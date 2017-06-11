Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For June 11th, 2017

I’m suggesting ARI-A as an alternative for investors hunting yield. It offers a high yield than some of the common shares now. Long ARI-A.

There are multiple sell ratings for common shares that I believe are too richly valued.

I see a few opportunities for selling out of positions that are now materially overvalued.

Price to book value ratios are still high, though smaller credit spreads and falling interest rates at the medium to longer durations may prop up book values.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

While I normally alternate colors to make it easier for investors to track each line, I think adding some orange to the last column will help. There are plenty of candidates for overvalued mortgage REITs, but these are 3 I want to highlight.

Five Oaks made a great transition to running a portfolio of adjustable-rate mortgages. However, there just isn't enough common equity in the capital structure to create a portfolio large enough to cover the fixed costs of a mortgage REIT. Even at the intense levels of leverage an mREIT using agency RMBS can utilize, the company is simply too small.

For Capstead Mortgage Corporation, the issue is a high price-to-book value ratio. I've got a piece coming up on this soon. It was already published on the subscription network, and I intend to send it out publicly later this week. While this price-to-book value ratio would be okay if the yield curve was steep, prepayments were low, and the dividend yield was high… precisely zero of those factors exist today.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital is on here for a similar reason to OAKS. The fund is simply too small support the operating expenses the fund incurs. It is externally managed and the cost relative to common equity is, in my opinion, brutal. The company will have a very rough time supporting their dividend while paying their operating expenses. I expect the dividend to get chopped again.

I'm putting sell ratings on all 3.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Rates are down since the end of Q1 (boosting book value) and credit spreads are pretty tight (also boosting book values). From a simple book value view point, most mortgage REITs should be doing okay. However, these are not repeatable results and the gains to book value today will be lost if the situation reverts to more normal levels. If the situation remains like this (flat curve + thin spreads), the net interest margins on new investments will be terrible.

Consequently, it would be reasonable for these ratios to have only increased very slightly. I think the market is severely underestimating the risk here.

What I'm Hunting

I'm still hunting for some preferred shares. I love the preferred share space right now.

Feel like it is depressing seeing nothing more than a bunch of sell ratings? All right, I can work with you on there. I'll suggest ARI-A as an alternative investment. It offers an excellent stripped yield of 8.5%. Think 8.5% is too low even for the added safety of the preferred shares? Okay, but CMO's common stock yields 8.33%.

My Positions

Long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CMO-E, GBLIL, CBL-D I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

I recently added more shares of ARI-A to an already sizeable position.

