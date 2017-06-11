IBM's Transformation Is On Track And It's Still A Safe Haven Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) have had some bad headlines lately. Whether it's something about 20 consecutive quarters of falling revenue, Warren Buffet reducing Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stake or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) withdrawing its WhatsApp messaging platform from the company's cloud service, it's definitely been a bad run of negative coverage. (Insert "Big Blue is feeling the Blues" joke here.)

Granted, this is not the best set of circumstances and it makes for some hard reading for investors but the situation is far from dire and dissecting these headlines can put them into perspective.

Revenue, shrinking profit margins and strong competition are the main concerns right now and the reasons Berkshire sold a third of its stake. But there are factors that can bring about some confidence about the next few quarters and beyond.

First among them is something that is frequently overlooked - the cyclical refreshing of the z System mainframe, which has had a positive effect on revenue and margins for the core business on several occasions.

Its impact was pointed out by Kathy Huberty from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in mid-May:

"z System revenue growth averaged ~40% in the first two quarters post mainframe launches (launch quarter + next quarter), which translated to roughly 1 point of revenue contribution to IBM consistently over the last three mainframe cycles. What's more, our analysis suggests IBM's average gross margin expansion in the two quarters post launch is 110bps (range of 50bps to 200bps), with Systems and Tech gross margin expanding roughly 400bps on average (range of 100bps to 900bps) over the last three mainframe cycles."

Source: Barron's

(Note: Morgan Stanley (MS) is a shareholder in IBM with 0.88% of the stock and Huberty has a $212 target on it.)

Question marks over how the new businesses will manage to fill the gap opened by legacy ones came about again recently after it became clear that Facebook plans to bring in their WhatsApp messaging platform. What happened after the news broke? It felt like a predictable speed bump on the road.

Even though IBM isn't exactly moving with double digit growth these days, it took the stock a single session to get over the news of losing a top five client. It would be wrong to say "much ado about nothing", it's obvious that you'd prefer to have a client's business than lose it but in-house is simply cheaper for Facebook and apparently it was expected.

The larger picture is that new businesses are on track to replace legacy. Revenue from the former is at 42% from the total. The company expected them to bring in 40% by the end of 2017 so it's happening faster than predicted, though not fast enough for many investors. But big ships like IBM take some time to make a turn in the blue ocean and this number is a positive for me.

Something revealing also happened yesterday. As the NASDAQ shed over a percent with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trying to outdo each other's drops, IBM registered an up day of 1.31% - one of only three stocks to do so on in the session (the others being the far smaller Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Western Union (NYSE:WU)).

With this I think IBM once again confirmed its status as a safe-haven tech stock. It still has a healthy dividend attached to it and it has institutional shareholders like Berkshire (who still have the largest percentage), Vanguard and Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) on board. This is part of the reason the stock has been shielded from stronger sell-offs until now and will provide more cover going forward.

Source: Financial Times

Cost cutting through reducing the workforce is also something I think will happen as confirmed by the latest initiative to "co-locate" its employees, 40% of which are remote workers. Jobs were also promised to President Trump - more specifically, hiring 25,000 new workers - but it has become clear that they would be in lower paid jobs and it won't have a negative effect on the bottom line (if it happens at all).

Beyond the coming 18 months there is admittedly more uncertainty. The future beyond a year and a half, potentially two, will be determined not only by the completion of the transformation but also if it will be a successful one. That is when the pressure from competitors (especially Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) in the new areas will reveal its impact on IBM's new core businesses and will show the true strengths of Watson and the cloud service.

For the next quarterly earnings I'm looking for another guidance upgrade and a hit on revenue, so I would be a buyer right now and at technical levels like $140 and even $130, with a target at $200. A test of all-time highs and surpassing them would require an improved performance from cloud services and a strong and profitable business division based on AI.

