Gold, Silver, Copper Futures Weekly Outlook: June 12-16

Gold prices fell for a third day on Friday as the stronger dollar weighed after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for Prime Minister Theresa May, sending sterling sharply lower.

Gold for August delivery closed down 0.79% at $1,269.45 on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, the precious metal was down 0.69%, the first weekly percentage decline in five weeks.

The shock U.K. election result added to political risks surrounding the upcoming Brexit negotiations, due to start on June 19, sending sterling tumbling.

That, along with a drop in the euro, pushed the dollar higher against a basket of the other major currencies.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.3% to 97.24 late Friday after touching an almost two-week high of 97.47 earlier.

Gold and the dollar typically move in opposite directions, which means if the dollar goes down, gold futures, which are denominated in the U.S. currency, will rise.

The dollar index plumbed to seven-month lows earlier in the week amid caution ahead of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony and the U.K. election.

On Thursday, Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him in a bid to undermine a probe into Russia's alleged involvement in the U.S. presidential election, but did not say whether he thought the president attempted to obstruct justice.

Elsewhere in precious metals trading, silver fell 1.46% to $17.15 a troy ounce late Friday.

Meanwhile, copper was up 1.4% to $2.646 a pound and rallied around 3% for the week after severe weather hit some mines in South America and labor issues re-emerged in Indonesia, fueling fears over supply disruptions.

Platinum rose 0.25% to $940.4 a troy ounce, while palladium put on 1.27% to trade at $857.25 a troy ounce.

In the week ahead, investors will be turning their attention to Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to deliver its second rate hike so far this year.

Markets will also be watching central bank meetings in the U.K., Japan and Switzerland.

Ahead of the coming week, Investing.com has compiled a list of these and other significant events likely to affect the markets.

Monday, June 12

Financial markets in Australia will be closed for a holiday.

Tuesday, June 13

Australia is to release private sector data on business confidence.

The U.K. is to publish its monthly inflation report.

The ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.

The U.S. is to produce data on producer price inflation.

Wednesday, June 14

China is to release data on industrial production and fixed asset investment.

The U.K. is to publish its monthly employment report.

The U.S. is to produce reports on retail sales and inflation.

The Fed is to announce its latest interest rate decision and will release its latest forecasts for economic growth and interest rates, known as the "dot-plot". Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference following the rate announcement.

Thursday, June 15

New Zealand is to release quarterly data on gross domestic product.

Australia is to publish its monthly employment report.

The Swiss National Bank is to announce its LIBOR rate and publish its latest monetary policy assessment.

The U.K. is to report on retail sales figures.

The Bank of England is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish a summary of its meeting, outlining the economic conditions and the factors affecting its policy decision.

Canada is to release data on manufacturing sales.

The U.S. is to release a string of reports, including on jobless claims, industrial production, import prices and manufacturing activity in both New York and Philadelphia.

Friday, June 16

New Zealand is to release data on manufacturing activity.

The Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its policy statement.

The euro zone is to release revised inflation data.

The U.S. is to round up the week with data on building permits, housing starts and consumer sentiment.

