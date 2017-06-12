He Came, He Saw, He Bought

Copper has been in a downtrend since the February of 2017 while growth has stabilized.

On the 6th of April, I wrote an article about Freeport McMoRan's FCX chances to hit $20. I personally kept this stock in my portfolio despite being bearish on iron ore and steel related companies. Copper was able to stay at 'high' levels while many other metals declined rapidly. Freeport has dropped about 8.5% since then while copper prices are back where they were at the time of my previous article.

We are currently witnessing a few interesting developments that point towards a repricing of economic growth.

The first graph goes to the very core of this article. I compare the US leading growth index (ISM manufacturing index) to the copper price.

Copper prices started pricing in lower growth in the first month of this year. Copper started a slow downtrend which killed all 'quick' gains to-the upside for cyclical mining companies. However, at this point, we see that the ISM index increased a bit in May. This is hinting towards a mispricing of growth. What if commodity traders were too bearish and expected further declines?

The chance of another higher ISM print should give copper the needed steam to head for the $2.77 mark. Especially after last week's infrastructure plan which (once again) emphasized the need to rebuild America's infrastructure. Something both Democrats and Republicans agree on even though it's not clear how much support President Trump is going to get.

Regardless of the infrastructure plans, we see that future capital expenditures are still near a 10-year high. I always look at my leading regional manufacturing average which shows us a less volatile and valid picture of company's future capex plans.

I use this indicator to spot economic trends since this index is showing these trends even better than the ISM index. Note that the strong post-election rally has not slowed down a bit. We are getting solid numbers at a 10-year high without the slowing trend of 2014 or 2016 (pre-recession).

This is a solid sign for copper prices - especially after the damage that was done by the 2014 slow down. I would be surprised if the current growth rally were not able to push copper higher.

Note that the commodity bottom has broken the downward copper trend that started during the commodity peak of 2011.

In addition to that, we see that the short-term downtrends from both copper and Freeport have been broken last week.

The next graph shows you that the fundamental commodity bottom has seen two break-outs. I call it 'fundamental' bottom because I never care about technicals if they are not backed by real and leading data. It is also important to say that the first break-out gained momentum before the election. The election added momentum but did not cause the first upswing. This second break-out might push copper up to $2.77 as I already mentioned and maybe even higher in the medium term. It is dependent on the next set of growth numbers.

This would mean that my $20 target for Freeport is on the table. I added significantly to my position last week at 12.21 and I do not plan to sell unless the growth story turns, or if we get a fake breakout that triggers my stops.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

