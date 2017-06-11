In The Quiet, Ford Is Creating A Tesla-Sized Entity For 2018 Profit Growth

So what’s the Ford F-150 diesel worth to Ford in terms of market cap addition? The profit numbers yield at least a full Tesla company financially.

This incremental revenue opportunity for Ford is $3.5 billion for the U.S. alone. Tesla’s entire global 2016 revenue was $7.0 billion.

That’s as many vehicles as Tesla sold globally in all of 2016 at a loss of $675 million.

I calculate a 13% take rate, which, with 9% F-series growth in 2017 and 0% for 2018, would yield an incremental 77,000 Ford F-150 sales in the U.S. in 2018.

Ford is bringing a diesel version of the best-selling and supremely profitable F-150 to the U.S. market in early 2018.

Never in the world of automotive industry has the gulf been wider between Ambien & Red Wine - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's description of how "magic" comes together in his mind - and the hard, cold reality of a company delivering profitable products on time. When it comes to that latter category, no vehicle delivers more than the Ford (NYSE:F) F-series pickup truck.

Two hooplas are coinciding to obscure what will be a seismic shift in Ford's 2018 revenue and profit opportunity. The first hoopla has been surrounding the firing of CEO Mark Fields, which appears to have been more about personality conflict than strategy shift.

The second hoopla is the backdrop of the market being in love with Tesla. Tesla sold fewer than 76,285 cars in 2016 and is on track to sell approximately 100,000 in 2017 - at a massive loss of $675 million in 2016, and approximately $1 billion, or $10,000 per car, in 2017.

On this tiny base of production with astronomical losses attached, Tesla has been awarded a market cap that now exceeds $58 billion, larger than Ford at $45 billion. I will show you how Ford has spent the last few years testing a product which alone could track to 77,000 most profitable vehicle sales in 2018.

What I'm about to show you is that while the rest of you were distracted by Ford's CEO change and lingering stock price, there is a Tesla-sized new business opportunity unfolding inside Ford, which could yield 77,000 highly profitable sales already next year. This is the first diesel version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Ford sold 820,799 F-series pickup trucks in the U.S. in 2016. Of course, not all of them were the F-150. Many were F-250 and higher capacities. Checking with industry sources, the F-150 likely has a sales mix of 66% or slightly more. I'll go with 66%. That leaves us with 541,727 units for the F-150 in the U.S. in 2016.

So far in 2017, Ford's F-series U.S. sales are up 9% over 2016. If this holds for the year, the applicable base of 541,727 would swell to 590,483 units for all of 2017.

What could Ford expect in terms of diesel mix for the F-150? The only other full-size 1500-class (F-150) pickup truck with a diesel like this has been the RAM 1500, which is currently not available pending resolution of an emissions dispute with the EPA. It had seen sales from approximately 10% all the way to the 20% mark.

Another most credible source has the RAM 1500 diesel sales mix floating between 12% and 18% - also consistent with the 10% to 20% above.

More recently, we have the latest sales mix numbers from Land Rover/Range Rover. I reported on these on my Seeking Alpha subscription service June 3.

U.S. Jan-May 2017 Total Diesel % Range Rover Sport 9,591 1,517 15.82% Range Rover 8,221 1,228 14.94% TOTAL 17,812 2,745 15.41%

As you can see in the table above, the Range Rover diesel sales mix in the U.S. is 15.4% year to date. Speaking of Range Rover, the diesel engine that will go into the F-150 is one that is co-developed with Range Rover and is made in a Range Rover factory in the U.K. That may actually be a huge attraction to buyers: Who doesn't want a premium Range Rover engine inside their F-150 truck?

Actually, can you think of a more "in" premium proposition than that? An upscale Ford F-150 pickup truck together with the heart of Range Rover? I wrote about this phenomenon on March 6.

Yes, the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. is actually the Ford F-150. It's what the affluent people buy the most. Is this surprising, or shouldn't it really be?

What about Range Rover's sister brand, Jaguar? After all, Jaguar sells one of the market's most successful premium SUVs right now, the F-Pace. I published about this on my Seeking Alpha subscription service on June 2.

U.S. Jan-May 2017 Total Diesel % Jaguar XF 1,984 203 10.23% Jaguar XE 4,528 498 11.00% Jaguar F-Pace 8,058 1,256 15.59% TOTAL 14,570 1,957 13.43%

As you can see in the table above, while Jaguar overall is at 13.4% year to date, the most relevant nameplate - the F-Pace SUV - is at 15.6%. That's amazingly close to the Range Rover models at 15.4%.

What we have here are numbers that all seem to gravitate to 15%: FCA's RAM 1500 was close to 15%, Range Rover is close to 15%, and Jaguar is close to 15%. Frankly, it doesn't get much clearer than that. The relatively few data points we have in the market in the last year or two all point to a 15% diesel sales mix.

Let's say that Ford would fall a little bit short of that and hit "only" 13% with the upcoming 2018 F-150 diesel. One might argue that with FCA being out of the market - for now - with the only 100% direct competitor, it should be the other way around: Ford should do better than 15%. However, let's be conservative instead: 13%.

Applying a 13% diesel take rate to a Ford F-150 which would be 66% of Ford's overall F-series sales with 9% growth in 2017 over 2016 - and assuming zero growth from there into 2018 - we yield an estimated 76,763 Ford F-150 U.S. diesel sales for 2018.

76,763 sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Guess what, Tesla sold 76,285 cars globally in 2016. At a loss of $675 million.

It can be assured that not only is Ford famously very profitable overall, but also the F-series is widely considered to be the company's most profitable product. A diesel version of the same? Should be even more profitable.

Ford's average selling price for the F-series is $45,687 thus far in 2017. The F-150 is obviously less than this average, but if the diesel turns out to carry a premium of $4,500, these estimated 76,763 new diesel unit sales for 2018 might still be close to that $45,687 average.

If that estimated average selling price holds true, we have incremental revenue to Ford of 76,763 units multiplied by $45,687, or $3.5 billion. Tesla had $7.0 billion in revenue in 2016, again at a $675 million loss. 10% positive profit margin for Ford versus 10% negative margin for Tesla? You tell me what these revenue dollars ought to be worth!

Conclusion: Ford's "entire Tesla" with real numbers, real profit for 2018.

We all know that the current market psychology doesn't agree, but this is a sane view of how different the valuations of Ford vs. Tesla are. Ford is bringing to market a version of its most profitable vehicle that looks like it will sell as many units in the U.S. alone, as Tesla sold at a loss worldwide in 2016. Yet, Tesla's market cap now handily exceeds Ford's. These two relative market caps simply don't make any sense at all.

Tesla may get all the headlines, but the 2018 Ford F-150 diesel will deliver all the financial substance for the shareholder. As to when the market will realize this, I cannot predict with any confidence. Maybe Ford's Investor Relations department can send a memo to the anchors at CNBC about this glaring discrepancy?

