CVS: Undervalued Cash Cow

Shares have taken a beating due to the ongoing drug pricing debate, the loss of two major clients to Walgreens, and slowing retail sales.

How did we get here?

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has faced a plethora of challenges over the last 12 months. There's the ongoing drug pricing debate, which ignited into the national spotlight in 2015 by Martin Shkreli, then CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who raised the price of Daraprim by 5,000%. The momentum from this issue carried on into the U.S. presidential elections and the ACHA bill that was recently passed. In addition to the political debate, there are company specific issues which include the loss of two major clients to competitor Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and declining retail sales from its chain of over 9,600 retail pharmacy stores, one of the largest in the country. As a result, these headwinds have demolished the stock price from a high of $113 to a current level of $77. The stock performance over the past year alone is down almost -20%.

Investment Thesis

Bearish sentiment has led to a selloff in the stock, but the short case on CVS is fundamentally wrong and does not reflect true underlying value. First, the U.S. doesn't have a single government sponsored payer system like most Western European countries to negotiate drug pricing. This creates an opportunity for CVS to implement efficiencies into the marketplace. In its Q1 '17 release, the company stated that cost trends for clients grew at only 3.2% versus an unmanaged cost trend of more than 11%, the difference being value created for clients. This value creation has allowed CVS to generate consistent economic profits. Since 2006, the company has grown EPS at over 11% CAGR and book value per share at over 5% CAGR. This growth trend is connected to a secular theme of a growing retirement population that will drive demand for drugs, and the need for PBMs (Pharmacy Benefit Manager) to optimize pricing well into the future.

The chart below was taken from a UN World Aging Population report. From years 2000 to 2050, the population of people aged 60 or older is expected to triple.

Source: UN

The second misconception revolves around the vertically integrated business model that incorporates the PBM and the retail pharmacy segment. CVS owns two major pieces in the pharmaceutical distribution value chain. The size and scale advantage provide the company leverage in negotiating drug prices and winning client contracts.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Although sales in the retail segment have slowed recently, many investors misunderstand the value proposition. The asset-heavy structure and the associated operating cost of retail limit the ability to generate excess returns. The retail segment does generate revenue for the firm, however, and produces gross margins of around 30%. There are also synergies achieved by having the retail segment to fill prescriptions for the PBM and this is where the real value is being created. The company cash cow is the PBM, which processed over 1.3 billion claims in 2016. Although operating margins are only 3%-4%, they are consistent revenue streams strengthened by client retention rates of over 96%. Unlike the retail segment, the PBM is an asset-light model that can leverage current infrastructure so that each incremental prescription filled by new clients is pure profit. This is where CVS can achieve excess returns. Growth in adjusted claims was up 9.6% in Q1 '17 while revenue grew 8.5%. Since 2012, CVS has seen firm-wide revenue growth compound at a 9.6% CAGR. Keep in mind that this company is an $80 billion market cap stock that is growing at a relatively high rate.

Potential Growth Catalyst

As the PBM business continues its growth trajectory, another catalyst for the company comes from its MinuteClinic business. This segment has experienced strong growth, which was helped by the acquisition of Target (NYSE:TGT) pharmacies at the end of 2015. The 1,125 clinics under operation grew revenues 15% YOY in Q1 '17. There is a major shortage of primary care physicians in the U.S. and patient demand is expected to outweigh the supply of doctors by a wide margin. The MinuteClinic model expects to capture this trend by relying on registered nurses to treat minor health conditions and perform health screenings at lower price points than a typical doctor visit.

Source: AAMC.org

Durable Economic Moat

A company's competitive position, or an "economic moat" as termed by Warren Buffett, allows a firm to generate returns in excess of its cost of capital. CVS does exactly that. The company has a 5-year average ROIC of 9.55% versus an estimated WACC (weighted average cost of capital) of 6.3%.

The chart below verifies the consistency of the company's operating performance.

The quality of the company's earnings is also strong, highlighted by consistent FCF/Net Income that averaged 1.22 over the past 5 years.

Size Advantage

Being one of the largest players in the prescription drug market gives CVS negotiating leverage with drug suppliers, which ultimately helps to contain costs for clients. The scale advantage multiplies with each additional prescription that is filled. The chart below highlights CVS's competitive position within the industry. This size advantage is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Debt Profile

CVS is conservatively financed and has a durable balance sheet that can weather through an economic cycle with limited risk. The balance sheet flexibility also allows the company to take advantage of potential acquisitions or other strategic initiatives should the opportunity arise. CVS intends to maintain a credit rating of BBB+ and return to an Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA of 2.7x.

The company maintains strong liquidity with a healthy current ratio averaging 2.33 over 5 years and achieved a manageable interest coverage ratio of 9.6x throughout 2016.

NOTE: The recent increase in debt is due to the acquisition of Target pharmacies for $1.9 billion and the Omnicare acquisition for $12.7 billion.

As shown in the 2016 Analyst Day Presentation, the company's debt maturity schedule is well structured and sustainable.

Valuation

Every investment decision ultimately comes down to valuation and determining a price. To understand the intrinsic value of the company, it's important to utilize multiple methodologies to determine a value. The first, and arguably the most popular, is a discounted cash flow analysis.

DCF Methodology

The cash flows were projected utilizing a conservative 6.0% long-term FCF growth rate, below the 5-year FCF CAGR of 11.5%.

Discount Rate

The methodology utilized includes the current 10-Year Treasury rate as of 6/9/17, an assumed equity risk premium of 7%. The weighted-average cost of debt of 4.7% was calculated utilizing rates and principal balances reported on 30 tranches of debt that have been reported by CVS.

Cost of Equity Risk Free Rate 2.20% Market Risk Premium 7% WACC: 6.3% Beta 0.92 Cost of Equity 8.64% Cost of Debt Cost of Debt 4.7% Taxes 38% After Tax Cost of Debt 2.9%

Discounting the cash flows using a 6.3% weighted-average cost of capital provides a value of $115 per share. At current prices, the implied upside would be 31%.

Company Valuation Total Value $124,963.21 Shares Outstanding 1,080.0 Per Share Value $ 115.71 Margin of Safety 25% Purchase Price $ 86.78 Current Price $ 79.71 Actual Discount 31%

To verify the DCF valuation, it is important to also consider a multiples analysis. With a current book value of $32.85 per share, the current P/B ratio is 2.4x. The stock can realistically trade closer to 3.0x book value. This would be toward the high-end of where the stock has traded historically, but warranted due to industry position and stable profitability. This would imply an intrinsic value of $98.55 per share, a 19% upside from current prices.

Source: YCharts.com

On a P/E basis, CVS is trading at 16.6x. The stock should be able to trade closer to a 23x multiple, slightly higher than its 5-year average. With an EPS of $4.82, a 23x multiple would imply a $110.86 valuation. This would imply 28% upside from current prices.

Source: YCharts.com

A blended average of the three valuation methods provides an aggregate value of $108 per share. This would imply ~26% upside from current prices.

Conclusion

CVS is a valuable company that has produced consistent profits and is expected to do so for the foreseeable future. Combined with a conservatively financed balance sheet and a stable dividend yield of 2.5%, the stock is a relatively low risk investment. With an intrinsic value estimate of $108 per share, there is room for substantial capital appreciation with an implied upside of 26%. Over a 3-year time horizon, the implied annualized total return would be 11.17%. Relative to 10-Year US Treasuries yielding 2.20% and most other large cap stocks trading at 30x PE with low single-digit growth, CVS looks to be a strong candidate to add to any investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.