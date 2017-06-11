Monthly Review Of DivGro: May 2017

Fourteen DivGro stocks paid dividends in May, while two companies announced dividend increases.

In May, I opened one new position and added shares to two existing positions. DivGro now contains 51 different positions.

I review my portfolio of dividend growth stocks, DivGro, providing a summary of transactions and the impact of those transactions on projected annual dividend income.

Welcome to monthly review number 53 of DivGro, my portfolio of dividend growth stocks!

After last month's disappointing total, I'm happy to say that I added dividend income totaling $1,278 in May.

This amount includes $460 in past dividends and $818 in new dividends. Past dividends are from a stock in one of my wife's IRAs, which I'm now managing as part of DivGro.

May Highlights

The main goal of DivGro is to generate a growing dividend income stream. That's why I like to review my dividend income and any changes that would affect future payments.

In the month of May, I collected dividends totaling $818 from 14 different stocks. Also, I added past dividends of $460 from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) after bringing one of my wife's IRAs into the DivGro fold. Including these amounts, I've collected dividend income of $6,522 year-to-date.

DivGro's projected annual dividend income (PADI) increased by $1,242 to $14,692. I opened one new position and added shares to two existing positions. Furthermore, two of my holdings announced dividend increases.

The following chart plots DivGro's projected monthly dividend income (red line) against monthly dividends:

The following chart presents a rolling 12-month average of dividends received (the orange bars) plotted against a rolling 12-month average of DivGro's projected monthly dividend income, or PMDI (the blue staggered line):

Another way to see progress is to compare dividend income by month:

I eked out a small increase in dividend income compared with the year-ago quarter, turning around April's disappointing drop. As explained last month, the reason for April's drop is that I closed my PennantPark Investment (PNNT) position in February and so gave up a fairly large dividend I otherwise would have collected in April.

Transactions

In May, I added shares to two existing positions:

• Intel Corporation – I added 320 shares (120 from my wife's IRA and 200 from an options assignment)

• Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) – I added 200 shares from an options assignment

Also, I opened the following new position in DivGro:

• Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) – this closed-end fund pays monthly dividends and yields 6.76%

Dividend Changes

The following stocks announced dividend increases:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) – increase of 11.11%

• Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – increase of 2.90%

Dividends Received

I received dividends from 14 different stocks this month:

• Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) – income of $63.00

• AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – income of $128.00

• CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – income of $20.00

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) – income of $29.40

• Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) – income of $17.00

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) – income of $83.25

• Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) – income of $10.55

• Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) – income of $189.00

• Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – income of $68.96

• Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) – income of $19.14

• STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – income of $28.00

• AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) – income of $82.81

• United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – income of $20.75

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) – income of $57.75

Markets

Even though I'm no longer comparing DivGro's performance to market indices, it is useful to understand the environment we're investing in:

DOW: S&P 500: NASDAQ: 10-YR BOND: Apr 30, 2017 20,940.51 2,384.20 6,040.71 2.28% May 31, 2017 21,008.65 2,411.80 6,198.52 2.21%

In May, the DOW gained 0.33%, the S&P 500 gained 1.16%, and the NASDAQ gained 2.61%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21%.

Below are charts showing the market activity of these indices in May, courtesy of Google Finance. (Click on the charts to see detail). I included a 10-period relative strength index below the main chart.



Portfolio Statistics

Based on the total capital invested and my DivGro's current market value, my portfolio has delivered a simple return of 32.31% since inception. In comparison, DivGro's IRR (internal rate of return) is 14.54%. (IRR takes into account the timing and size of deposits since inception, so it is a better measure of portfolio performance.)

Here's a chart showing DivGro's market value breakdown. Dividends are plotted at the base of the chart so we can see them grow over time.

I track the yield on cost (YoC) for individual stocks, as well as an average YoC for my portfolio. DivGro's average YoC increased from 4.01% last month to 4.03% this month.

Another interesting statistic is percentage payback, which relates dividend income to the amount of capital invested. DivGro's average percentage payback is 9.62%, down from last month's 10.09%.

Finally, DivGro's projected annual yield is at 4.43%, up from last month's value of 4.25%. I calculate projected annual yield by dividing PADI ($14,692) by the total amount invested.

Looking Ahead

June is a quarter-ending month, so I'm looking forward to collecting lots of dividends! I wonder if I'll set a new monthly record for DivGro in June?

This article is a summary of my May 2017 monthly review of DivGro, which first appeared on my blog on June 10. Interested readers can click on the link for more details, including a spreadsheet of my entire portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, CB, CVS, GD, HRL, INTC, JFR, MAIN, NOC, O, OHI, PG, RTN, STAG, T, TGT, UPS, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.