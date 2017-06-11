CSX: CEO Harrison Makes His Debut

Hunter Harrison is a hero in the railroad industry, a folk legend if you will, when it comes to turning around rail companies. He successfully turned around Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) before jumping ship early to partner with activist investor Mantle Ridge to take on CSX (NYSE:CSX). After a bit of back and forth, CSX caved and appointed Harrison as CEO for the next four years. CSX shares have skyrocketed on the news and hope that Harrison will work his turnaround magic. The stock is up nearly 100% in the last year. I've talked about just how expensive CSX is, with the company now being run by a legend, but one with undisclosed health problems who is now working from home.

Besides the health issues that Harrison is facing, there's also the fact that CSX is a much different rail operator from Canadian Pacific. CP runs through the rural tundras of the Canadian countryside, while CSX's routes are rooted in urban settings and wind through cities.

However, investors are excited.

The shareholder meeting for CSX was last week and 93% of shareholders voted to approve Harrison as CEO. They also approved his huge pay package, which will include paying him $300 million over the next four years. Still, the news of Harrison's hiring has already added some $16 billion to CSX's market cap in 2017.

Harrison has been getting out in front of shareholders more of late. He's trying to reassure investors that he can get this turnaround done, despite the undisclosed medical condition that requires him to use oxygen. He was seen on stage with an oxygen machine at the annual CSX shareholder meeting last week. Investors still, however, don't know the details of Harrison's condition.

Nonetheless, they approved the contract and a one-time $84 million payment to Harrison, which was the compensation he forfeited by leaving Canadian Pacific early. At the same time, CSX investors had little choice over the $84 million if they wanted to keep Harrison - Harrison threatened to quit as CSX CEO if he weren't paid the reimbursement.

The major proxy advisors, ISS and Glass Lewis, both have reservations over Harrison's health. Harrison has a history of health issues that goes back to his tenure at Canadian Pacific.

CSX already on its way.

Harrison has already started working some magic, in that he's changed the way some of CSX's trainyards sort its long trains, and changing routes/schedules for better efficiency. Still, despite the progress we're seeing with regard to lower idle times at trainyards, much of the improvement we'll see in operating ratios over the next few quarters is already baked into the stock price. Compared to Canadian Pacific, the rail company Harrison spent the last half decade turning around, shares of CSX trade at a 50% premium on a P/E basis, yet Canadian Pacific has a return on invested capital that's 50% higher than CSX and a profit margin that's 60% higher.

Still, it's hard to overlook CSX's high price. The stock trades at 29x earnings, a massive premium to other major rail companies - including Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), which is at 21x, and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), also at 21x. That's a rich premium for a rail company with underperforming margins and returns on capital. Meanwhile, the likes of Kansas Southern (NYSE:KSU), which trades at 17.5x next year's earnings and has been the worst performer in the industry over the last year, could have more upside from margin and operating ratio improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.