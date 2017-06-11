Pfizer: Buy Shares On Price Weakness

Risks are elevated due to drug pricing scrutiny and possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Pfizer missed revenue expectations last quarter leading to share price weakness, but revenues are expected to grow in the longer-term view.

As a semi-retired investor, I need to accumulate shares that produce current income and are poised to grow dividends enough to overcome inflation. As part of my income investing strategy, I buy shares on price pullbacks, dips, and quarterly shortfalls in financial expectations while the long-term fundamental picture remains attractive.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) revenues did not meet expectations in the last quarter reported on May 2; this got my attention as the stock price fell. Headline news reported the top-line revenue shortfall was the result of market exclusivity losses on the company's key drugs. While that is true, it is not the whole story. Revenues for the quarter were $12.78 billion versus expectations for $13.1 billion.

Company executives blamed too few selling days, and the sale of one of the businesses acquired in the Hospira purchase in 2015 in the quarter for the revenue miss. The company insisted first quarter performance was solid and reaffirmed 2017 guidance. Here's what Frank A. D'Amelio, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer, had to say on the conference call:

our performance in the first quarter 2017 was solid. Excluding HIS (Hospira Infusion Systems) revenues in the first quarter and the year-ago quarter, we recorded operational revenue growth despite the $300 million negative impact of fewer selling days versus the year-ago quarter. We reaffirmed all elements of our 2017 financial guidance.

Here's what Ian C. Read, Chairman and CEO, said on the conference call:

2017 is off to a solid start, as we noted in our earnings release. Revenues in the quarter as compared to the prior-year quarter were impacted due to one less domestic and two fewer international selling days, which represents approximately $300 million of revenue. Additionally, revenues were impacted by the divestiture of Hospira Infusion Systems. We saw strong performance from our core brands, notably Ibrance, Eliquis, Lyrica, and Xeljanz within the Innovative Health business. For the Essential Health business, Sterile Injectables had a strong quarter, and we saw robust operational growth within Emerging Markets and the Biosimilars business. We have reaffirmed our 2017 financial guidance, which at the midpoint represents 4% operational revenue growth and 10% operational adjusted diluted EPS growth on a year-over-year basis, excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange and the divestiture of Hospira Infusion Systems.

Both Ian Read and Frank D'Amelio's remarks are a reasonable explanation of transient affects on revenues; however, there are pressures on major inline brands.

Revenues were impacted in the quarter by reimbursement pressures for oncology drug Xtandi, which the company had not expected, but the company is trying to expand the number of doctors prescribing the drug and claims reimbursement pressure should ease.

Revenues were hurt by a 7.7% fall in sales year-over-year of the Prevnar pneumonia vaccine because many elderly have been already vaccinated; however, the company expects to partially offset declining sales for the year due to an increase in adult vaccinations for the 18 to 64 age range.

Although there are pressures on revenues coming from many angles, it is important to understand the moving parts in the company's overall revenue picture.

Pfizer's overall revenue composition

Revenues for drug companies are challenged by generic competition and loss of marketing exclusivity for legacy drugs. Often headline news reports highlight this fact without presenting an overall revenue picture.

I keep an annual table for year-over-year revenues that does show how the company has offset revenue losses from legacy products with other major product lines.

Revenues have increased year-over-year by 8% led by internal medicine, oncology, sterile injectables, biosimilars, infusion systems, and CentreOne. These segments have offset revenue losses from legacy established products and those drugs that have lost patent protection or are anticipated to lose patent protection, as noted in the Peri-LOE category.

Pfizer appears to be meeting the challenge of replacing lost revenues due to legacy drugs losing marketing exclusivity. However, there will be more revenue challenges to be faced with the loss of exclusivity for Viagra in the U.S. in December 2017, and the expiration of the basic product patent for Lyrica in the U.S. in December 2018.

As you can see from the table below, investors will need to wait until 2018 for meaningful revenue growth according to analysts reporting to S&P Capital IQ.

Although revenue growth is likely anemic at the mid-point of company guidance for 2017, profits are estimated to rise because of operational efficiencies. Notice how profits are estimated to rise on a GAAP (general accepted accounting principles) basis depicted in green on the right side of the graph below. While the left side of the graph shows profits have declined since 2014.

Revenue growth is not likely to be meaningful in 2017. However, over the mid-term to 2020, growth is expected to return, outpacing marketing exclusivity revenue losses from major inline brands, and profits are expected to rise. The company plans on making revenue growth happen through existing brands and the product pipeline.

Pipeline assets

Addressing the threat of generics and marketing exclusivity losses means developing a pipeline of new products and growing existing major inline brands.

Many products in the pipeline are in late-stage or in-registration for additional uses and dosage forms, awaiting FDA approval. A notable candidate in immuno-oncology is avelumab which is being proposed for many new uses along with new indications for Ibrance, and Xeljanz for ulcertative colitis and psoriatic arthritis.

New drug candidates in late-stage development are key to driving future revenues. Lorlatinib was recently granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinease or ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

The R&D pipeline contains promising candidates such as Talazoparib for breast cancer and lorlatinib - a next generation treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Two of four biosimilar candidates are expected to be introduced this year according to company officials.

The company's robust pipeline is focused on areas of unmet patients' needs. It is key to the company remaining competitive, growing revenues, and countering market exclusivity losses and generic threats.

Although the pipeline of assets looks promising and the company's strategy to replace legacy product revenues seems to be working, the stock price does not seem to reflect such an outlook.

Looking at a five-year chart on a total return basis (includes dividends) the company stock was keeping pace with the market as a whole until mid-2016. Investors have likely priced in weak revenue growth, threats to profit margins due to populist political push-back on drug pricing and loss of marketing exclusivity for major brands.

Investors appear to be pessimistic about the company's ability to grow revenues and profits in this political climate where drug pricing is called into question frequently, and headline news stories highlight losses of drug exclusivity for major brands. This pessimistic outlook can be seen through valuation studies.

Valuation

My first move to determine undervaluation or overvaluation is to look at the stock price from an adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio perspective. As you can see from the Fastgraph below, I selected a two-year adjusted-earnings normal P/E ratio of 14, since it seems reasonable and reflects the near-term investor sentiment.

Should analysts reporting to S&P Capital IQ be correct in their estimations, earnings growth is above mid-single digits (red arrow), and the stock trades with a P/E ratio of 14, an annualized 16.71% rate of return (pink arrow) can be expected, all other things held constant, by the end of 2018. Since analysts' expectations need to be taken with a grain of salt, I reduce my expectations to 12.5% building-in a 25% margin for error.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

The key takeaway from the F.A.S.T Graph is an attractive total-return can be attained should earnings growth materialize for this S&P rated AA creditworthy company.

Two-stage discounted cash-flow model

Since P/E analysis alone is not enough to arrive at a valuation figure, I utilize a discounted cash-flow (DCF) model to estimate the share price. The share price derived from a discount cash-flow model is only an estimate based on numerous assumptions about future growth rates. It should never be solely relied on but combined with other valuation methods like P/E analysis.

The main idea around using a DCF model is as such: The value of a company is the sum of all the estimated future free cash-flows discounted back to the present time. The problem lies in estimating the future free cash flows, and there is no absolute answer; I believe it best to keep conservative when making cash-flow growth estimations.

The other judgment call is the discount rate. After estimating the free cash flows in the future, they must be discounted back to the present to account for the time value of money. Put differently: a dollar today is worth more than a dollar ten years from now because the dollar today can be invested to earn a return over the next ten years.

The discount rate can be looked at as an investor's personal annualized rate of return requirement. Take, for example, a 2% return on a bank saving account balance; the 2% return is the discount rate.

For PFE, I set my annual personal rate of return, or discount rate, at 10% in my view of the risks to future cash-flows. Free-cash-flow growth rate estimation was taken from F.A.S.T. Graphs (9.1%) and reduced by 30% for a margin of safety.

The inputs I used were:

Beginning free cash-flow per share 2.28 (end of 2016 by F.A.S.T Graphs);

Free cash-flow growth at an annual rate of 6.37% over the next ten years;

Perpetuity growth rate = 1.0% (annual growth rate after ten years);

Discount rate = 10% (The rate of return I want on an investment);

Estimated stock value = $37/share.

My required rate of return is relatively high for this investment; I want to receive enough compensation to make an investment in a drug company given the political risk surrounding drug pricing. I believe to have utilized conservative inputs into the model since I want a number that I can believe in - not just a lofty projection seen from many discounted cash-flow models.

Key takeaways from the discounted-cash-flow model are: the estimated stock value is nearby the projected value provided by the P/E analysis in the FastGraph shown earlier, and the discount rate is an attractive rate of return.

Return on equity

Widely used by investors, the return on equity (ROE) ratio is a measure of a company's earnings performance. The ROE tells common shareholders how effectively their money is being employed. In general, financial analysts consider the return on equity ratios in the 15-20% range as representing attractive levels of investment quality - and ROE is one of Warren Buffett's favorite metrics of profitability.

I like a company that generates a high return on equity because it shows how well the company uses shareholder funds to generate profits. The company's ROE has been about 12% in the past two years, but now analysts estimate 22.9% in the next three years.

ROE is also used to compare one company to another in the same industry. The average ROE for drug companies is around 14%, so Pfizer is very competitive when measured against peers.

Dividend

The five-year chart below notes the dividend yield range between 3% and 4.25% over the last five years. As of this writing the dividend yield is 4%, and is nearing the high-end of the range. I do not expect the yield to be higher than 4.25%; this means an estimated $31 per share support or floor for the stock. The dividend payout ratio is about 50% on a non-GAAP basis, which means there is room to increase the dividend. I expect a 7% compound annual rate of the dividend in the near-term.

A growing dividend can enhance total return over time utilizing a buy-and-hold strategy. Many investors view total-return for investment as dividend yield plus dividend growth; this means an average annual 11% total return for investors. An 11% annual return is realistic given both the pullback in the share price, dividend yield, and the supporting fundamentals.



Free-cash-flow is estimated to rise over the mid-term as shown by the rising orange line in the Fastgraph below. Double digit growth in free-cash-flow is very supportive of increasing annual dividends.

Technical picture and setting the buy price

The two-year price chart shows the stock is in a sideways consolidation pattern, and the price is contained within the two-standard deviation channel (outer yellow lines). The middle line is the linear regression line where equilibrium price could be considered. Prices above or below the linear regression line may be considered to be from overzealous buyers or sellers. Currently, sellers have outnumbered buyers in the short-term since early March for these shares.

The price chart shows strong bearishness as both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are pointing down, and lower prices may be ahead. However, the lower yellow line at $29.50 should contain and act as a support for the share price.

I set my buy price range between $31 and $31.5 - where I am adding to an existing position. I am looking to earn a 4.0% yield on newly purchased shares at the target price.

What are the risks?

I view the pullback in share price towards the bottom of the standard-deviation-channel as risk mitigation. However, risks are present at the fundamental level that could cause a sharp change in the profit outlook for drug companies.

Here is a downgrade and a sell recommendation for Pfizer given by Citi's Andrew Baum:

Citi's Andrew Baum downgraded Pfizer's stock rating from Neutral to Sell with a price target slashed from $38 to $31. The analyst's downgrade stems from concerns over the company's rising risk to high price Medicare Part D covered oncology drugs, most notably Xtandi, Ibrance and Xalkori. Baum continued that his concerns prompted him to lower his non-GAAP earnings per share estimates by up to 10 percent through 2022. In fact, the analyst's estimates for the end of the period is 12 percent below consensus estimates.

I agree with the risks noted by Mr. Baum. But I also know that issues, challenges, and questions surrounding drug pricing have been around a long time and drug companies seem to be adept at managing through them and continue to make profits and reward shareholders.

There is also the risk of revenue declines because of changes to the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA). Repeal of the ACA may mean millions of underinsured or uninsured people that use lower amounts of drugs, resulting in revenue declines for drug companies.

There are risks surrounding drug development failures and legal bills that may arise from product failures.

While I noted only a few risks, investors should review the company's SEC 10-Q form to get a sense for all the risks inherent in investing in the company.

Bottom line

Investors fear revenues will be hurt by the loss of marketing exclusivity and pricing pressures for major product brands. However, Pfizer has a robust pipeline of products in development in key areas that serve unmet healthcare needs, and years of experience dealing with drug pricing pressures. Revenues and profits are estimated to grow in the mid-term beginning in 2018, as new products gain traction and pipeline assets are approved and marketed.

Valuation studies suggest shares are currently undervalued with a $37 share price as profits, return on equity and free-cash-flow rise to support dividend growth in the 7% range. The circa 4% yield along with even modest share price appreciation can result in an attractive total-return play in the low double digits annually.

Risks remain heightened, and the company must meet revenue expectations going forward for the share price to gain traction and reverse the bearish technical picture. I believe the dip in share price has mitigated the risks and a buy at $31 to $31.50 a share creates a margin of safety while increasing portfolio income.

