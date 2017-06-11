Expedia: Look Out Below

Subscribers to our newsletter know that we made a 25% plus return buying Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) puts back in February based on our bearish article on the company. The time has come to go back to the well on this one and talk about why investors should avoid the name like the plague.

There are a host of problems with the name, many of which I'll enunciate here. I'll highlight some of the problems associated with the firm's financial history, including the seeming disconnect between revenue and net income, various problems with the capital structure, and I'll then model my expectations for price based on a dividend forecast. I'll conclude by reviewing some of the assumptions embedded in the current price.

Financial History

A few problems leap off the page when I review the financial history of Expedia. The most egregious of these in my view is the disconnect between revenue and net income. Since 2011, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 16.8%, while net income is actually lower now than it was in 2011 (down at a CAGR of about -9%). This is disconcerting because the source of all sustainable shareholder returns is net income: it's the source of dividends, it's the source of increased book value through retained earnings, and net income is ultimately what leads to increased stock prices, given the strong correlation between net income and share appreciation.

It's with that in mind that I find the disconnect between revenue and net income so alarming. Specifically, I ran a correlation analysis between revenue and net income from 2011 to the most recent quarter and found a very weak positive correlation between the two (r=.09). The most recent quarter exemplifies this problem. Although revenue was up $285 million from the same period last year, net income was only up about $22.5 million. This prompts the question: what has to happen to revenue to make net income rise materially? It is a relevant question in my view, given that income is quite important.

There's also a fair bit of dilution present, as the share count has grown at a CAGR of about 2.3% since 2011. There's an obvious economic consequence to each "slice" of the business being shaved, but more importantly, it sends a signal about management here. They are less interested in shareholder well being than they otherwise might be.

There are two problems that leap off the page at me from the balance sheet. The first is the high level of debt present. Although there's a great deal of cash present, approximately 40% of the $3.1 billion in long term debt is due before the year 2020. This is troublesome in my view, because it indicates there's a risk of a solvency or liquidity crisis in the company's future. More disconcerting than the debt present is the fact that fully 58% of the assets at the firm are intangibles. Given that intangibles have an alarming history of being written down, with immediate and predictable effects on earnings, this is another risk that I don't feel current shareholders are being adequately compensated for.

Finally, it just seems that this is a relatively low margin business. The net income margin at Expedia has been variable, but it's recently been floating around the mid-single digits. In 2015, the company managed to generate a net margin of 11%, but it has dropped to about 3% since then.

Modeling the Future From Dividends

It's obvious that there are some significant problems with the past that Expedia has created, but investors buy a future stream of cash flows, and thus I must try my hand at forecasting likely price activity over the next few years. This is an inherently difficult task, so I like to make the task slightly easier by isolating only one variable and building a model based on that. In this case, I want to hold all else constant but the dividend.

Since 2011, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 10%. It seems to me unlikely that this growth rate will be maintained given the combination of dilution and high levels of debt present, so I'm going to model a growth rate of 4% from now until 2020. In addition, there's been a great deal of variability with the dividend over the past six years, so I think it makes sense to be as conservative as possible with dividend forecasts.

When I perform this exercise on Expedia, using this assumption for dividend growth, my model spits out a CAGR return of just over 6.5%. in my view this is too little return for taking on the risk present, and so my dividend forecast suggests yet another reason to avoid the shares.

The Stock

For better or worse, investors can't access the cash flows of different companies directly, but must buy shares that trade in the public markets. The difficulty is that those shares are often priced in a way that seems to defy logic, and they are often priced at odds from the cash flows of the underlying businesses. In my view, this creates both challenges and opportunities for investors. When the assumptions embedded in share prices are too pessimistic, that may create the possibility for a decent return. When shares are priced for perfection, though, the level of risk is high. The reason is simple enough. If the company delivers the wonderful results the optimistic market expects, not much will happen as the good news is already "priced in." If, on the other hand, the market is disappointed by its erstwhile darling, the shares will drop. Thus, there's the wrong type of asymmetry present with expensive shares: not much upside and a great deal of downside potential.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for EXPE turned bearish with a daily close below $146.00. This signals a bearish breakdown from an uptrend channel which began on May 19. From here we see the shares falling to the $132.00 level over the next three months.

On Monday we may buy EXPE put options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $148.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

The shares of Expedia are optimistically priced at the moment, which presents risk to shareholders. To demonstrate how optimistically priced they are, net income would have to balloon by about 189% over the next twelve months in order to make Expedia equal the (likely overvalued) overall market. Shareholders are currently being asked to pay too much for future cash flows from this company, and therefore should avoid the name.

