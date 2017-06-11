Macy's: The Best Deals Are Made When No One Wants Them

If you look around the internet, the verdict is almost unanimous. Macy's (NYSE:M) is dead. Macy's is dying. Macy's is the next Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). Actually, none of these statements could be further from the truth. In the short run, Wall Street is nothing more than a popularity contest, and Macy's is clearly the ugliest kid on the block these days. I would encourage investors to look deeper at not only how incorrectly the market is pricing Macy's, but also how extreme the pessimism is. This past week reeks of pure capitulation, and oftentimes a stock that is this hated can provide amazing returns simply from a shift in sentiment. The best deals are made when no one wants them. So, who wants Macy's?

As I listened to the entire Macy's investor day presentation this week, I watched the stock reaction in real time. Macy's CFO Karen Houget gave her remarks, and within seconds of mentioning the risk of gross margins being slightly weaker than expected, the stock dropped almost 3%, with over a million shares trading hands in a period of about two minutes. Macy's continued to drop for the rest of the day, even as Karen Hoguet maintained earnings projections for the full year and went on to say that year over year sales comparisons should improve sequentially each quarter as the year progresses. Given the market reaction to the first quarter earnings release, the guidance for improving sales should have been exactly what investors wanted to hear, yet it was completely ignored.

Macy's now trades with a market value of just $6.6 billion. Keep in mind, the appraisal on Herald Square alone is around $4 billion. Assuming just 3% inflation, the theoretical value of Herald Square increases by over $100 million each year. And Macy's is making a ton of cash. They are expecting just under $1 billion of free cash flow this year. Including but not limited to Herald Square, Macy's owns a treasure trove of real estate, they are aggressively repaying debt, they intend to maintain their near 7% dividend, and they expect to begin repurchasing stock again once they reduce their leverage ratio. The declining leverage ratio will benefit not only from free cash flow, but also from the continued sale of excess real estate as Macy's is closing underperforming stores and selling off the upper floors of many of their urban locations.

At this point, I don't think there is anything Macy's can say that will stop investors from fearing the worst. Likely, only time, continued cash generation, and smart capital allocation will put an end to this madness.

When investors read about situations such as the one Macy's is in right now they should try and remind themselves of what they are actually buying. This is a stock at six times free cash flow, with tangible assets easily worth at least double and arguably worth triple the current stock price. It has a 7% dividend yield as well as investment grade debt that can be bought at a meaningful discount to par; Macy's is a value investor's dream come true. The chance of a permanent loss of capital on an investment in Macy's today is extremely low. In typical fashion, the fear of permanent loss of capital on an investment in Macy's today is extremely high.

If we stop looking at the ticker and study Macy's, the company should stand out for a handful of reasons. First off, something most don't think about: the credit card division alone generates an enormous amount of profit. On a pre-tax basis, Macy's should earn nearly $750 million from its credit card business this year. That type of earnings power, if it were viewed in isolation, would be worth perhaps $4 billion or more to a large bank that was looking to grow its assets. Remember, Macy's entire market value is only $6.6 billion. For critics who say that the earnings from credit card only highlight that the retail operations are struggling, I'd respond by saying that investors should cheer the credit card division for its ability to support earnings during all points in the cycle, similar to how airlines generate dependable cash from selling airline miles to banks who issue them to credit card holders.

Macy's free cash flow is the second thing that investors should focus on. At the end of the day, cash is the only thing that matters. For Macy's, the fact that they are producing around $1 billion of free cash flow annually tells us that this company is in no way in trouble financially. The company still has investment grade debt and is using all free cash flow in excess of their dividend to reduce debt. The company is even accelerating the debt pay down process through the strategic sale of real estate assets. Over the past two years, Macy's has generated over $800 million from the sale of real estate assets. With more sales coming, investors should plan for continued rapid reductions in debt, which make Macy's a much safer investment to shareholders and bondholders, regardless of the reaction in the stock price.

The third thing that investors have completely discarded is the obvious value of the real estate that Macy's owns. For whatever reason, investors have disconnected from the reality that a single store, Herald Square, with an appraised value of up to $4 billion, is worth 60% of the stock price of Macy's, and likely more as time goes by. Let's stop and think about this for a second. Macy's is trading for about 1.5 times Herald Square, and no one cares.

And it's not just the value in the real estate as it exists today. As the company recently highlighted at their investor day conference, the opportunity exists to transform their stores through densification of stores and carving out space to rent to others, similar to San Francisco's Union Square location where Macy's is opening up 10,000 square feet of street level retail space carved out of its existing store, with anticipated rents of $600-$700 per square foot.

Macy's is considering leasing space to restaurants which would wrap around existing stores, as well as to free standing retailers such as Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) that wish to build in the parking lots of Macy's mall locations. Macy's even is considering converting the roof of Herald Square into a rooftop garden with restaurants, benches, trees, sort of similar to the High Line Park in New York City, which according to Wikipedia, attracts five million visitors annually.

Possible Herald Square rooftop garden with restaurants

Image Source: Macy's

High Line Park: New York City

I believe wholeheartedly that there are smart investors eyeing Macy's right now. Perhaps they want to buy it and break it up. Perhaps they want to do a leveraged buyout. The truth is, if Macy's were acquired at today's valuation using 100% leverage at 8% interest, the dividend alone (which would no longer need to be paid) could support the entire interest expense. All excess profits could be used to repay debt and assets could be liquidated as well. In the end, if Macy's were managed well, a private equity fund could steal Herald Square, the fourth most visited tourist attraction in New York City, for practically nothing.

In truth, Macy's board of directors would never sell the company at today's valuation. They were however open to the idea at prices greater than 50% higher than today's, and were reportedly approached by Hudson's Bay, which subsequently struggled to line up financing. Macy's aggressive debt repayment today could be setting the company up for a future takeover should fundamentals not revert back to historical levels.

Even if Macy's does not get acquired, they can still do well. Everything they are doing with regard to capital allocation is correct considering their current situation. Their willingness to study their real estate and make smart decisions with it should work out well for shareholders in time. Unfortunately shareholders want action and they want it now. Macy's is moving far too slowly for Wall Street, but patient investors can enjoy serious returns going forward by taking advantage of Wall Street's impatience. Anyone who truly listens to what management is saying about the potential for their real estate should be absolutely giddy about the future of this company. The fact that Macy's is highly profitable is simply icing on the cake. Investors are clearly searching for negatives with Macy's and ignoring the positives. While this can go on for what feels like forever, in time the issue will correct itself and Macy's shareholders will do remarkably well from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.