Hartstreet LLC: EOG's Monster Wells In The Delaware Basin Provide Insight Into Where Unconventional Results Are Headed

EOG's results should be looked at as a futuristic indicator, as history has shown other operators will mimic design and also improve as it copies new well designs.

Our overview of northern Loving and southern Lea counties has provided some clarity as to results in the Delaware Basin core. This could be the best area in the US, and there is still a significant inventory of locations to drill and complete. Results like these have provided oil bears with leverage of a lower for longer narrative. $50 WTI seems to provide exceptional economics here. It is likely results will get better, as shown by the most recent EOG (NYSE:EOG) wells. The data shown below provides a look into the future, as other operators try to mimic design. There are also several payzones, many untested to a large degree. Operators are paying top dollar to add acreage in the Permian. The main question for these operators is acreage values going forward. Maybe oil ranges between $40 to $60/bbl for years. This is possible, but it is also possible prices won't stay in this range. We could see lower oil prices, especially if cuts are not continued. For now, the path of least resistance is higher through driving season. That said, it's a volatile market. One needs to be nimble to make money in the industry.

In part one of this series we covered a grouping of wells near and around EOG's most recent monster wells. Part 2 provided the underachieving wells of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Part 3 focused on Concho (NYSE:CXO) and its excellent results to date. The results vary widely, and this shows the dramatic differences in completion design. Keep in mind, initial production is important but costs are also key. Many operators sacrifice production to keep costs down, but it could be argued the increased costs generally pay for themselves. It is not always the case, but in general, additional dollars invested will improve returns.

As an overview, these 135 locations show a significant difference in production. No wells were turned to sales before March of 2016.

The type curve of all wells are graphed below.

Over 12 months of well life, the average production is 235,592 BO and 626,758 Mcf. Impressive when compared to any area in the US.

EOG's results dwarf other operators in the area. This include Devon (NYSE:DVN), RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM). Its 30 locations are graphed below.

Many of these wells model to over 700 MBOE over 12 months. This wouldn't be quite so exceptional if these weren't oil dominant locations.

A large number of these locations have already produced over 500 MBO or model to it on a 12-month basis. The worst producing well could produce 200 MBO in 12 months.

The 30 well average provides oil (green), natural gas (red), water (blue), and number of locations. The second month oil average is 78,730 Bbls. It was not long ago when a horizontal producing 78 KBO in a year was quite good. This shows how EOG well design has pushed production to new levels. The 13-month average production is 402,590 BO and 772,590 Mcf.

EUR: 402,585.64 402,585.64 Months: 13 13 Selling Price: $50 Initial Capital Expense: ($7,800,000.00) Lease Operating Cost (monthly): ($309,681.00) Total NRI Total: $20,129,281.88 $16,103,425.50 Total NRI Total: ($11,825,853.00) ($11,825,853.00) Total NRI Total: $8,303,428.88 $4,277,572.50

The economics provided are for oil only. When we add gas revenues, the average EOG Delaware well in this grouping we see a net of $6,595,343.

EOG's 30 locations produce 167,000 BO more than the average well in the area. More specifically, it outperforms all operators in the area. When we look at all of EOG's leaseholds, it continually beats averages of its competitors. This makes one bullish EOG, but if we look at this from a more general perspective it is important to see what may occur 12 months out. EOG had initially started focusing on better fracs close to the well bore. We also saw other operators mimic this type of design. Competitors moved from sliding sleeves to plug and perf. This not only improved EOG's results, but other operators as well. As EOG continues to push its technological advantage and reduce breakevens it has done so for the entire industry. While this article is focused on what may be the best geology in the US, it provides an idea of where we are headed.

