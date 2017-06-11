Mad Hatters And British Politics - Do Investors Care Anymore?

Theresa May recently called for a so called "snap" UK election. Let's briefly remind us of what the misguided UK PM was trying to do - she wanted to increase her majority in parliament in order to strengthen her power base and hand in negotiations on the whole issue of Brexit. She failed totally in this objective, losing seats, in fact losing her entire majority in the UK Parliament. She was in fact part of a consistent trend now where establishment figures, if they turn to the public for popular support, are usually in for a good bruising (David Cameron qua Brexit, Hilary Clinton, now Theresa May.) Meanwhile she handed many seats to the British Labour party and very substantially improved the standing, popularity and credibility of the hard left wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Well first thing it naturally did was it knocked sterling yet again from its height at over 1.30 to the $ back to about 1.27 to the $. This fall in sterling can well be explained by the significantly increased uncertainty in the UK ruling regime and the instability of its government. After all if May stays on as Prime Minister at all, it is only under now a flimsy coalition arrangement.

Interestingly we might have thought the £ might fall still further, but strangely the very weakening of May's hand on Brexit is quite liked by the currency markets. May was pushing for a hard, full Brexit, whereas her diluted power now may mean Brexit could be somewhat weakened in format or not even be negotiable at all. The currency markets have punished the £ heavily for Brexit, so if Brexit is now softened or stopped that would actually strengthen the £. This curious countervailing factor put a brake on a still further fall in the £ following May's catastrophic election results. We can expect this factor perhaps to put a brake on massive further falls in the £ going forward.

More interesting still was the reaction of the global equity markets. Well basically, international equity markets turned round and effectively said, "We really don't care anymore about a now-enfeebled British economy." Its impact on international stock values is now so limited that in fact in the early morning of 9th June (the morning after the night of the election results) the S&P500 and the Dow actually rallied, then came off somewhat later in the day. More to the point, what were the drivers of these global equity movements? Well, nothing to do with the UK election at all. The focus seemed much more on what was likely to be Fed rate policy decisions next week and the performance of key tech stocks. In other words the UK election did not even feature in moving the big global equity markets.

So there it is: the message to investors is, don't take much notice of the madness of British politics in making global equity determinations. This is humbling indeed for a once-great empire to be destroying its currency through political mayhem, when in fact the global markets no longer care. And the global markets no longer really care both due to the decreased economic influence of Britain (partly self inflicted) and the sheer boredom factor with British politico-economic mismanagement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.