Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Signal Remains Bullish

Despite copper prices holding up well, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) trades near the lows for the year. Carl Icahn dumping more shares could hit the stock price next week.

At just above $12, the stock is far from the $20 target issued last November. Should investors buy for a rally or follow Icahn out of the copper miner?

The amazing story with copper is that Freeport-McMoRan now generates billions in free cash flow while limited new supplies are coming onto the market. As well, the company has a significantly better balance sheet now than when the stock first rebounded to this price range in early 2016.

When copper originally crossed the $2.60/lb level, Freeport-McMoRan quickly rallied to $16. Copper closed last week at $2.62/lb.

Any copper price above $2.50/lb is huge for the copper miner. The company is set to produce operating cash flows of $4.0 billion at that price with only $1.6 billion in capital spending.

The cash flow grows by $270 million for each $0.10 change in copper prices. The cash flow increases substantially at the current prices and the copper charts suggest the price is only headed higher.

This equation is what separates the copper miner from all of the energy exploration firms the market is chasing despite negative cash flows. As Freeport-McMoRan cuts more debt, the company can re-institute the dividend while some of the energy giants might need to cut dividends with oil far below $50/bbl now and new supplies plentiful.

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan will have an enterprise value of around $27 billion with net debt hitting $9 billion at year end. The stock trades at 4.5x EBITDA estimates for the year providing plenty of upside to current prices and the possibility of hitting the $20 target despite Icahn selling shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.