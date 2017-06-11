Market Meltdown Theories Are In An Imminent Bubble

Collateralized debt obligations during the housing crisis

Everyone wants to be the one to predict the next impending economic bubble of doom that's set to destroy our economy. And why shouldn't they? The desire to be today's Michael Burry, M.D., and see the imminent demise of the economy while the rest of us remain oblivious is understandable. But that doesn't mean we should be foolish in equating the current landscape of structured financial products to what was happening in the years leading up to 2008.

The CDOs and ABS market: 2008 and today

Looking back at all the different financial products present during the years leading up to the financial crisis, it's easy to see how a house of cards was constructed all dependent on the underlying mortgages. If there are mortgage defaults, the MBSs fail; if the MBSs fail, the CDOs comprised of these MBSs or mortgages fail; if the CDOs fail, the CDO squareds fail; if the CDOs and MBSs and the CDO squareds fail, those holding the associated credit default swaps have to pay out; and if the CDSs are requiring payout, the synthetic CDOs fail. Unfortunately, for investors, in 2008, the underlying mortgages were garbage and the house of cards fell.

There are more than just a few nuances between this market in 2008 and the market today however. For starters, the aggregate market size of these products today is much smaller (remember that house of cards I described). In 2008, the CDOs, synthetic CDOs, CDOs squared, CDSs and MBSs market totaled more than ($5.2T). Today, the market size for these products is much smaller, and there is less of a "house of cards" effect with trillions of dollars worth of products all depending on a single market (i.e. the housing market in 2008). These products will never go away nor should they. Credit default swaps are an excellent tool for hedging an investment in fixed income products and they increase market efficiency. MBS, CDOs, ABSs, etc. are excellent investments so long as they are rated properly, and the risks associated with them (and the tranches in the case of CDOs) are understood.

Source

Source

You may have caught wind of some of the oft-cited student loan, auto loan or credit card bubbles. The size of the student loan market is about $1.4T (roughly $1.3T of this is held by the federal government). That sounds like a lot, but recall there was almost $9T in mortgages during the housing crisis (paired with $5.2T market associated with those mortgages). The amount of credit card debt is even smaller at around $780bn with auto loans outstanding being roughly equivalent.

Securitizations of these outstanding student loans exist, but they're mostly being bought up by institutional investors with large diversified portfolios that won't be seriously impacted by these assets failing. It's also important to mention that securitizations of student loans aren't inherently a bad thing. This allows loan issues to mitigate and redistribute their risk of holding these loans on the books, which enables them to issue more loans at a lower cost of borrowing. Cheaper student loan debt allows more students to go to school.

There are also securitizations for credit card debt and auto loans, but this is not something to be concerned with either. Those who are borrowing money for an auto loan or using a credit card are no less likely to pay back that debt today than they were decades ago. In fact between 2010 and 2014, delinquencies on auto loans and credit cards nearly halved (according to Liberty Street Economics).

As I discuss later in the article, there are a number of reasons these structured assets are not a cause for concern. A big takeaway for right now is that the markets are drastically different in size from the home loan market that plummeted in 2008.

Introduction of new regulation

The Dodd-Frank Act, which became effective in 2010, introduced a number of factors to decrease risk in the financial markets, which I wanted to summarize briefly in this article, as I feel it's important to the understanding of why a bubble does not exist:

Banks are now required to verify income/credit history before issuing a loan to applicants; additionally, they must now ensure the borrower understands the terms of riskier loans they take (i.e. adjustable rate loans; this alone prevents underlying assets in structured instruments from being garbage).

Risky financial instruments (primarily derivatives and more specifically CDSs) are now regulated and required to go through a clearinghouse. This mitigates the level of uncertainty associated with buying/selling these instruments and will prevent an all-out turmoil if things goes south again.

Credit ratings agencies are now overseen by the government and must disclose how they go about rating securities.

Hedge funds are now required to register with the SEC. This brings to light what's actually comprising the instruments they trade (something that wasn't fully understood around 2008).

Risk of structured financial products is known and they are priced/rated properly

Today's asset-backed securities aren't mispriced as they were in 2008; the risk behind them is much more scrutinized and understood than it was before. The risk of these investments are much more understood as a result of higher-quality ratings. The higher-quality ratings and a larger degree of investor skepticism related to these assets have resulted in the proper pricing and risk awareness. Ratings agencies really only have one thing going for them, their reputation; if they lose that, they are worthless. Beyond that, as I mentioned above, they are now regulated by the federal government further preventing them from misrating assets.

Obviously, with more complex structured financial products, it can be complicated to come up with a true intrinsic price, which one can't always be certain of. However, we can retain a high degree of confidence they aren't grossly misrated and mispriced as they were in 2008.

Conclusion

As I pointed out, the financial crisis in 2008 wouldn't have been nearly as severe if we hadn't effectively created a house of cards of financial products that all depended on the underlying mortgages performing well. Since then, there is more government regulation, and the ratings agencies are now subject to much more scrutiny. The risks associated with asset-backed securities are now known with a higher degree of certainty than before as a result of them being properly rated and investors being more leery and doing their due diligence. As a result of the riskiness of these financial assets being known now, they are priced properly and investors know how much money they are putting up for what degree of risk. Finally, the markets that are supposedly "in a bubble" are much smaller than the mortgage market and the associated securities; even if they were to collapse (which they won't), it won't be as bad as what we saw in 2008. The sky isn't falling, and if it does, it certainly won't be caused by these securities. Always be cautious of what you're investing in, but rest assured, the ABS and CDO markets won't be collapsing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.