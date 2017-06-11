My Thoughts On The Momentum Stock Sell-Off

First, I wanted to begin by saying that I like to own some momentum names to gain growth over the long-term. I belong to Generation X and have 16 to 19 years until retirement. So, in addition to participating in a 401k plan, a health savings account [HSA], and a 529 college savings plan, I like to invest in individual stocks in an attempt to outperform the market. Hopefully, this will allow me to retire in 16 years instead of 19.

I do my best to pick companies that are likely to have sustainable growth over multiple years - not stocks that are just the flavor of the week. With that said, let's take a look at what recently happened with the momentum stocks.

The popular FANG stocks and other popular companies sold off sharply on Friday June 9. Here are some of the one-day moves that stirred investors up:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -3%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - 3%

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - 4.7%

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - 3.4%

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - 3.88%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - 3.4%

I own two stocks out of this list: Facebook and Apple. I think Facebook still has many years of above-average growth left as a result of its increasing advertising revenue. Facebook dominates social media in the amount of daily/monthly active users. The company has millions of established connections that I believe are here to stay and continue to grow over time. With these established and growing connections, Facebook is likely to grow revenue and earnings at strong double-digit rates over at least the next two years (consensus).

I like Apple because the company is a leading brand with a strong customer retention rate. Morgan Stanley's April 2017 survey revealed that 92% of iPhone customers said that they were somewhat or extremely likely to upgrade their phone to a new iPhone in the next 12 months. This is up from last year's rate of 86%. Apple's cash hoard of over $15 billion with strong free cash flow is likely to provide plenty of shareholder value over the long term in the form of dividends and share repurchases. At the same time, the company's earnings growth will drive stock price appreciation. Apple is the most reasonably valued company from this list of stocks with a forward PE of 14.

What Caused the Big Red Candle?

Frankly, I think we were due for a correction or at least a pullback. I can't say for sure if this is the start of a correction of 10% or just a small single-digit pullback. Without any unsettling negative news, this is probably just going to be a small single-digit pullback. Large investors are most likely taking profits after the recent large price run-up that these stocks experienced. Stocks just don't go up in a straight line forever.

Sometimes the market pulls back in May, which gave us the 'sell in May and go away' phrase. However, that didn't happen this year. It is after Memorial Day, so vacation season is upon us. Therefore, investors are probably taking some profits off the table to focus on leisurely activities this summer.

With the exception of Apple, the other companies featured in this article have above average valuations with forward PE ratios above 20. Amazon and Netflix are trading much higher with forward PE ratios of over 80. So, this is a likely factor for the sharp drops on Friday. It's the faster they climb, the harder they fall philosophy.

However, Apple got lumped in with these names probably because of profit taking after the stock had such a strong run-up in price recently. In the case of Apple, it isn't a matter of high valuation, just large investors locking in profits.

I don't think that we're seeing another dot-com bubble like in 1999. Back then, there were many stocks being bid up based on website clicks rather than being based on solid fundamentals such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and reasonable valuations. Many of those internet-based companies failed (ie. Pets.com and Webvan).

Although there are some stretched valuations, there doesn't seem to be a large disconnect between revenue/earnings and valuations for most of these momentum stocks. I realize there are some exceptions. However, nothing changed fundamentally that would cause the business prospects for these stocks to decline.

Therefore, the most likely scenario in my opinion is that the momentum names as a group pull back about 5% at the most before moving higher again.

