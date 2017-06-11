Vornado Realty Trust Is Good To Go

One trend that is shaping up in 2017 is the over-abundance of retail space in the US. Part of this is due to, in my opinion, an overbuild of retail space in much of the country. The real catalyst, however, is the growth of e-commerce and how e-commerce is taking a larger and larger proportion of the retail 'pie.' E-commerce has the potential to make a lot of retail space redundant. Unsurprisingly, it has also taken a bite out of the stocks of some retailers and retail-oriented real estate investment trusts.

I prefer to avoid most retail for this reason, but there are some exceptions among REITs, especially because most retail REITs have taken it on the chin, and yet some retail is more well-suited to the age of e-commerce than others.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) should be one of those exceptions which income investors should consider making. Vornado as a standalone business focuses only on New York City, although it does own 74% of a spinoff mixed-use subsidiary in Washington DC. In New York, Vornado owns several 'trophy assets' in the best submarkets of the city, with attractive built-in growth in some very long leases. Sixty percent of Vornado's New York business is office space, and only 30% is retail, and that retail is mostly 'high street' retail. I wouldn't say that Vornado is entirely insulated from the growth of e-commerce, but I also strongly believe that its high-street retail tenants will do quite well regardless. These are some of the dearest retail properties in the world.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Vornado are well down from earlier this year. Furthermore, shares seem to have a pattern of dropping sharply but recovering just as quickly. From both a fundamental and technical perspective, shares of Vornado are ripe for the picking. This article explains what investors can expect from Vornado going forward.

Going forward

Vornado doesn't provide forward guidance, which may in fact be a big reason why valuations are as low as they are. Vornado has also spun off large parts of its northeastern retail, and also its Washington DC office space, so it's difficult to gauge its FFO history.

Last quarter funds from operations increased to $1.08 from $1.07 from the same quarter last year. That is not a big difference, but the company has several major projects underway in New York City, which should increase FFO going forward.

This includes the renovation of Penn Plaza, and a transformation of that neighborhood which will "substantially enhance" the value of retail holdings in Penn Plaza. This is a total project size of 6.8 million square feet, which includes the old Farley Post Office.

Vornado's projects also include new ventures in the Chelsea / Meatpacking area. This includes four new residential projects, two of which will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Also, the 220 Central Park South building, a residential building in the city, is scheduled for completion by the third quarter of next year. Management expects to sell the property for proceeds of $900 million. These developments should help the company grow FFO over the next few years, although it's hard to know by how much because the company keeps its cards close to the chest.

Courtesy of Vornado Investor Relations.

Vornado has a pretty broad array of high-quality assets in New York City, including Fifth Avenue, Times Square, Madison Avenue and Penn Plaza. Although management doesn't provide many projections for its projects, the company has outpaced its peers in same-store NOI growth over the last ten years. Furthermore, there's no doubt at all that New York City is an economic powerhouse which consistently leads the US. For example, the number of visitors has grown year on year by 3.3% on average since 1998, and employment growth in New York City has diversified significantly since 2010. Last year employment growth by office using sectors was a terrific 30.4 thousand.

Valuation

As far as valuation goes, Vornado is very reasonably priced here. According to data from FAST Graphs, Vornado has averaged 16.8 times FFO over the last ten years. Today, however, shares are valued at only 14.3 times FFO. That is a discount of 15% to average valuation. Looking at things from a technical perspective, it also appears that the stock has reached its support level, so now is a very good time to buy in my opinion. That dividend yields 3%, and I expect dividend growth over the coming years, although judging by the company's history it is difficult to predict by how much.

Nevertheless, if you're an income investor, Vornado is definitely one of the babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater. Yes, we are "over retailed," to put it in a certain way. However, Vornado is a fairly mixed-use development and real estate owner, and much of its retail is in the high-streets of Manhattan, some of the most valuable retail real estate in the world. I'm OK with investing in some of that.

If you're interested in Vornado Realty Trust, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following this company for the forseeable future. I also regularly cover Vornado in my income-investing Marketplace service, Streaming Income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.