Dividend Achiever Dogs Topped By Energy & Real Estate Sector Gains In June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Achiever stocks showed 16.55% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Dividend Achiever dogs are noted for achieving 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 265 Achiever equities are balanced by sector and capitalization. PFM is the tracking ETF.

Top 30 Achiever Dogs By Yield Came From 7 Sectors In June

Yield (dividend / price) results from here May 10 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks."





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Projected 24.15% To 33.84% Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achiever Dogs By June 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Achiever dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June, 2018:

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $338.35, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $304.48, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) was projected to net $266.54, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) netted $257.51 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $256.22, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from just one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $254.59, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $253.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $252.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $249.99, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $241.50, based on a mean target price estimate from thirty analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.





Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Augured One Dividend Achiever Dog To Lose 9.7% By June, 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) projected a loss of $96.91 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Achievers









U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. A Base list of 68 equities showing greater than 3% annual payouts was reduced to 30 when the bar was set at 4.03%.

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Achiever Stocks By Yield

Top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 6/9/17 showing top yields, represented three sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [8 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, Genesis Energy (GEL) [1] was tops of the eight energy sector representatives listed. The remaining seven energy dogs placed third, though fifth, and seventh through tenth: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [3]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [4]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [5]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [7]; Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) [8]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [9]; Enterprise Products (EPD) [10].

A single utility placed second, Americas Partners (APU) [2], and the last loner found the middle of the list. The consumer defensive sector equity placed fifth, Vector Group (VGR) [6], to complete the top ten June Achiever top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 19% To 29% Upsides, While (32) Four Showed Losses Covered by Dividends And (33) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 More Than Dividends Earned To June, 2018





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wrangled (34) A 11.49% Median Target Price Upside and (35) A 12.8% Gain From 30 Dividend Achiever Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Achiever stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 9, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.





A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Ycharts analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 10.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 9.7% in the coming year. Notice, price rising to converge with dividend in the coming year forecasts a pending overbought condition for the Dividend Achiever top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Cast A 16.55% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 5/2/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/10/17 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (36) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 28.19% Vs. (37) 24.19% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 16.55% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The second lowest priced Dividend Achiever dog, Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 33.84%.





The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs for June 9 were: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP); Energy Transfer Equity (ETE); Vector Group (VGR); Enterprise Products (EPD); Genesis Energy (GEL), with prices ranging from $16.36 to $30.11.

Five higher-priced dividend Achiever dogs for June 9 were: Holly Energy Partners (HEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); TC Pipelines (TCP); W.P. Carey (WPC); Buckeye Partners (BPL), whose prices ranged from $32.21 to $63.55.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

