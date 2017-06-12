Mondelez: A Buy On Weakness As 3-Pillar Strategy Likely To Drive Growth

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), a manufacturer and marketer of snack foods and beverage products, has been an investment that we consider a disappointment. We would have been more patient with the company's transformative efforts if its shares paid a more robust dividend. MDLZ shares, however, yield about 1.70 percent, an amount far below many of its major food company peers which frequently yield anywhere from 2.50 percent to 3.0 percent or more. With that said, since our position in MDLZ's shares is small we will hold such shares a little longer to see how the company's transformation plays out. As readers may remember, the company has been engaged in a strategy to achieve both consistent revenue and earnings growth. In the face of significant adverse economic circumstances, MDLZ has made significant progress towards its margin targets while also continuing to invest for long-term growth. Part of the company's strategy includes its continued narrowing of the focus of its portfolio, increased "Power Brand" investments and modernizing its supply chain. The company's actions, along with its strong focus on cost reductions, position it to deliver strong operating leverage that will drive sustainable long-term shareholder value. With this in mind, let us take a look at MDLZ's most recent quarterly results.

MDLZ had a strong start to 2017, having delivered a quarter of revenue/earnings growth despite a challenging environment. The company recorded organic revenue growth of 0.6 percent, slightly ahead of its expectation as its power brands continued to be a strong driver of overall performance, with organic growth of 2.5 percent. Except for North America, all of the company's geographic regions delivered solid results. With respect to profits, the company continued to make significant progress and build on its strong track record of margin expansion. Overhead savings and productivity drove the company's improved margins for the latest quarter as it continued to deliver operational efficiencies across its businesses. In particular, MDLZ's adjusted earnings increased 6 percent at constant currency, driven mainly by operating earnings. With such earnings highlights in mind, the company continues to focus on the "three pillars" of its growth strategy. The first pillar involves the company contemporizing its core to ensure that its brands stay relevant to a very dynamic consumer. For example, MDLZ is investing in its Power Brands and key markets where it recognizes solid returns. At the same time, the company is also managing its non-Power Brands through divestitures.

MDLZ's divestitures of some of its non-Power Brand are not only financially attractive to the company but they also help it increase its Power Brand mix, improve its growth rate, and expand margins, as it eliminates the resulting stranded costs. The second pillar of the company's growth strategy involves its supporting expansion into new "consumer need states," especially well-being food products. MDLZ's continued expansion into the "well-being" market is an appreciation and recognition of the accelerating growth of well-being products, which is one of the biggest shifts facing the food industry. The third pillar of the company's growth strategy involves a continued expansion of its sales and distribution capabilities. For example, MDLZ's eCommerce business posted a quarter of exceptional growth, with net revenue up about 30 percent. To further such expansion of its sales/distribution capabilities, the company is partnering with key e-tailers such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as they expand their services into new markets. In addition, MDLZ continues to invest in its routes to market. For example, in developed markets such as the U.S., the company is expanding its presence in convenience stores as it rolls out on-the-go products, which are tailor-made for this channel.

MDLZ indicates that its strategy remains on track to deliver its full year outlook with improving its revenue performance as it moves through the second half of the year. The company is optimistic about its 2017 product innovation pipeline, including Véa, belVita Protein, and Ritz Crisp & Thins in the U.S., new chocobakery products like Milka brownies, Milka Tender Breaks, and Cadbury Roundies in Europe, and Cadbury Dark Milk chocolate in Australia, which provides high cocoa content without the bitterness. Such innovations will ramp up in the second half of the year. Despite such optimism, however, the company remains dissatisfied with its performance in the North American region. Although the company made significant progress on margins, it admits that it has not delivered on its expected revenue growth, particularly in the company's U.S. biscuit business. While the economic environment continues to challenge MDLZ, it continues its effort to improve the trajectory of its U.S. business. Although the company has many competitive advantages in North America (its iconic brands, manufacturing assets, and a strong pipeline of well-being innovation) that will benefit it long term, it recognizes that it must better leverage such assets.

Analysts and investors will continue to pressure MDLZ to improve its margins, which have been lower than its competitors. As a result, the company will continue to engage in an ongoing cost reduction strategy and higher product prices to increase margins. The company continues its effort to drive down its overhead costs and at the same time reinvest in its product categories despite difficult global economic circumstances. MDLZ, like its competitors, also continues to face challenges from U.S. consumer trends toward healthier foods. While the company is currently operating in difficult global market conditions, our readers should know by now that we never bet against major American food companies as they have too many levers to pull to jump start growth through acquisitions, divestitures, new product offerings and cost reduction efforts. MDLZ's ongoing aggressive cost cutting efforts includes supply chain cost savings and reducing overhead costs through layoffs, asset disposals and implementation of a zero-based budgeting system. The savings from the program are being used to fund marketing investments and capacity expansion to accelerate revenue growth and boost market share. In particular, MDLZ is reinvesting such cost savings into additional advertising and consumer support, while also shifting spending to digital and social channels.

Our view

MDLZ continues to operate in a difficult global environment in which many economies are facing significant disruption and uncertainty and a backlash against globalization. The company's strategy to drive more consistent revenue and earnings growth has multiple parts. As noted above, the company continues to focus on cost efficiencies to help fund its initiatives to increase revenue and profit growth. (In recent years, MDLZ has closed, sold or streamlined numerous production facilities, and completed or announced the construction of multiple sites with new state-of-the-art manufacturing lines. The company has also built a global shared services center capable of simplifying and standardizing its many back-office processes that is delivering significant cost savings.) As noted above, the company has also laid out its three pillar strategy to drive revenue/earnings growth.

MDLZ's ongoing initiatives to drive growth include: 1) increasing its higher-margin health food product offerings, and 2) using e-commerce tools to market and sell to consumers. MDLZ has responded to consumers' increasing demand for healthy food by setting forth a goal of having at least 50 percent of its product portfolio incorporate healthy snacks. We believe that MDLZ will return to revenue and earnings growth through divestitures, acquisitions, product innovation, market expansion and achieving cost efficiencies through restructuring and marketing innovations. As we noted above, we never bet against major American food companies over the long term as such companies always find a way to reinvent themselves through acquisitions, divestitures and internal product innovation. As such, a purchase of MDLZ's shares as they reach a more value-oriented level is likely to reward investors over the long term.

MDLZ's earnings estimate for 2017 is $2.11 and the forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2017 fiscal year earnings is about 21.60. The earnings estimate for 2018 is $2.34 and the forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal year earnings is about 19.50. We should note that earnings estimates in recent months for 2017 and 2018 have remained relatively steady. The historical price-to-earnings ratio for MDLZ has ranged from 13 to 21.7. We believe that investors should consider investing in MDLZ shares when the share price drops to the range of $38.60 to $40.95 (a mid-point historical price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5 to 17.5 based on 2018 earnings estimates). Once owning such shares, investors will be rewarded with dividend growth, share repurchases and share price appreciation as MDLZ transforms to adapt to changing food trends through its three pillar growth strategy.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on MDLZ and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.