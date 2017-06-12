Tenant Focus: Ascena

With 4,800 stores, Ascena is one of the larger mall and shopping center tenants.

Retail apocalypse. According to everything I read, we are experiencing a retail apocalypse. All brick and mortar is dead and online is the victor. As a result, shopping centers, outlets and malls are dead or dying.

I don't believe this. In fact, I am betting against this by being long higher beta retail REIT names like CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) as well as the largest outlet center, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). As part of my monitoring process, I also look at tenants of these REITs and similar retailers in order to get a feel for who is doing what, why they are doing it and what we can expect going forward. Many look at (and write about) the anchor tenants such as Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy's (M), and honestly, there isn't much more to add to the notes on these names. What of the rest of the tenants in the shopping centers and malls? I will endeavor to add some clarity to their plans as it relates to them as tenants.

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant and Catherines), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). Ascena operates e-commerce websites and over 4,800 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Ascena, like many retailers, has had somewhat of a hard time over the last year:

The stock price has been a reaction to the following:

As a result of the drop in sales, Ascena has been focused on lowering expenses and rationalizing its store count and real estate expenses.

From its recent earnings call (emphasis mine):

We are aggressively going after the 60% at some of our fleet with lease terms that mature by July of 2019, and are confident the strategy shared today will create a leaner more profitable Ascena. We expect to close or achieve substantial lease rate reductions in the 667 store program locations by July of 2019. Since January of this year, we have closed 71 stores to-date and we will continue at a solid pace with more than 50 additional closures planned in the fourth quarter. The decision criteria for each of our program stores is very simple; we either achieve the store specific target occupancy rate with concession to keep the store open, or we close it and take the working capital benefit. The revised full year fiscal 2017 outlook that we shared on May 17th reflects an assumption that our 8% third quarter comp decline will continue through the fourth quarter

In other words, losing stores will be closed and stores on the cusp will have their lease lowered or be closed. Larger retailers will be using their scale as a heavy hand with landlords.

Recall from the last earnings call (emphasis mine):

One more major project on the cost side is our fleet optimization work. Based on ongoing work with our essential partners, we believe we have a significant fleet rationalization opportunity that we plan to address through a combination of closures and rent reductions coupled with short term lease programs. We're currently refining our analytics and are working to operationalize this plan. I expect to be able to share some more specifics when we speak again in June after we have completed our fleet review cycle. GAAP second quarter net sales were down 5% from the year-ago period, from $1.84 billion to $1.75 billion. Comp sales were down 4%, outpacing store traffic which was down 8%. Our negative comp performance reflects a 5% decline in store transactions and a 2% decline in average dollar sale, partially offset by double-digit growth in direct transactions. Direct penetration represented 23% of total sales for the quarter versus roughly 20% in the year-ago period. In terms of unit development, we opened 13 stores and closed 55 in the second quarter. On the real estate side Susan, we do agree that we probably have too many stores and so as you may have heard Brian mention, he's got a fleet optimization project that he is in the middle off. So as we wrap up that and then tie that into the fleet reviews we're doing at each brand in the next couple of months, we'll have a much stronger point of view as to how many stores we think we should be closing and that will inform our negotiations with landlords, and you know, we think that overtime we're going to continue to reduce our footprint as we're able to transfer more of that business either to nearby stores or online. We have about 20% of our leases between expirations and renewals coming up in fiscal '18 and another 12% coming up in fiscal '19. So pretty good numbers in terms of things that we try and go after opportunities there. stores that are negative from a cash flow basis, which there are few -- the average lease life of those is about one to one and a half year.

From its recent presentation, the company summarized its real estate plan in the following segments:

And

The following chart shows where the store closings and/or lease renegotiation will be taking place:

Interestingly, "B" malls will be the hardest hit by the retailer and "A" and "C" malls will be nearly evenly split. This puts CBL and WPG front and center with Ascena (in terms of publicly traded REITs).

The following is Mall exposure to Ascena:

Historically, Ascena has grown its store count in response to elevated demand.

Recently, however, the reduction in traffic to its various locations has created the following dynamic:

The most recent quarter has shown closings across the following lines:

Store closings, historically, show that the most recent spate of closings is not the first bout of closings - in other words, the "end of retail" isn't exactly a new phenomenon:

The bottom line is that store closures are nothing new (despite headlines to the contrary) but they will continue. In addition, Ascena (as well as others) will be using its scale to lean on landlords. Ascena has more "clout" than many retailers, but it is rational to expect other stores to follow suit.

I will be looking at other tenants in the coming days.

Elsewhere in TenantVille:

Michael Kors (KORS) from the earnings release:

At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 827 retail stores, including concessions, compared to 668 retail stores, including concessions, at the end of the same prior-year period. The Company had 133 additional retail stores, including concessions, operated through licensing partners. Including licensed locations, there were 960 Michael Kors stores worldwide at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, as we continued to operate in a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels... Looking ahead, as we expand the fashion innovation in our accessories assortments, right-size our store fleet and elevate our store experience.. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 the Company recorded impairment charges of $193.8 million primarily related to underperforming lifestyle stores. In addition, the Company announced today that it intends to improve the profitability of its store fleet by closing between 100 and 125 of its full-price retail stores over the next 2 years.

Lululemon (LULU) from its earnings release:

The Company plans to operate ivivva, its activewear brand for girls, as a primarily e-commerce focused business, with a select number of stores in key communities across North America. It plans to close approximately 40 of its 55 ivivva branded stores and to convert approximately half of the remaining stores to lululemon branded stores.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, WPG, PEI, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.