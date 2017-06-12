Intermarket Analysis Of Fertilizer Producers

The followers of fundamental analysis are usually at odds with the disciples of the technical camp. Financial analysts who follow fundamentals - even if they look at charts and price patterns - rarely acknowledge the importance of technical analysis. Maybe that's why the curriculum of the Chartered Financial Analyst exam includes only a small section on technical analysis. On the other hand technicians think that everything is reflected in charts. So, the Chartered Market Technician requirements don't have any interest in the fundamental metrics of companies or sectors.

Yet, there are many points where these two fields intersect. Closely watching security prices is one as it's a metric that determines returns on their portfolio and in turn shows how successful they are as investors or traders. Intermarket analysis is another common ground that studies effects of price variations in one part of the financial markets on price changes in the other. Logically it makes sense and no wonder it is used by both fundamental and technical camps. John Murphy, in his book Intermarket Analysis (2004 edition), tells us that initially his writing would focus mainly on four market groups - bonds, stocks, commodities and currencies and how they relate to each other. With popularity of exchange traded funds, investors can now easily study how intermarket work plays an important role in sector and industry group rotation. Sector work even plays a role in individual stock selection. It's estimated that 50% of a stock's trend is determined by the industry group it belongs to. He further states that, understanding which market sectors do best at different stages of the business cycle is another breakthrough in intermarket work.

With that as a guidepost, we can do quite a few intermarket studies. As a starter in this article, let's focus on the agriculture sector and study how grain prices affect fertilizer stocks and then in turn, how they themselves get affected by changes in the US dollar. Moreover, we want to explore the magnitude of these intermarket effects.

Let's first look at the relationship between the US dollar and agricultural commodities. For the US dollar, we will use the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) which rises in value as the dollar appreciates relative to a basket of world currencies. The PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) is an ETF that invests in widely traded agricultural commodity futures. Both of these ETFs were launched in early 2007 so we have 10 years worth of data to study.

As one would expect, commodity prices generally go in the opposite direction compared to the US dollar. However, this chart shows how magnified the reaction in agricultural futures is with relatively smaller moves in the dollar.

Now, let's have a look at a prominent fertilizer producer Potash (NYSE:POT). Recent Value Line report cites that the merger of Potash with Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is slated for completion in mid-2017. The deal has received government clearance from Brazil and Russia, and now it's waiting for approval from China, India, Canada, and the United States. If all goes well then the new company would become an industry giant.

However, at the present time the basic chemical sector, where Potash belongs, is firmly rooted at the last place in Value Line's sector ranking. A look at the intermarket play between agricultural commodity futures and Potash validates this state of affairs.

It's natural that we expect fertilizer makers to move in sync with the agricultural futures. But just like figure 1, here again we find a pronounced response in one for changes in the other. Price changes in Potash are several times more than DBA price changes. Just compare the 2008 peak of DBA in both figures 1 & 2 to appreciate how Potash must respond to changes in the US dollar.

Earlier we touched on how the sector of a stock contributes to about half of its movement. So, let's check out a similar fertilizer company, Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). It is a large, efficient and low cost producer of potash and phosphorus in the world. It's no surprise that Potash is trying to merge with Agrium to compete. As per Value Line, Mosaic plans to reduce its quarterly dividend to $0.15 ($0.60 on an annual basis). This move should allow the company to bolster its financial position.

As we see, its performance is not very different from that of Potash. Sector forces are dominant and any industry wide weakness shows up in the charts. Even if the news in a particular company is good, sector forces tend to overwhelm it. CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is another such example. Recent Value Line reports inform us that reduced Chinese urea exports and rising prices suggest improvement in the first half of the year. It's also worth mentioning that CF expects to receive tax refunds of roughly $800 million in the third quarter of 2017. In addition, completion of its nitrogen complex at Port Neal, Iowa should benefit performance going forward.

All this good news is keeping it off its10-year low, but still it's significantly down from its 2015 peak of around 65.

Takeaway

Let's see what we can gather from this sector's history and the current negativity. We will consider Potash, Mosaic and CF Industries as our focus group. It has been in a sustained downtrend for so long that these stocks rarely show up in the news - neither on the long side nor on the short. We have already noted that they belong to the Chemical (Basic) sector of Value Line which is at the dead last position in its list of 97 sectors. But let's not forget that about a decade ago, just prior to the financial crisis, this was a booming sector. Oil was expensive so ethanol was promoted as the renewable fuel and at that time fear was that it will make corn expensive. On top of it, a popular narrative in the media was that the rising middle class in emerging markets would consume a better and protein rich diet. So, along with oil, agricultural commodities also saw a sharp rise. Surprisingly what happened in the decade after that was just the opposite of this view even though the world population was still growing along with the increasing size of the middle class in emerging markets. But it's not very hard to understand. Higher prices of crops got higher interest in growing agricultural products which in turn got higher production which depressed the prices. As it's said, the cure for higher prices is higher prices. What intermarket analysis brings to the table is that if the US dollar shoots up during a crisis then it will have an overwhelming opposite effect on agricultural prices.

On the flip side, lower prices will one day cure lower prices and we should be able to use the understanding of intermarket forces as a tool to make our investment decisions. Figure 1 and 2 suggest that when the US dollar turns weaker and if the agricultural commodities respond with increasing price strength then the fertilizer companies can soar again. Most likely, the effect will be pronounced this time as well.

But let's not pretend to know when that's going to happen. So, first let's make sure that these companies won't falter financially before the good times roll around.

If you search for bond yields on Potash, CF Industries and Mosaic, you will find that yields are reasonable indicating there is no threat for bankruptcy, at least now. Value Line rates all of them B++ or higher which indicates stability.

Now, have a look at the table below which is based on the recent Value Line reports.

All of them have been buying their own stocks. That's a vote of confidence by the management of these companies. Dividends are well covered by cash flow. (As a side bar, Value Line has a detailed article on how dividends come from cash flow, not earnings)

Thus, dividend yield seems stable. Just like negativity breeds more negativity, a positive move will bring justifying positive reinforcement. Once these stocks begin to move - either because of currencies or grain shortage or something else - a thesis supporting them will soon emerge. The middle class in the emerging markets and the world population are still increasing. That can become a supporting drum beat again. In 2013, in the middle of this sector's downtrend, Russia's major producer Uralkali broke out of a cartel agreement with Belarus's major potash producer leading to a 25-40 percent price decline. Uralkali wanted higher volume with thinner margin. Most likely an abundant supply might have driven that business model. The reverse can happen as the price begins to rise. In other words, a rising trend can create supporting fundamental situations.

Figures 1 & 2 show that moves in either direction are accentuated. Taking some starter positions in these names and then building on it when a move begins seem to have favorable odds at this time, particularly after a multi-year downtrend. Intermarket studies will help in understanding different moving parts of this sector and in evaluating the staying power of that uptrend.

