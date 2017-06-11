Clint Eastwood And 'Curve' Balls

Here's everything you need to consider when forming your own opinion.

Specifically, there's a vociferous debate about what recent flattening portends for both the economy and US stocks.

Right, so Clint Eastwood plays the same character in every movie he's in.

His characters used to be people you generally didn't want to cross because they'll physically assault you, and then, when he got old, his characters became people you generally didn't want to cross because they're all old, insufferable, curmudgeons.

Basically, Eastwood is making the same movie over and over again these days. There was the lackluster "Million Dollar Baby," the comically bad "Gran Torino," and then there was "Trouble With The Curve." Different plot lines, same Eastwood curmudgeon character.

"Trouble With The Curve" is actually half-decent. Eastwood's curmudgeon character in the film is Gus Lobel, an old-school baseball scout who's going blind.

You can watch it for yourself one night when you have absolutely nothing better to do, but suffice to say the story revolves around a prospect that all the other scouts (the ones who aren't going blind) think is going to be the next big thing in the major leagues.

Despite not being able to see, Lobel (Eastwood) can tell by listening to the way the ball comes off the prospect's bat that the player can't hit a curve ball. Hence "trouble with the curve." That's pretty much the whole plot.

Well, in case you haven't noticed, we're experiencing the market equivalent of that plot. We are having some "trouble with the curve." Here's what I mean:

In the movie, the scouts who could see thought everything was fine and the partially blind Lobel "heard" a problem.

In the market's case, the situation is reversed. Those of us who can see think there's a problem and those who, like Eastwood's character, fancy themselves smarter than the rest of us, don't "hear" the same warning bells - especially not when it comes to whether the disconnect between a flatter curve and stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) presages trouble ahead for equities. If you're interested in the "stocks versus the curve" debate, you should maybe (or maybe not) read this.

Of course this doesn't necessarily have to be a "who's wrong" contest between those who see bull flattening as a warning sign for the economy/ stocks and those who don't. It could be that the curve is itself "wrong."

In other words, it might be that between short covering by specs and market participants becoming too pessimistic about the prospects for the Trump agenda, the curve has simply flattened too much.

One way to judge that is to look at historical precedent and then examine the extent to which global QE has replaced EM reserve accumulation as the dominant demand shock. Consider the following from Deutsche Bank and then I'll make some comments:

Yields remain near the bottom of the recent range and the curve has continued to grind flatter in spite of a decline in duration-adjusted global QE flows, Fed speak which has brought forward the expected beginning of SOMA run-off, and the approach of a meeting at which the Fed is highly likely to push rates higher. This hearkens back to the conundrum trade of the previous Fed tightening cycle from 2004-2006. The conventional explanation of the conundrum phenomenon a decade ago has centered upon a demand shock from recycling of current account surpluses vis-à-vis the US back into the US debt markets. In spite of market behavior which has begun to look and feel very similar to the "Noughties" conundrum, this recent bullish curve flattening cannot be ascribed to the same causes, in our view. We might well have a second conundrum trade, but one of these is not like the other. Clearly the significant decline in term premium during the Noughties coincided with large inflows into the US market. At the time monthly net purchases of US long term securities averaged over $100 billion per month from the end of Q3 2006 into Q3 2007, and during that period the term premium reached low single digits. In hindsight this is understood as recycling of current account surpluses, particularly from China as its economic engine began to run at full tilt. More recently, periods of high foreign inflows resulted from capital flight from ZIRP economies, and the sources of the flows were readily marked by abrupt widening of cross currency LIBOR basis spreads. In the recent experience, however, net foreign purchases have been far slower, averaging only $3 billion per month since the beginning of 2016. Moreover, the term premium has declined even as LIBOR basis levels have widened (become less negative). The most obvious potential explanation for the ongoing decline in term premium is QE, but the easing in cross currency basis spreads tells us that these "cleanest dirty shirt" flows have declined as well. Moreover, the removal of the depo rate floor to ECB purchases, and the slower pace of ECB QE purchases since the end of Q1, have both served to substantially lower the duration taken out of the European market by the ECB. Our curve model, which posits the 5s10s spread as a function of the 2y yield less the SPF estimate of long term growth, duration adjusted QE flows, the stock of foreign currency reserves, implied vol, and the skew of SPF inflation forecasts, continues to suggest that the curve is too flat. This has been the foundation logic of our structural view that the term premium is too flat.

Ok, so there's a ton of important stuff in there.

For one thing, there's the QE versus "QT" (quantitative tightening) tug-of-war dynamic that began with Saudi Arabia killing the petrodollar in late 2014 and intensified in August, 2015, when China devalued. Essentially, GCC and Chinese reserve accumulation went into reverse as the Saudis plugged budget holes and defended the riyal peg in the wake of plunging oil prices and as Beijing liquidated its reserves in an effort to control the pace of the RMB devaluation.

That worked at cross purposes with developed market QE. That is, DM central banks were buying DM sovereign debt, and China was selling it. The question was whether one could outweigh the other.

You'll also note that Deutsche Bank discusses the notion that flows into Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) were precipitated by US monetary policy being tighter (and that's obviously a relative term) than policy in the eurozone and Japan. Simply put: yield differentials favor Treasurys over German and Japanese debt. That preference started showing up in cross-currency basis swaps, something I've discussed on this platform more times than I care to count (here, for instance).

Note also the reference to the removal of the depo rate floor, which combined with the PSPP taper, has reduced the duration taken down by the ECB.

What Deutsche Bank is asking you to do is think about how all of those dynamics are functioning currently and then ask yourself whether the US curve is too flat. If you go back up and re-read the excerpted passages from their note, the bank clearly thinks the answer is "yes."

While all of this sounds esoteric, you're encouraged to remember that understanding everything said above is a prerequisite for understanding the "trouble with the curve" debate described here at the outset.

Hopefully, this has been helpful in that regard.

Finally, do not watch the above-mentioned "Gran Torino" - it is one of the worst movies I have ever seen.

