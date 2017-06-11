The Future Prospects For Cliffs

Given the protectionist narrative of the current US administration, Cliffs should be able to eat away at some of the market share of DRI imports when it decides to enter.

The company's pursuit of DRI is merely an adaptation to market conditions and not necessarily an area for "growth."

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) has traded up 7% in the last week. The stock was given a boost from the protectionist statements of Trump and his Secretary of Commerce, who promised to bolster the US steel industry and propose a $200 billion increase in federal funding for infrastructure over 10 years. While a promising development for a domestically-focused Cliffs going forward, iron prices still remain flat around $55. Short-term share value is driven by the company's ability to produce earnings and deleverage its balance sheet. However, in this article, I would like to focus on the future prospects of Cliffs.

Currently, Cliffs has four US operating mines. In Michigan, it has the Tilden mine, and in Minnesota, it operates the North Shore, United Taconite and Hibbing mines; the Empire mine in Minnesota has stopped operations indefinitely. The company also operates the Koolyanobbing in Australia for Asia-Pacific customers, but seeing as management is inclined to eliminate operations, I will exclude this from my take on Cliffs' future. Together, in 2016, US mines (including Empire) produced 23.4 million tons of pellets; comparing this to a total US capacity of 27.4 tons, it's clear that Cliffs requires new sources of revenue.

With the steel industry moving away from blast furnaces and towards electric arc furnaces (EAF), direct-reduced iron (DRI) will become the new norm. Upon the discovery of large natural gas reserves in the US, it became increasingly clear that America could set up DRI facilities at home.

Cliffs has yet to become a major player in this space despite being the largest producer of domestic iron ore pellets. As of 2015, a large portion of US demand for DRI pellets is fulfilled by the large producers located in South America. With the protectionist narrative and a competitive cost structure of Cliffs, the company will have no problem eating away some of the import market share of DRI. However, Cliffs is merely adapting to a trend and positioning itself to retain clients. While important, this development cannot be classified as "growth."

Conclusion

I believe that Cliffs has an excellent management which is passionate about the company and fully capable of safely cleaning up its balance sheet. Lourenco Goncalves has conservative expectations about the company's performance going forward and always manages to temper analysts' expectations during earnings calls. However, investing in Cliffs for the sake of growth opportunities and future expansion is simply not in the cards. With only 13 operated mines in the United States, firmly held by great companies, I don't see Cliffs acquiring them anytime soon. I believe that the company will develop into a fine dividend stock 5-7 years from now.

