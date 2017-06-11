Has Disney Become A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has lost 10% off its peak in April while S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gained 2% over the same time frame. This extent of underperformance is rather unusual for this stalwart. Therefore, it is only reasonable for investors to wonder whether the stock is about to cover its lost ground and has thus become a bargain.

First of all, the company continues to exhibit outstanding performance in the segment of studio entertainment. To be sure, its operating income increased 21% in Q1. Even better, there are numerous promising films in the pipeline for the next 12 months. Therefore, the company is poised to exceed its record performance of last year. On the other hand, after the company sets a new record this year and possibly next year, it will probably reach a saturation point and will thus have a hard time sustaining its growth in this segment in the next few years. After all, there are only 52 weekends within a year for cinema fans to congest in theaters.

Disney also exhibits promising growth prospects in its park and resort segment. More specifically, Shanghai Disney Resort exceeded the most optimistic expectations and is likely to significantly contribute to the growth of this segment in the next few years, as it optimizes its operation.

Some investors are alarmed by the deceleration in the growth pace of the company this year. More specifically, the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by only 4% this year, which is certainly lackluster for this stalwart. However, the management of the company recently stated that it expected modest growth this year but robust growth next year. While the managements of most companies tend to be overly optimistic, the management of Disney can be considered reliable thanks to its exceptional record.

Investors should also keep in mind that Disney has not cut its dividend for 60 consecutive years. In addition, it has doubled it during the last 10 years. This record confirms that the company enjoys ample and reliable free cash flows, even when the economy takes a turn for the worse. This is an important property of the stock, particularly now that the ongoing bull market has run for 8 years and hence a downturn can show up at any time.

On the other hand, the company has been bleeding in its media network segment in recent years, as its flagship channel, ESPN, is in a secular decline. Due to its high subscription fee, the sports network is being shed by big TV bundles and hence its subscriber base keeps shrinking. More precisely, ESPN has been losing about 3 M subscribers per year during the last 3 years and hence its base has shrunk from a peak of 100 M subscribers in 2011 to about 87 M subscribers now. Unfortunately for the company, the media segment is by far its largest segment, as it currently generates about 43% of its total revenue, and hence the stagnation of this segment exerts a strong drag on the overall results.

It is also worth noting that Disney has decided to curtail the operating costs of ESPN by laying off more than 100 employees. At the same time, the company is raising the subscription fee of ESPN. Therefore, the company is lowering the quality of its sports channel while it is raising its price. One does not need to be an expert to conclude that the bleeding of subscribers will continue at least at the recent pace. While the cost-cutting measures may improve the results in the short term, the secular decline of ESPN is likely to continue and hence the results of this segment are likely to remain under pressure and continue to exert a drag on the overall performance of the company.

Finally, it is remarkable that Disney currently has a more attractive valuation than that of the S&P. More specifically, while S&P has a trailing P/E=22.3, Disney has a trailing P/E=18.2. Therefore, as the company is expected to grow moderately this year and strongly next year, it is likely to outperform the market in this time frame. Nevertheless, part of the valuation discount can be attributed to the above mentioned secular decline of the media segment of the company.

To conclude, Disney has become somewhat attractive compared to the market thanks to its recent correction. Thanks to its great execution in studio entertainment and parks, the stock is likely to outperform the market in the near future. However, its segment of studio entertainment is likely to reach a saturation point after next year, as the company has already set the bar too high for this segment. Moreover, the secular decline of ESPN is likely to persist, as the management has decided to reduce its costs and hence its quality while it keeps raising its subscription fee. In order for the stock to outperform the market by a wide margin, its management needs to stop the bleeding process of its flagship channel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.