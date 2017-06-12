Drop 50 Now: Nutrisystem's Advertising Backed By Shoddy Science

We get some of our best short ideas while watching commercials during 24-hour news networks. Watch the "talking heads" for more than 15 minutes and you are almost certainly going to get a commercial pitch from "The Fonz" on how reverse mortgages may be right for you (hint, they probably aren't).

This is exactly how we stumbled upon our latest short candidate, a company that has absolutely bombarded the major 24-hour news networks with advertising over the past few months. Before we dive into the report, we want to make one thing clear. We believe that Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), the subject of today's report, is the most problematic consumer-facing company we have reported on since MeetMe (NASDAQ:MEET), a stock that we first got involved with at almost $8/sh (as of publication, that stock is now at 4.72, or ~40% lower).

We dedicate little time in this report to explaining Nutrisystem's business model given that it is a well-known consumer brand that advertises constantly and has been around for decades. For the few readers who have not heard of Nutrisystem - it is a weight loss company that markets a crash diet program in which it sells consumers pre-made and portion-controlled food. The company does not make its own food, instead relying on over 35 outsourced manufacturers/vendors. Readers will likely be familiar with the company's two main celebrity spokespeople - Marie Osmond and Dan Marino. The business model naturally involves high churn and requires constant consumer outreach. It is therefore more of a marketing company than a "health food" company.

We think that Nutrisystem's marketing tactics potentially run afoul of Section 5 of the FTC Act, and we think the company has been less than forthcoming about the real reason for its spectacular turnaround since 2013. Nutrisystem has been around for decades, is a zero moat low-quality business, and has a long history of regulatory interventions. Simply put, we view the company as a predatory advertising machine rather than a bona fide nutrition company. Nonetheless, investors now value the company at one of the richest valuations in its trading history, opening themselves up for a major disaster.

We suspect that the momentum investors who have recently piled into Nutrisystem shares this year and taken the stock to a mind-boggling valuation of over 30x earnings are completely unaware of the company's sordid history and the real reasons why its sales momentum magically picked up after 2013. In light of our findings of potential violations of Section 5 of the FTC Act, we have already sent a copy of this report to the FTC.

First some context. In 1993, Nutrisystem was slapped with an FTC consent decree that put severe restrictions on the company's ability to advertise (see summary below). In fact, the FTC's investigation was reported to be one of the reasons that Nutrisystem went bankrupt back in the early '90s. The 1993 consent decree had a shelf life of 20 years and expired at the end of 2013. While the company now publicly attributes its strong business performance since 2013 to a purported "turnaround" under CEO Dawn Zier (who arrived in November 2012), our extensive research provides definitive evidence showing that the company has not been forthcoming about how much of an impact the expiration of the FTC consent decree had on its ability to more "liberally" advertise its products.

Stipulations of Original 1993 FTC Consent Decree ("the FTC Consent Decree"):

Source: TruthinAdvertising.org

We want to take a moment to acknowledge the obvious. Outrageous weight loss claims go together with the diet industry just like Donnie goes together with Marie.

So what makes Nutrisystem unique and special? Why are we isolating Nutrisystem separately from the rest of the diet industry?

As we will show in painstaking detail in this report, Nutrisystem's advertising claims look nothing like the claims from any other "Big 4" diet company (we define the Big 4 as Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW), Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem, and Medifast (NYSE:MED)). A simple side-by-side comparison of Nutrisystem's claims against both the 1993 consent decree and the FTC's current guidelines on diets shows that the company consistently pushes the limits of what is acceptable. Worse yet, Nutrisystem's advertising claims have gotten increasingly bolder ever since the FTC's consent decree expired in 2013. The company also suggests that its claims are grounded in "studies", but we believe that those studies are not worth the paper they were printed on. So while we acknowledge the diet industry is notoriously full of unscrupulous and outlandish claims, Nutrisystem stands out as an outlier.

The FTC has also aggressively scrutinized the diet space for several decades and Nutrisystem was ALREADY subject to a consent decree just a few years ago. In fact, the FTC maintains a website solely dedicated to all of the enforcement actions it brings in the health/weight-loss space! That is how seriously the FTC takes regulating this industry. In other words, it is not as if we are suggesting that the FTC will for the first time scrutinize Nutrisystem's claims. Nutrisystem was already in the dog-house just a few years ago, and in our view, rather than cleaning up its act after the expiration of the consent decree, it returned to - and amplified - the very aspects of its business model that got it in trouble in the first place.

In this report, we provide mountains of evidence to support the following assertions:

After the expiration of the FTC's consent decree in 2013, Nutrisystem took liberties in pushing weight loss claims even as other major weight loss competitors continue to toe the line.

In order to create a "veil of credibility" around its weight loss claims, Nutrisystem sponsored and utilized scientific studies that are highly dubious, utilizing suspect design, and tied to a backer with a checkered past. In our view, the studies were very obviously specifically designed to provide the company with "justification" for misleading advertising claims.

Nutrisystem's use of celebrity and customer testimonials is potentially in violation of the stipulations involved in the original FTC consent decree.

In each year since the FTC consent decree expired, Nutrisystem has upped the ante substantially and only made even bolder advertising claims.

In light of Nutrisystem's reliance on studies that do not support weight loss claims, we believe that the FTC is likely to act. Unlike in the case of MLMs, Nutrisystem was already under FTC consent decree. The FTC merely needs to reenact the 1993 decree that expired in 2013. There is no need for NEW government action here. The FTC merely needs to re-up its original 1993 order.

If/when the FTC reenacts the 1993 decree or otherwise takes action against Nutrisystem, we believe that the company's business momentum will completely unravel and the stock is likely to get obliterated.

While the bulk of this report focuses on Nutrisystem's advertising practices, we also want to alert readers to a second thread we have been exploring and that we will briefly cover in this report.

In light of our negative findings around Nutrisystem advertising claims, we decided to also conduct a small lab test of some Nutrisystem products.

We conducted a study of 10 Nutrisystem products at a world-renowned and ISO certified laboratory to test the accuracy of the company's labels. We chose not to test more products on the first pass because of the cost (testing all of Nutrisystem's products would have run us hundreds of thousands of dollars). Throughout the process, neither The Friendly Bear nor anyone tied to the Friendly Bear took possession of any of Nutrisystem product that was ultimately tested. Laboratory staff purchased Nutrisystem products directly from a Walmart location. While we admit that our sample pool was far too small to be statistically significant, the results we saw were nonetheless noteworthy hence why we even decided to provide our test results in today's story.

We plan on conducting more testing and to provide results from future testing to readers. In the interim, we have provided the results from our first tests at the tail end of this report. Again, while we used an ISO certified lab and did not handle the product, we remind readers that our study was very far from being robust enough to draw any broad conclusions. Nonetheless, in light of our findings to date, we are simply not comfortable putting any price target on Nutrisystem shares until we get to the bottom of the label accuracy puzzle and as we wait to see whether the FTC acts in response to our report.

No Shame and No Substance

As we already indicated, the FTC already slapped Nutrisystem with a hard-hitting consent decree back in 1993 that expired in 2013 (20 year sunset). Instead of turning a new leaf after the expiration of the decree, we believe that Nutrisystem just went back to its old ways. For a very succinct and cogent summary of some of the main arguments relating to Nutrisystem's skirting of regulations, we recommend readers refer to a petition on TruthInAdvertising.com that was filed by a leading consumer protection law firm.

The petition above is noteworthy because a well-recognized consumer law firm filed it, showing that we are now the only ones that have a negative view of Nutrisystem's advertising claims. Today we materially expound and advance upon the claims in the petition.

Since that petition was initially filed, Nutrisystem has taken far more liberties in pushing inflated marketing claims, leading us to believe there is an increased likelihood that this company sees FTC action in the near future.

We ask you to stick with us during this section, because we are going to provide you with an in-depth history of Nutrisystem's advertising claims, and how they have evolved over time.

But before we do that, we need to set the stage and establish that Nutrisystem's advertising claims are more aggressive and more likely to run afoul of FTC rules than any of the competitors.

So let's take a look at how the "Big 4" diet companies distinguish and represent themselves publicly. In our view, the Big 4 diet companies are Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, Medifast, and Nutrisystem. Each company has a slightly different program, with some selling food (i.e. Nutrisystem, Jenny Craig and Medifast), and others merely offering support, counseling, and a counting system (Weight Watchers). Nonetheless, all four are comparable diet companies. We ran a simple analysis - Google searches for of the name of each of the Big 4 diet companies. This simple exercise helps us understand the "elevator pitch" for how these companies represent themselves to potential customers:

Google Comparison of Big 4 Advertising Claims:

Source: Google

Nutrisystem is the ONLY member of the "Big 4" diet companies that makes a specific claim around the number of pounds a customer will lose and the specific time frame over which the customer can expect to lose the weight. And it is not as if we played games by using Google searches to arrive at that result. Just go to the landing page of every one of the diet companies we analyzed and look at the main claims on their websites:

Source: We went to the main website for all the diet companies above on 6/5/17

From the analysis above, it is clear that Nutrisystem takes a very different approach to marketing versus its competitors. Nutrisystem sells calorie constrained diets just like every other weight loss company that sells food. It also buys the food from third parties (Nutrisystem uses co-packers for food and merely slaps its labeling and branding on the food). So there is no special sauce to the food. In other words, Nutrisystem is a pure marketing company. And in our view, the company's ONLY point of differentiation is its aggressive and specific claim around weight loss potential on its diets.

Jenny Craig is the only other company that advertises a specific amount of weight loss on its front page (Lose 15 lbs for $15). However, Jenny Craig's weight loss claim is tied to a dollar amount of spend NOT to an amount of time. This is a far softer claim than Nutrisystem and far less likely to run afoul of FTC regulations.

Readers may be wondering WHY making a specific claim around weight loss matters. We point readers to the following blurb that discusses two pivotal pieces of FTC case law that act as governing law around what a diet company can claim in advertisements:

Source: Nutrisystem Petition

Therefore, if you are invested in Nutrisystem and you have not investigated the company's headline weight loss claims that underpin the entire marketing model, you are taking on massive risk. In the next section of this report, we will spend a significant portion of our report showing the process by which Nutrisystem "justified" its weight loss claims - and why that justification is based on bogus and unrepresentative science.

We wanted to first show readers a couple of Nutrisystem advertisements from prior to 2013. While the narrative the company wants investors to believe is that Nutrisystem had a successful turnaround under a new CEO since 2013, our analysis suggests otherwise.

So we pulled a few Nutrisystem ads from pre-2013. Take a look at this one first (from 2008):

Source: YouTube

Throughout that ad, there is not a single mention of how much weight potential customers could lose in over any defined period of time. There are a few testimonials, but not a single overarching marketing message regarding how much weight loss a customer can expect to lose PERIOD.

Yet again in this ad dated 2009, there was no mention of any weight loss claim:

Source: YouTube

And yet again, in 2011, we found no evidence of any weight loss claims in an ad we dug up:

Source: YouTube

Over that same time period, Nutrisystem languished, with top-line falling essentially every year:

Source: Bloomberg historical data, Friendly Bear graphics. $ in millions.

Oh, how fortunes and advertising claims have changed for Nutrisystem since then!

In November 2012, Dawn Zier joined Nutrisystem as CEO. Since then, she has been credited with turning the company around. Media reports attribute this turnaround to enhanced focus on operating performance and a cultural shift.

We agree. There was a cultural shift. A profound one that completely shifted the entire go-to market message and capitalized on the expiration of the FTC's consent decree. While Nutrisystem has focused investors on the incredible revenue trajectory since 2013 (see below), we caution investors to do more work and better understand how the consent decree expiration influence the revenue trajectory:

Source: Bloomberg historical financials and Friendly Bear estimates. $ in millions.

It just so happens that the FTC consent decree also expired soon after Ms. Zier joining Nutrisystem. In fact, Nutrisystem loosely alluded to the expiration of the FTC consent decree by amending its 2013 10-K risk factors:

Source: SEC Filings

The sentence beginning with "We continue to be subject to such a consent decree" was eliminated. Nutrisystem therefore subtly admitted that the end of the consent decree loosened its handcuffs, but never made this expiration a point of focus in its communications with investors relating to why its business picked up steam.

So what was the major change to culture that Ms. Zier implemented? We can offer our view. After Ms. Zier joined in 2012, Nutrisystem began to "push the envelope". It began branding yearly diets under various banners. An evolution of the overarching claims (sold as branded diet programs) that Nutrisystem has made since Ms. Zier took the CEO gig are outlined below:

Source: Our analysis of the major diets launched by Nutrisystem over the past few years.

Fast 5 (2014)

It all started with the very cleverly named "Fast 5" diet. Keep in mind that through 2012, we found limited to no evidence of Nutrisystem making specific claims about weight loss typicality (i.e., customer testimonials were used, but broader claims were not made regarding weight loss potential). Everything changed in 2014 when Nutrisystem launched a diet called "Fast 5" which promised customers that they would lose up to 5 lbs in one week's time. This catchy "results oriented" pitch clearly worked as Nutrisystem's top-line inflected positively beginning in 2014.

Nutrisystem's decision to market "5 lbs of weight loss in a week" marked a huge step in the company's history. According to the CDC, healthy weight loss should be gradual and steady and in the range of about 1-2lbs per week. Five pounds of weight loss in a week represents 2.5x the upper bound of the CDC healthy range. It also represents something that is not typical. However, Nutrisystem was able to make the claim because it backed the claim up by using a "study" by a clinical psychologist that was employed by Nutrisystem at the time. Tuck this nugget of information away in the back of your mind because we will provide more color on the "studies" behind Nutrisystem diets since 2014 shortly.

Fast 5 was followed up in the next diet season (2015) with Fast 5+. The advertising claims were largely the same, except the company added a 1" off your waist claim on the diet.

Nutrisystem introduced these aggressive Fast 5+ claims in 2015. We are not sure what science it relied on to make the claim:

Source: TruthInAdvertising

We talked to doctors and did an extensive amount of research and discovered that there appears to be no scientifically accepted basis for how pounds lost convert to waist reduction. According to LiveStrong, a rough heuristic is that 1 inch of waist reduction is tied to about 8lbs of weight loss. So there appears to be limited scientific evidence for this claim, but this was just one of the smallest of the issues we have detected in our analysis of Nutrisystem claims. The company did appear to use a study for Fast 5+ (which was presumably used to justify the 1" waist claim) but we were not able to find it online publicly.

Fast 5/5+ marked only the beginning of Nutrisystem's aggressive skirting of its original consent decree stipulations. As we already showed in the "progression" chart above, each year that has gone by has seen Nutrisystem only up the ante in its weight loss claims.

Turbo 10 (2016)

Two years after Fast 5, in 2016, Nutrisystem revealed the new Turbo 10 diet. Based on our analysis of commercials, there were minimal changes at best made to the actual food in the company's Fast 5 diet. In fact, best we can tell, all Nutrisystem did was take its Fast 5 diet and expand the marketing claim to encompass one month instead of one week. Calories did not change - which ultimately, given the laws of physics and conservation of energy - are all that really matter. From what we have gathered after reviewing the scientific studies posted online by Nutrisystem, the Turbo 10 essentially used the same study that was used in Fast 5 but just advertised a "first month" weight loss figure instead of a week one.

Source: Promotional video for Turbo 10

Lean 13/Drop 15 Now (2017)

As you may have guessed, Nutrisystem did not stop at its already aggressive claim of lose "10 lbs in one month". In fact, our initial interest into Nutrisystem all began when we were sitting on the couch watching CNN. Just a few days ago, we saw Nutrisystem run an ad that promised customers a "testosterone boosting" diet that prominently displays the text "Drop 15 lbs Now" on screen. We fell out of our chair in excitement. This is the exact type of claim that draws the ire of the FTC, and we could not believe how flagrantly it was displayed across the screen with minimal to zero disclosure or footnote evidence. The URL literally displayed across the screen was www.Drop15Now.com. Make note of this URL, because we suspect the company will be forced to rethink whether it wants to keep that specific URL live after this article reaches a broader audience.

Did Doswell Even Lose Any Weight Or Just Remove his Baggy Shirt?

Source: Ispot.tv

We believe that in order to keep sales momentum going, Nutrisystem needed to make an even bolder claim than Turbo 10.

What does this say about the quality of the company's business model when the only way it can keep sales chugging along is by making increasingly aggressive claims about potential weight loss?

For the 2017 diet season, Nutrisystem released two new diet campaigns: "Lean 13", a diet that appears targeted to women, and "Drop 15 Now", (the diet above) a diet that appears marketed to men. These two diets are the latest iteration of Nutrisystem programs. This time, the diets promise even more weight loss - up to 13 lbs for women and up to 15 lbs for men (both in the first month).

Magically, Nutrisystem was able to generate yet another "study" that outdid the Turbo 10 study and resulted in even larger weight loss targets for both women and men. This new study was used to substantiate the Lean 13/Drop 15 Now diet claims. So how did it do it? How did it up the ante?

Did the science of weight loss change? Did it give the subject participants fewer calories?

The answer to both of those questions is a resounding NO.

And the real reason the Lean 13 study showed magical results will not only shock you, but is likely to put Nutrisystem's entire marketing strategy in jeopardy…

The "So-Called" Lean 13 Study

As a reminder, the FTC has ruled consistently that claims around weight loss that are outliers (i.e. claiming someone can lose over 1-2 lbs per week) must be grounded in scientific evidence. We highlight a prior paragraph from this article to help frame this discussion for readers.

Source: Nutrisystem Petition

Now as a reminder, the Lean 13 diet somehow magically claimed that participants lost even more weight (despite no changes to calories) than they had lost on last year's Turbo 10 diet. So before we poke holes in the Lean 13 study, we first want to explain the Turbo 10 study in detail.

Fortunately, we were able to get our hands on the original Turbo 10 study. It is available on Nutrisystem's website.

As a general matter, the study for Turbo 10 (the 2016 diet, effectively "last year's diet") was fairly well conducted. There were 161 study subjects, 123 of which were women and 38 of which were men. The average age of the subjects was ~50 years old, and there was a very tight standard deviation of starting age (meaning most participants were centered around 50 years of age). The study subjects had starting weight of ~203lbs and BMIs of 33.5 with very tight standard deviation around both of these figures (~5.7 lbs for weight and 0.3 for BMI). Finally, the study consisted of a ~24% male split. The average age figures and average gender figures were in other words very closely correlated with actual Nutrisystem customer demographics:

Source: Nutrisystem IR Presentation found online

The Turbo 10 study resulted in the following "findings":

Source: Turbo 10 Nutrisystem Study

The Turbo 10 study results provide insight into how Nutrisystem marketed the Turbo 10 diet as "lose up to 10 lbs in one month". As you can see above, the average weight loss was 8.3 lbs despite the 10 lbs claim from Nutrisystem. Not to get too in the weeds of statistics, but Nutrisystem did not use the mean weight loss figure, but instead used the right end of the 95% confidence interval (the 9.9 lbs number you can see in the parentheses next to -8.3 in the table above). We have spoken to former FTC officials who have indicated that using the "right side" of a confidence interval (i.e. the upper bound of weight loss) for a marketing claim is considered a very aggressive practice that draws scrutiny from FTC officials. So the marketing claims that Nutrisystem made out of the Turbo 10 study were already stretched.

Assuming the distribution was normal (who knows if it was), the right hand of the confidence interval results are very obviously NOT typical because only ~2.5% of participants would have lost more than 9.9 lbs assuming a normally distributed 95% confidence interval (2.5% on each side of the tail). In other words, the Turbo 10 claim was already highly problematic and a claim that we believe would NOT have been possible had Nutrisystem still been subject to the original consent decree.

In other words, the results that Nutrisystem touts in commercials are NOT typical. They are in fact FAR from typical.

But as with all things Nutrisystem, it gets worse. We got our hands on the most recent diet's study - the Lean 13 study. This was the study that magically resulted in higher weight loss for subjects who ate the same amount of calories as the subjects on the original Turbo 10 study. Below we have provided the main abstract text from both studies side by side:

Source: Turbo 10 source provided below prior table. Lean 13 study available here

As you can see above, in both studies, the participants ate the same amount of calories. Even the aggressive 1,000 calorie first week was consistent across both groups. However, there is one subtle difference one must note in the Lean 13 study. The study included an extra "200 calories per day" for individuals with BMI > 40. As a reminder, the average BMI in the Turbo 10 study was 33.5 with a standard deviation of 0.3. Given there was no mention of BMI > 40 in the Turbo 10 study, we suspect that there were no participants with over 40 BMI in that study.

For those not familiar with BMI figures, a BMI of 33.5 reflects someone who is "moderately obese" according to this website. A 5'10" individual with a BMI of 33.5 would weigh around 233 lbs. However, a person with a BMI of 40 reflects someone who is "morbidly" obese. This would be someone who is 5'10" and 280 lbs. This is a big difference and something worth keeping in mind as you keep reading.

Probably worth revisiting our friend Doswell. Does he look like he would have ever been classified as obese???

Source: iSpot.tv

We're going to venture a bet that Doswell was a sub-33.5 BMI in his before photo based on eyeballing the picture. Below, we provide a silhouette representation of a 33.5 BMI:

Source: BestBMICalculator

We know that the calories were essentially unchanged between the Turbo 10 study and the Lean 13 study. However, in the Lean 13 study, we note that the subjects were "encouraged to do 30 minutes of exercise per day". We see nothing in the Turbo 10 study regarding exercise. But this is just one of the many loopholes that Nutrisystem exploited to get the answer it wanted.

Let's take an even closer look at who Nutrisystem actually studied in the Turbo 10 study versus the Lean 13 study:

Source: We laid out the population data provided in two studies

Suddenly, the gimmick is revealed. The Lean 13/Drop 15 study results are very misleading when compared to the Turbo 10 study. The study was very clearly loaded up on participants who would have an easier time losing weight but who look nothing like the people that Nutrisystem prominently displays in TV advertisements.

Age Gimmick

First of all, the Lean 13 study used people with an average age of 40.5 versus the Turbo 10 study that used participants with an average age of 50. According to Nutrisystem itself, 50 is its average customer age. Why did the study use participants that were 10 years younger than its average? Why was the standard deviation of participant age 12 versus 0.9 in the first study?

We believe that Nutrisystem's study coordinators manipulated the study with participants who were much younger than its actual customer demographic. Why? Because younger people have a far easier time losing weight.

Is using customers who are far younger than the company average "accurate" advertising? NO WAY. It's the very definition of a falsely premised advertising claim.

Weight Gimmick

Yet again, Nutrisystem's study coordinators manipulated the Lean 13 study relative to the Turbo 10 study. Not only was the average weight higher than in the Turbo 10 study, but also the standard deviation was MASSIVE. We believe Nutrisystem's study coordinators recruited far heavier participants for the study. Heavier people have an easier time losing absolute pounds. The logic is very simple. If you weigh 280 lbs (which is what someone 5'10" with a 40 BMI would weigh) and lose 5% of your body weight, this represents 14 lbs. However, if you weigh 233 lbs (which is what someone 5'10 with a 33.4 BMI would weigh) and lose 5% of your body weight, this represents 11.65 lbs, or almost 20% fewer "pounds". The former subject makes it easy to make a "Lean 13" claim given the headline weight loss is 14 lbs (in excess of the 13 lb claim). However, given how different starting weight and standard deviation was in the Turbo 10 study, we suspect that the Lean 13 study was NOT in fact representative of actual target Nutrisystem customers. Heavier starting weights make it easier to shed large amounts of pounds quickly, which is why headline weight loss on shows such as The Biggest Loser are so impressive.

Furthermore, people with BMI of over 40 may very well require medical assistance on a diet and may very well be undernourished and get sick eating only ~1,200 calories a day without medical supervision. So was Nutrisystem's study even safe?

Yet again, Nutrisystem's study coordinators had manipulated study participants to generate the outcome that would give them the highest pounds lost so that they could keep pushing its suspect advertising claims.

Gender Gimmick

Men have an easier time losing weight than women in the short term. Despite the fact that Nutrisystem reports only ~25% of its customer base is male, the Lean 13 study's coordinators significantly increased the proportion of men in its Lean 13 study. As we already demonstrated, the sample pool was also much younger.

Given the aforementioned manipulation of the age variable, we therefore wonder how many very young men (candidates who have the easiest time losing weight but look least like Nutrisystem's actual customers) were included in the study…

What makes this all even worse is that YET AGAIN Nutrisystem used the right hand side of the confidence interval in order to make its "13 lb" claim for Lean 13:

Source: Nutrisystem Lean 13 study that can be downloaded from the company website

See the Week 4 column above. While average weight loss in this already heavily manipulated study was 11.6 lbs, Nutrisystem went ahead and made a claim of 13lbs, the upper band of the confidence interval.

But it gets worse. While not disclosed on the Nutrisystem website, we found what appears to be a prospective study of the same Lean 13 study published in a medical journal that gives more granular details (the prospective study looked at a subset of the original Lean 13 study participants who were kept on the diet for a full 12 weeks rather than only four weeks). Importantly, it shows the weight loss breakdown between men and women. Now, it is important to note that Lean 13 is predominately marketed to women and Drop 15 is marketed to men.

If you don't believe us, just go to iSpot.tv and watch a bunch of Lean 13/Drop 15 Now ads. Osmond leads the Lean 13 ads, and only pictures of women are used in the Lean 13 ads. On the flip side, only men are shown in the Drop 15 Now ad.

The data below is a more granular view of the same data above and separates the males from females in the Lean 13 study, showing how Nutrisystem made the 15 lb claim for men in the Drop 15 Now diet:

Source: Fasebj

As seen above, women only lost an average of 10 lbs on the prospective study based on the Lean 13 program. But by including men in the study for a program that is marketed to women, it was able to get the 95% confidence interval up to 13 lbs to market the program. In other words, despite having data that knocks down the idea that women can realistically lose "up to 13 lbs" on Lean 13 and in fact being in possession of data that suggests 10 lbs is a far more realistic weight loss claim, Nutrisystem went ahead and used a male-influenced figure to market a female-oriented product.

Just take a look at this table (it's a bit hard to read because the formatting was off in the original source - we apologize but it is all we have to work with):

Source: Fasebj

As one can see in the prospective study from the original Lean 13 study, the 95% right end of the confidence interval at Week 4 for women was 11.92 lbs.

HOW CAN NUTRISYSTEM MARKET LEAN 13 AS AN "UP TO 13LB LOST" DIET TO WOMEN WHEN NOT EVEN THE RIGHT HAND TAIL OF THE DISTRIBUTION JUSTIFIES 13LBS AS A CLAIM???

GIVE US A BREAK!

Not only does Nutrisystem make these claims by mixing and matching gender pools, but it also goes as far as stating on its website that "its clinical research allows the company to guarantee these results".

Source: Nutrisystem News

Wow. What will the FTC have to say about this? We have a hard time believing that Nutrisystem will be able to continue justify using the 2017 marketing claims going forward.

Perhaps it will not surprise readers to find out that Nutrisystem did NOT rely on its in-house clinical psychologist for this study (he left the company), or the respectable third-party researchers that the company had utilized in the past for study designs.

Instead, Nutrisystem enlisted the assistance of Dr. Tim Ziegenfuss for the Lean 13 study:

Source: Nutrisystem Study for Lean 13

Mr. Ziegenfuss has a rather colorful history in the nutritional supplements industry. He was profiled in a 2003 New York Times story regarding increased scrutiny of dietary supplements. In the story, the New York Times had access to Ziegenfuss's emails. We enjoyed this exchange in which the NYT highlighted how Mr. Ziegenfuss attempted to influence a scientific study's outcome in a way that would be favorable for his client at the time (Cytodyne, maker of the infamous Xenadrine):

Source: New York Times

Looks like Nutrisystem let Mr. Ziegenfuss do his "hum-drum 'science' thing" when it came to the Lean 13 Study!

Mr. Ziegenfuss was also more recently linked to Craze. Craze was a supplement profiled by USA Today that had serious safety concerns. Federal regulators warned the maker of Craze that its proprietary blend of ingredients showed an undisclosed methamphetamine-like compound in its product. According to USA Today, Ziegenfuss was the initial author of a study into Craze but then his name was mysteriously removed at the time of publication:

Source: USA Today

So in short, given our highly skeptical view of Nutrisystem's business practices, we are not at all surprised that Nutrisystem chose Mr. Ziegenfuss to conduct its obviously problematic Lean 13 study.

We close this section with two simple questions. First, if Nutrisystem was truly able to stand behind its Lean 13 study proudly, why did it engage the help of an individual with questionable ties to the supplement industry?

Of course, we believe we already know the answer to that question. The suspect design of the Lean 13 study says it all. No credible company would have ever used that study as the basis of marketing claims.

And second, it has been three years in a row of expanding weight loss claims - but at this point, Nutrisystem is having to rely on very obviously flawed studies. Does the company have any room left to make an even more aggressive claim next year?

We have a suggestion. Perhaps the Starving 17?

Source: LoseWeightFastAcademy, Friendly Bear Graphics

The Suspect Celeb Testimonials

We think the heavily manipulated nature of Nutrisystem's Lean 13 study is the biggest of the company's problems and we truly believe that the company will have to substantially modify its claims from the Lean 13 and Drop 15 Now advertising campaigns as a result of our reporting. It would be one thing if we had no basis by which to call it manipulated. When you compare the Lean 13 study against the Turbo 10 study (both of which Nutrisystem was behind), the mosaic gets rather ugly.

But we would be doing readers a disservice if we did not at least briefly tackle the issue of celebrity testimonials.

Marie Osmond

First, we'll start with Marie Osmond's celebrity testimonials. At this point, Marie Osmond is effectively synonymous with Nutrisystem given her regular appearance in commercials for Nutrisystem dating back to ~2009.

But when we started reviewing recent commercials from Nutrisystem, we did what we always do - review footnote disclosures. Reviewing footnotes in SEC filings often results in finding nuggets of information. So we decided to take that playbook and utilize it in Nutrisystem ads.

Below are a series of Nutrisystem ads featuring Marie Osmond that span from 2012 through Lean 13. In other words, these commercials cover the Fast 5 era, the Turbo 10 era, and the Lean 13 era. Marie Osmond is featured in all of the commercials:

Source: YouTube, iSpot.tv

The following footnotes appeared in each of the commercials, respectively:

"Weight lost on prior program without Lean 13". "Weight lost on prior program without Turbo 10". "Marie did not use Fast Five". "Weight lost on prior Nutrisystem program".

OK, OK, OK. We get it. Osmond's "weight was lost on a prior program".

But actually, we don't really get it. The footnote is hard to understand. What was the prior program? How exactly did Osmond lose her weight? Was anything other than Nutrisystem involved in this "prior program"?

Here is our other issue with those footnotes. THEY ARE NEXT TO IMPOSSIBLE TO EVER SEE. So we looked into FTC guidelines around fine print and footnote disclosures. The text of the guidelines is presented below, adjacent to a recent Lean 13 ad and our analysis of that ad.

Source: FTC.gov, iSpot.tv, Friendly Bear analysis.

After reviewing some commercials and actually reading through the footnotes (which you'll only be able to read if you are watching the clips using your remote pause button), you are likely as confused as we are.

After researching the situation outside of Nutrisystem's impossible to follow ads, we believe that Osmond used Nutrisystem at some point starting back in 2007 in order to lose weight. Of course, for some odd reason the company fails to mention that Osmond was also doing grueling workouts on "Dancing with the Stars" at the same time that she was apparently using Nutrisystem to lose weight.

Can Susie Q off the street who signs up for Nutrisystem expect to also be recruited to join Dancing with the Stars when she starts Nutrisystem? Somehow we doubt it. The grueling workouts involved in Dancing with the Stars no doubt had to have a hand in her weight loss. Why is that point not disclosed? Was DWS part of the "prior program" that Nutrisystem alludes to in the Osmond footnotes?

Source: People Magazine

This USA Today article is even more interesting because it indicates that she lost about 6 lbs on Nutrisystem alone, but then really saw the weight melt off rapidly after she started working out for Dancing with the Stars:

Source: USA Today

So long story short, the footnotes under Osmond's testimonials are nearly impossible to see and don't make a lot of sense to us. Isn't the entire point of fine print disclosures to help provide more clarity on topics? And what was really involved in the "prior program" that Osmond did. Is Nutrisystem accurately portraying how Osmond lost her weight?

Dan Marino

We have now reached the point of the report that we never wanted to get to…the point where we have to report on a childhood hero that we WISH had never gotten involved with this company.

Enter: Star of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino.

Take a look at the before/after pics we dug up of Dan Marino between 2016 and 2017:

Source: Facebook & Instagram

If you want to find the photos yourself, for the first one: go to Facebook and search for #DanMarino. For the second one, go to Marino's Instagram page (@dan13marino).

Looking at the two photos, a reasonable person would likely infer that Marino's weight fluctuated meaningfully between the left hand photo and the right hand photo. A thorough inspection of both Mr. Marino's torso and face both strongly point to a "weight fluctuation".

So we naturally wondered, was this apparent weight "fluctuation" the result of Nutrisystem?

The video below was for the Turbo 10 diet, the diet that Marino was promoting in the TV commercial. Turbo 10 was the active Nutrisystem diet during the time frame that elapsed between the two photos we found above. The footnote is very clear that Marino did not use Turbo 10:

Source: iSpot.TV

In the actual dialogue of an ad that was aired in 2016 according to iSpot.tv, Marino claims he lost the 22lbs "with Nutrisystem". Given that the footnote says he did not use Turbo 10, we naturally wonder how he lost the weight and WHEN he lost the weight that he was promoting on the ad. Again, the testimonial is confusing and hard to follow.

From the photos we pulled, that span a time between early-2016 and early-2017, one can potentially infer that Marino's weight fluctuated meaningfully enough to notice a difference in the left photo and right photo. Yet, we know from the 2016 Turbo 10 commercial that Marino was not using Turbo 10 during the time span that elapsed between the two photos.

So was Marino on a different diet during that time period? If he was on a different diet, did he view the different diet as a superior alternative to Nutrisystem's Turbo 10 diet?

In case anyone tries to poke a hole in our argument and claim that Marino was on the prior iteration of the diet during that time period (i.e. Fast 5), we can confidently tell you that Nutrisystem has admitted in hard to read and fuzzy footnotes that Marino did not in fact use Fast 5:

Source: TruthInAdvertising

So based on the photos we pulled, any reasonable person could conclude that Marino's appearance appears to have materially changed between March 2016 and May 2017. Nutrisystem also admits in footnotes that he did not use either Fast 5 or Turbo 10 - the two Nutrisystem diet programs that would have been potentially relevant during that time span.

Therefore, should consumers take his testimonial seriously? Is his testimonial in line with FTC guidance?

Source: FTC.gov

We encourage readers to do their own analysis of the fact pattern we provide above.

While these examples may appear humorous and irrelevant on face value, we encourage investors to look at the broader mosaic. The company has increased the aggressiveness of its weight loss claims in every year since Dawn Zier joined as CEO. The company also stands out as the only of the Big 4 headlining with specific weight loss claims over specific durations. The company's so-called science is exactly that - "so-called". And the celebrity testimonials - things that got Nutrisystem in trouble with the FTC back in 1993 - are highly problematic when compared to the letter of the law in FTC guidelines.

So long story short, we believe the FTC is highly likely to re-enact the consent decree from 1993. We think there is even a chance that the FTC hits Nutrisystem with an even more punitive action for being a repeat offender that took advantage of the consent decree expiration to run wild and free.

What Would an FTC Consent Decree Mean for Nutrisystem?

Based on the information we have compiled in this report, we believe that FTC action is a likely possibility. The straw that broke the camel's back is Nutrisystem's aggressive use of suspect scientific studies that were used to justify the marketing claims that essentially underpin the entire business model.

So investors may naturally be wondering what happens to companies after FTC consent decrees. If we are right, the FTC is likely to take action against Nutrisystem again.

Fortunately, we have a real life case study of a company getting slapped with an FTC consent decree for making unsubstantiated claims.

In September 2012, Medifast got in trouble for violating a 1992 consent decree that it was still subject to. Unlike Nutrisystem, Medifast was reckless enough to violate its consent decree BEFORE it expired.

Source: FDA Law Blog

Medifast is a complicated business in that it had an MLM aspect to it. We have stripped out that portion of the company and laid out the financials for only its direct sales business. As you can see, the business began to free fall right after the company was hit with its second FTC consent decree. Revenues are less than half of what they were in 2012 today in the direct sales business (segment that was most impacted by FTC consent decree).

Source: Our review of SEC filings

We expect the same could easily happen to Nutrisystem should it be hit with a new consent decree.

With the stock currently trading at over 30x earnings, we are quite sure that an FTC consent decree would have a profound impact on how investors would value this business going forward.

The Friendly Bear Food Test - How Accurate Is Nutrisystem Labeling?

In our research into Nutrisystem, we came across the following Facebook post that caught our attention:

Source: Facebook

While these types of posts for a food company are not out of the ordinary (and are often simply unhappy customers voicing opinions that have little to no substantiation), we did think that the post alone warranted us to do a bit more work into Nutrisystem. Why? Because given the company's willingness to play fast and loose with advertising claims and studies, we figured why wouldn't it play fast and loose with food label accuracy as well?

As a reminder, Nutrisystem discloses in its 2016 10-K that it outsources manufacturing of all of its food and works with over 35 manufacturers/vendors. The company also disclosed that in 2016, two vendors each represented 11% of its inventory purchases. This implies that the remaining 33+ vendors each have around ~2.4% share of Nutrisystem purchases on average. In other words, Nutrisystem has a very diffuse manufacturing base.

This type of diffuse supplier base matters. It can introduce far more risk of problems in the supply chain because it provides the buyer with less visibility into its supply chain. The more concentrated a supplier base, the more control the buyer has over inspections and quality control. This is why when we spoke with industry experts, they told us that baby food companies take great pains to have as much concentration and "look-through" into its supply chain as possible given the obvious brand-destroying implications of safety problems. It is also worth noting that back in the early 1990s, Nutrisystem suffered from a number of consumer lawsuits claiming the diets gave users gallbladder disease. The lawsuits accused the company of fraud and negligence which ultimately helped drive it into bankruptcy.

We can't for sure know why Nutrisystem had a recent listeria outbreak in one of its protein bars, but do believe that lack of supplier concentration is at least one contributing factor because it makes it far harder for a company to monitor its supply chain.

But we digress. As a result of the Facebook post above and our general skepticism around the ethical standards and quality control systems at Nutrisystem, we decided to conduct our own small and limited test into the accuracy of Nutrisystem's products.

As a diet company that sells specific calorie constrained diets to consumers, including a particular diet for diabetics, we wanted to at least get a sense for how accurate Nutrisystem's product labels are. Label accuracy matters for companies such as Nutrisystem that market themselves on the BASIS of food nutritional content.

Therefore we signed up a world-renowned ISO certified laboratory and asked them to test 10 products for label accuracy (macronutrients). The lab went out and bought the product on its own from a Walmart store and ran the testing in its own laboratory. The Friendly Bear had no hand in either buying the product or testing it. We never once took custody of the product.

Of the 10 items we had tested in the laboratory, seven of the items came back with pretty much spot-on accuracy. In other words, in 70% of the products we tested, the food test came back with results that were almost exactly in line with the labels.

However, 3 of the 10 products we tested, or 30% of our total sample set, raised red flags. While admittedly far from being a robust broad-based study, we still found these results noteworthy. As a background, our ISO certified laboratory calculated carbohydrates using a proximate analysis which is an industry standard practice. We also want to remind readers to NOT draw conclusions about the overall accuracy of Nutrisystem food. Our test results are only applicable to the specific 10 products that we had tested.

We highlight the three tests that came back with some commentary below:

#1 Blueberry Muffins Sold Under Nutri-D Logo

Nutrisystem has a diet specially designed for diabetics called Nutrisystem-D. We tested a blueberry muffin that is part of that diet plan. The logo of the item tested is provided below:

Source: Our lab took photos of the box

Results

Source: Results from our lab test

Using a proximate analysis calculation for carbohydrates (that according to our lab scientists is a widely accepted and industry norm way to calculate carbohydrates), our lab concluded that the carbohydrate content of the blueberry muffin that we had tested was ~35% higher than what is written on the label (31g actual versus 23g reported).

These findings are noteworthy for multiple reasons. First of all, the FDA provides guidelines on how far off a test can be relative to a label. We believe that total carbohydrates fall under Class II nutrients in the case of this blueberry muffin:

Source: FDA.gov

All of our commentary contained herein pertains to ONLY the muffin we had tested. Readers SHOULD NOT draw any conclusions regarding overall Nutrisystem products broadly given the single muffin sample set.

Our test measured carbohydrates at a level 35% higher than the label. We are not sure whether the FDA has formally ruled on whether this measurement level would be an issue or not, but note that the FDA indicates that "reasonable excesses of Class II nutrients above labeled amounts" is acceptable (see last sentence in the excerpt above). We are not sure if 35% above the label level would be considered "reasonable".

In our conversations with the scientists who conducted our study (and who have extensive experience in food testing), they indicated that the results on this muffin did appear to be materially divergent to the point that they recommended we do a broader study with a larger sample of these muffins across the country.

Putting aside FDA label accuracy, we do have some simple thoughts on the muffin we tested from a marketing perspective.

It's part of the Nutrisystem-D program. This product is marketed to diabetics, an at-risk and carbohydrate-sensitive group (reminder - carbohydrates can raise blood sugar). Our test suggests a far higher carbohydrate count than what was portrayed on the label for this specific muffin. Furthermore, our test provides a carbohydrate result that is out of line with American Diabetic Association guidelines for snacks.

In fact, in Nutrisystem's own IR deck, the company provides a table that offers guidelines for diabetics in terms of carb consumption:

Source: Nutrisystem IR Deck

Notably, the American Diabetes Association recommends that snacks have between 15 and 30 grams. The blueberry muffin that we had tested is a snack by Nutrisystem's definition and at least according to our test clocked in at over 31g of carbohydrates, outside of the American Diabetes Association range for snacks.

While we will not extrapolate any conclusions from one single test, we do remind readers that diabetics need to very closely monitor their carbohydrate intake for blood sugar purposes. The scientists we used also suggested that the diffusiveness of Nutrisystem's manufacturing/vendor base could very well result in divergences in baking methods and recipes which could cause deviations in carbohydrate count. If differences in manufacturing techniques caused this result, we view this as a problem for Nutrisystem. In our view, carbohydrate precision is relevant here, which means having a strong grasp of one's supply chain matters. With over 35 manufacturers/vendors, having a strong grasp of supply chain is very clearly a challenging matter for Nutrisystem.

While this is obviously only one isolated example of one single test, in light of Nutrisystem's diffuse supplier base, we believe the finding may very well be noteworthy and have flagged this thread for further testing.

#2 Bean and Ham Soup

We tested a Bean and Ham soup:

Source: Our lab took a photo of the soup

Results:

The protein in the soup registered at only 8gm versus a reported 12gm on the box. Class II nutrients (protein is one of these) must be present at 80% or more of the value declared on a label. In this case, the protein came in at only 67% of the level reported on the label. So by FDA rules and on the basis of our test, this specific product appears to be out of line with FDA label requirements. Again, we are ONLY making commentary about the one specific product that we had tested.

The scientists we worked with indicated that soup can be a messier food to test given that there is some potential for heavy items to sink to the bottom. With that being said, they indicated they are accustomed to testing these types of products. We worked with a very experienced laboratory that stood by its tests and its ability to test more physically challenging products like soups.

We also note that we had another product tested (see label below) that is also a soup (Chicken Noodle Soup). In that case, our protein test came in well within the FDA guideline testing levels (we clocked the protein in at 9g versus the label at 10g, or 90% of the label's claim, well above the 80% FDA threshold). So we do not believe there was any systematic error in the testing of soup products.

Source: Our lab took this photo

Again, our test of the ham soup that registered a materially lower than expected protein content led to our scientists suggesting that more testing is warranted.

#3 Frozen Pizza

We tested a frozen pizza:

Source: Our lab took the photo

Results:

Source: Our lab report

The carbs in this pizza registered at the ~83% level relative to the actual label (30g actual versus 36g reported). While this is still technically within the letter of the FDA limit for carbohydrate accuracy, we did find this result noteworthy. Unlike in the case of the muffin, this pizza is an actual lunch meal on Nutrisystem. Given that the diet is already highly calorie constrained, with participants on studies eating only 1,000 calories in Week 1, we do wonder whether there is any risk that Nutrisystem may be providing fewer than the 1,000 calories due to anomalies in nutritional label accuracy that add up over the course of many meals. Our scientists flagged this pizza for further testing as they believed the carbohydrate delta was large enough to warrant further analysis and a more robust test.

We remind investors that no broad conclusions should be drawn from our test because the sample size was simply not robust enough. All we know is that we tested 10 products, and 30% of those products came back with divergences that raised enough questions to warrant further probing and testing. We plan to continue testing products in weeks to come given our initial findings.

Nutrisystem Request for Comment

On the evening of 6/8, we had a researcher contact Nutrisystem IR for comment. We provided the company 24 hours to respond to the question list. As of the evening of 6/9 when we submitted this article, the company did not respond to our request for comment. The questions we sent to Nutrisystem can be seen below. A screen shot of our email can also be seen below:

Conclusion

Our preliminary food findings, combined with our analysis of Nutrisystem advertising, leave us very wary of putting any target price on Nutrisystem shares. We think the company has a tremendous amount of explaining and refining to do, and we are particularly concerned about the diabetic product that we understand represents ~10% of customers but would obviously "punch above their revenue share" from a brand perspective given the at-risk nature of the group that it targets.

We conclude with simple bullet points that outline our thesis:

Nutrisystem was under an FTC consent decree until the end of 2013.

While the company presents its turnaround as operating related, we believe that the expiration of the consent decree is the real driving force behind business momentum.

Instead of turning a new leaf after the consent decree expired, we think that Nutrisystem went back to its old tricks.

Ever since the consent decree expired, Nutrisystem has pushed the envelope each and every year, with increasingly embellished weight loss claims.

While the company claims its diets are backed by science, our report strongly refutes the quality of the scientific evidence that Nutrisystem utilized to push its diet products.

With the introduction of Lean 13 and Drop 15 Now, NTRI has pulled all of the marketing levers it has at its disposal. Our analysis of the study - and how manipulated it needed to be to make the advertising claims work - illustrates this point.

Nutrisystem's aggressive advertising on CNN/Fox News likely provided the company with a tailwind due to high election viewership and sustained Trump-intrigue - the company will face these difficult overlaps in the coming months.

Nutrisystem's use of celebrity testimonials is rife with potential disclosure problems.

Our very limited testing of food raised red flags… we wonder how the company can feel comfortable about its food accuracy and quality in light of its use of ~35 outsourced manufacturers/suppliers that each have very small shares of the overall Nutrisystem pie.

The FTC already has a playbook from the 1993 consent decree and therefore is far more likely to act in our view.

If the FTC acts, Nutrisystem is likely to see its business fall apart because we believe its entire business model is premised around making aggressive advertising claims.

We will not issue a target price on the stock at this point in time - there are simply too many red flags and we view the business as it stands as "un-investible".

As is the norm with other names we have reported on, we hope to continue to update the market as our research advances. In the interim, we recommend that investors reevaluate their exposure to Nutrisystem shares.