Taiwan Semiconductor: A Proxy For The Internet Of Things

If data is the new oil, then semiconductors are the new rigs. Back in 2000s, millions of us were users of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO), and in 2017, billions of us are using Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). What would trillions of devices use in 2035 is anybody's guess. But one thing is certain that whatever data those devices consume, it will be processed through some kind of a semiconductor component. And there is a very high probability that a lot of that data would be processed through chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC), as it is already a force to reckon with in the industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the world's first dedicated semiconductor foundry founded in 1987 in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Today, the 30-year old firm is the world's largest pure-play foundry company with a dominant 56% market share. Such a dominance in the marketplace isn't a new phenomenon for TSMC; it had enjoyed this dominance for decades now. Most of the fabless semiconductor companies (companies that don't own foundries and outsource fabrication process) like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), MediaTek (OTC:MDTKF) and others are amongst some of TSMC's 449 clients.

In terms of financial performance, TSMC is second to none. The company has been debt free for the last decade and executes all its capital projects primarily through internal accruals. The company has a long history of reporting profits and sharing dividends with its shareholders. This year, the company approved the highest ever dividend in its own history of USD 1.165 per ADR (given the current exchange rate), which was USD 0.30 in 2006, a CAGR of 14.5%, which is above the EPS growth rate of 11% over that period. Given the industry dynamics (which are explained later), TSMC has to continuously invest in research and development as well. Around 7% of the total annual sales are plowed back into R&D each year in the last decade.

Apart from its dominant market share and the CAGR growth rate of 11% in sales and earnings, TSMC's profitability matrix is also outstanding. The ability to maintain net profit margins around 35% for a decade is par excellence for any company in any industry.

Industry Overview

Semiconductors are typically used in most electronic products and systems. It is a relatively old industry with a size of USD 33 billion even in 1987. The market size has grown 10x in the last 30 years, reaching a size of almost USD 350 billion today.

The rate of change in the semiconductor industry is very rapid as implied by the Moore's law. Hence, it is a very capital-intensive and research-driven industry. The cost of opening a new fab (semiconductor fabrication plant) would cost billions of dollars and roughly 10% of sales for an integrated semiconductor company like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is plowed back into R&D, i.e., billions of dollars annually. Hence, a threat from a new entrant is highly unlikely in the semiconductor industry, at least as of now.

Based on the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) End User Report of 2016, communications and computers are the prominent users of semiconductors, contributing 61% to the total global sales of USD 339 billion.

At the peak of the dot-com bubble, the semiconductor sales skyrocketed from USD 149 billion in 1999 to USD 204 billion in 2000, i.e., a 37% y-o-y growth. No prizes for guessing the dominant end user back then; computers contributed over 50% to the global semiconductor sales while communications was a distant second with less than 19% contribution. Although computers' contribution to the global sales stagnated around USD 100 billion over the last 15 years, the overall market grew consistently since the dot-com bubble, and bulk of the growth was driven by the communications segment.

I believe we are closer to a similar trend in communications as well, which can be observed from the 2015 figures below:

In 2015, communications contributed 34.1% to sales while automotive contributed 10.3% and industrials chipped in 12.8% to the total global sales of USD 335 billion. As we saw above in the 2016 figures, communications is already down to 31.5% while automotive and industrials have gained over a percent of a slightly larger global sales of USD 339 billion. As I had previously discussed in this article, autonomous driving technology is likely to reach USD 42 billion in 2025 according to a BCG report, and hence, contribution of automobiles to semiconductor sales will most likely increase going ahead. Even larger opportunity would be Internet of Things (IoT), which according to Statista is already USD 1 trillion market and is likely to almost double from 2016 to 2019.

Does TSMC have the capability to cater to these new growth segments? Here's an extract from the latest annual report:

"Revenue from 16-nanometer grew more than five-fold in 2016 and reached above 20% of total wafer revenue. Our 10-nanometer successfully began volume production for customers' products in 2016, while 7-nanometer is on schedule to complete technology qualification in early 2017. Both 16-nanometer and 12-nanometer technologies can serve customers in mainstream and ultra-low power market segments, including low-to-mid-end mobile phones, consumer electronics, digital TV, automotive, and Internet of Things, as well as high-end applications, including high-end mobile and networking."

Industrials already contributes 21% to TSMC's sales in 2016.

Mark Liu, Co-CEO, predicts that 10-nanometer will occupy 55 percent of the revenues in 2020 for TSMC, referring to the growth potential of Internet of Things. 10-nanometer went into production last year and is likely to be over 55% of TSMC's total wafer revenue by 2020. Is that humanly possible? Of course, it is! TSMC has a track record in executing such bold initiatives. 28-nanometer and beyond wafers contributed only 12% to the total sales back in 2012, and today, their contribution is over 50%.

Bottom Line

TSMC has handsomely outperformed the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the entire brain trust of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) over the last 1-, 5- or 10-year period. Could it replicate this outperformance? I believe it could over a long period of time.

But there are multiple risks involved here that deserve your attention:

1) 62% of the total sales for TSMC come from the communications segment, which is slowing down.

2) As the company reports its numbers in new Taiwan dollars, investors should be aware of the foreign currency risk as well.

3) Finally, the threat of a conflict between China and Taiwan in future cannot be completely ruled out.

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 16x on a trailing basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%, which is slightly on the higher side of its own historical averages. Given the risk-return trade-off, I believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company could be considered as a proxy for IoT play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.