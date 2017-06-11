Netflix: A Great Company But An Overvalued Stock

There's no doubt that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is on a good trajectory. During 2016, sales grew by 30% and its international subscriber base grew by 25%. Netflix has also been adding an increasing amount of subscribers every year, which is impressive and is a testament to its global brand and reach. Despite these positive qualities, the stock now appears to have little upside based on market comparables, its Price/Sales multiple, and Wall Street's opinion. Netflix is a stock I'd love to own, but I'm going to wait until its valuation is more reasonable.

Netflix Financial Snapshot

Data provided from Google Finance and Netflix's annual reports

Valuation 1: Content Creator & Provider Market Comparables

This isn't a perfect market comparables analysis since there really isn't another publicly traded company that derives almost all of their revenue from online content delivery. Also, none of the other content creators listed below are growing as quickly as Netflix, either. With that being said, I think the two important takeaways are Netflix's Price/Sales multiple, which is more than twice any other comparable, and its PEG ratio, which is also the highest of the group. I'd expect a higher Price/Sales multiple, but the PEG ratio is concerning to me and indicates the stock is overvalued.

Market Cap, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and 2016 Sales provided by Yahoo Finance

Valuation 2: Internet Market Comparables

I also wanted to see how Netflix compared against other Internet giants. Since these companies have different business models, the most relevant statistic is the PEG ratio. Again, Netflix looks expensive based on that. Other Internet stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are much more attractively valued and carry far less risk than Netflix.

Market Cap, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and 2016 Sales provided by Yahoo Finance

Valuation 3: Netflix's Historical Price/Sales

The chart below probably gives me the most concern. As you can see, Netflix's current Price/Sales multiple is well above its historical average. Keep in mind that the content creation business is low margin, so a Price/Sales multiple above 7.0 is very high. This is why other content creators generally trade below a 3.0 Price/Sales multiple.

NFLX PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 22 out of 42 analysts recommend Netflix as a "buy" (three recommend a "sell"), which is positive. However, the average target price is $158.46 per share, which is basically where the stock currently trades at and indicates limited upside potential.

Conclusion

Netflix's stock has surged in the last year and is up almost 70%. I like its growing sales and subscriber base, but I think the stock is now in overbought territory. Based on the three valuation approaches I've used, Netflix trades at premium PEG and Price/Sales multiples. I'm going to wait until the stock trades at a Price/Sales multiple of 4-5, which would be around its historical average.

