Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In June

In our article, The Logic of This Injection Season, we outlined why natural gas consumption patterns in the electric power sector are instrumental to eventual market rebalancing. It is, then, critical to monitor the situation in the sector and review the following key indicators: the spread between natural gas and coal, fuel cost index, net changes in total generation capacity and coal-to-gas switching.

May Overview

According to our calculations, the electric power (EP) sector in the United States consumed some 720 bcf of natural gas in May (+12.1% m-o-m; -10.7% y-o-y). The average spread between natural gas and coal (NG-Coal spread) increased by 5% m-o-m and by 72% y-o-y. Higher NG-Coal spread had an adverse effect on total fuel switching. We believe that the average coal-to-gas switching in May remained below 5 bcf per day and was down some 40% y-o-y, but virtually unchanged from April results. Fuel cost index was averaging just about 157 throughout May, before plunging to 128 in the final days of calendar trading. This sharp drop was due to a divergence between mostly stable coal prices and declining natural gas futures (Henry Hub NYMEX prompt month contract lost some 7% in value in just three trading days: May 30, May 31 and June 1). Indeed, because of that decline in Henry Hub futures, Eastern Appalachian coal has now effectively lost all of its price competitiveness over natural gas for power generation.

Source: ICE, CME, Bluegold Research calculations

We estimate that the average weekly power generation in May totaled approximately 72,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), which is 1,000 GWh more than a year ago. A decline in natural gas consumption in the EP sector (on an annualized basis) despite the fact that overall power generation rose, means that the share of electricity generated from natural gas has probably declined in May.

June Outlook

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.6% y-o-y in June to 442.7 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 41.6% of total operating capacity in the United States. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall to just under 265 GW, which would represent less than a quarter of total capacity. However, the positive effect on gas usage in the EP sector will be partly offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to increase by 12.5% and 61% y-o-y, respectively. The total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in June this year is estimated to be negative at -800 MW.

*Net effect = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables = (-800 MW y-o-y).

* calculations on the basis of primary fuel

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

Overall, renewables remain the fastest growing source of electricity generation in the United States. Its share within the total power plants capacity is expected to increase to over 10% in June this year. The weight of renewables in our gas-to-power models is rising and their impact is becoming more noticeable. However, the ability of green technologies to displace natural gas demand in the EP sector will have a strong seasonal pattern. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, June has historically been the 4th weakest month for wind output and 3rd strongest month for solar output. According to our calculations, June is also the 4th strongest month for natural gas consumption in the electric power sector.

* calculations on the basis of primary fuel

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research calculations

The falling NG-coal spread is starting to pull up the level of coal-to-gas-switching. As we said in our previous report, the fuel-switching curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In other words, today, a smaller negative change in NG-Coal spread will have a disproportionately higher positive effect on coal-to-gas switching than was the case before. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Source: Bluegold Research calculations

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models yields some 6 bcf of daily coal-to-gas switching in June. However, the net effect on natural gas consumption should be smaller because there are other elements within the gas-to-power model, which have both positive and negative implications.

Gas-to-power model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages - gas outages - hydro/wind/solar generation.

Nuclear capacity is returning from re-fueling and maintenance and will knock out a sizeable share of natural gas equivalent consumption in the EP sector. However, under the latest forecasts, cooling demand in key consumption regions of the U.S. should stay above the norm this summer and it will support the overall gas usage for power generation. Currently, we expect electric power to consumer 847 bcf of natural gas in June this year (+17.8% m-o-m, but -12.7% y-o-y).

Under the latest forecasts and assuming that market wants to see 3,800 bcf in storage by the end of October, 2017, we estimate the balancing price to be above 3.20 per MMbtu in both June and July. Buying the dips in natural gas futures seems to be the most prudent way to trade this market.

