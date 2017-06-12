Nvidia, When Outsized Returns Meet Seller's Remorse

I wish everyone that invests the luck and fortitude to own a stock that has gone up ten-fold, but it usually does come with a roller coaster of emotions. This article lays out ways to stay emotionally balanced when you own one of these stocks.

Peter Lunch coined the term "tenbagger" in his book "One Up on Wall Street," referring to investments that appreciate to 10 times its initial purchase price (+1000%). A lot of investors try to find these rare animals in order to get rich quick, but even conservative investors might occasionally be lucky enough to have such a gem in their portfolio.

Recently, Nvidia has joined the class of +1000% gain and the following graph shows what that looks like.

Fantastic, isn't it? As a lucky owner you would be celebrating. $1,000 just multiplied to over $10,000.

But notice the little downturns in early 2016 and 2017? That is where you pay your emotional toll on this highway to riches. Nothing comes for free!

Nvidia - The company

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) commands the leading discrete GPU share in the world according to Jon Peddie Research.

The growth rates for the traditional graphics add in board (AIB) market have slowed down substantially and are showing signs of flattening out amid a slowly eroding desktop PC market.

Nvidia and ATI emerged as the leading discrete graphic card manufactures over a decade ago, while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was mostly focused on integrated graphic chipsets trying to leverage its position in CPU.

ATI was purchased by AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) (the Number 2 CPU maker behind Intel) in 2006, which aspired to mimic the Intel architecture.

As of today, Intel commands the leading market share in graphic chips.

Nvidia has remained independent. It is clear that its core business is under pressure.

Most noticeably, Nvidia has very little GPU sales into the mobile space. Few Android cell phones or tablets carry any sort of Nvidia graphics chip. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has its own mobile graphics chip design.

Nvidia, Intel and AMD for the most part missed the boat on mobile gaming, which remains an attractive growth market. Their chipsets/graphic cards are tied to the slower growth desktop and notebook markets.

In 2014, Nvidia shifted its strategy in order to diversify out of its niche and become a platform company focused on four markets - gaming, professional visualization, data centers and auto.

While it is hard to see on the graph above, between 2013 and 2015 the stock price gained about 50% alone following the announced strategy shift.

Yet, gaming remains at the core of the company. Pro Visualization supports the Virtual Reality trend on high end work stations. The PC& Tegra OEM/IP segment, which includes its Tegra mobile processor shows a declining trend.

What drives the stock are the high expectations around data centers and autonomous driving, which are still less than 15% of their current revenue.

For data centers, the emergence of artificial intelligence applications is driving demand for graphic card architectures. Graphic cards are built for massive amounts of parallel processing, unlike CPUs which work serially. As such they are better suited to provide the backbone of data processing for applications such as Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa voice recognition, or working through the image analysis provided by the multitude of sensor inputs that an autonomous car system utilizes.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud has recently announced that it will make Nvidia Tesla K80 GPUs available to customers.

The data center market is certainly a growth opportunity for Nvidia, and the one I personally think could make the biggest difference. How big it will get is anyone's guess and forecasts have a wide range for now. Going forward, this is the segment to pay attention to.

Last year's announcement that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is switching to Nvidia for its autonomous car put extra fuel on the fire and sent the stock into the stratosphere. Nvidia stock is now trading at PE ratios of 50. Levels that could last be seen before the dot-com crash.

Teaching your teenager to drive

Autonomous driving is all the rage these days. I had the pleasure of driving in a friend's Tesla and he showed me the autonomous driving on a windy back road. It was a scary experience, to say the least, as the car tended to "swerve" around the middle of the lane by constantly correcting. I felt like leaning over and grabbing the wheel. A GM technical fellow who works in this field describes it best: Autonomous driving experience is like teaching your teenager to drive. You never relax, always wondering what is going to happen next. While I do believe that it will ultimately happen, this is going to take longer than most people expect. I personally would like to see a convincing demonstration in the middle of a snow storm, not one on the sunny roads of California. I certainly wouldn't buy a car for my kid, that only self drives when it is easy road conditions and hands over the steering wheel when it gets difficult. Call me a skeptic, but this technology is right at the beginning of the hype cycle. Hype might drive stock valuations, but it doesn't drive earnings.

I consider Nvidia stock completely overhyped and overvalued for quite some time now and I would not recommend investing into it at current valuations.

However, I am a happy shareholder.

Lucky me, I bought 100 shares in 2013 for $16.65, shortly after it initiated a dividend, based on moderate growth expectations of low double-digits and a P/E ratio of about 11. It was undervalued back then, the desktop market was still growing and it had a very strong technical advantage over AMD.

What does it feel like when you are sitting on a "big one"?

The emotional roller coaster of riding a 1000% return and how I almost didn't make it

Let your winners run

I have migrated closer to a buy-and-hold strategy for most my stock investments over time, seeking to buy at value into long-term viable companies with a moat. I tend to keep those staple companies even if they enter overvalued territory. I don't subscribe to an automatic sale trigger on these stocks. Some fellow authors sell out at a predetermined % gain (e.g. +50%). While that certainly gives me a reason for checking valuation, I don't accept a hard rule that looks at price only. I have several dividend aristocrats that are up by 200-300%, simply because I picked them up at bargain pricing after the 2008-2009 crash. Are they overvalued? Some of them certainly, maybe as much as 15-20%. No reason for me to sell. Capital gains and frictional transaction costs easily eat that up. But what about a stock that is up 500%? 600%? ...1000%?

I do keep a smaller portion of my investment budget as "play" money that I invest in stocks that the "dividend growth" crowd would shun, as those companies either do not provide a dividend or are considered too risky. Some of them "bomb," some of them turn out to deliver delightful returns. My aim is to build a stake in companies that will form the future, but always at a reasonable value. I am a value investor at heart.

Seller's Remorse

Most investors would agree that 100% gain is quite a substantial result and be happy to realize that gain. The regrets set in, when the stock continues to go on to 200% and 300% gain: Seller's remorse!

Missing out on the extra gain starts overcoming the pleasure of 100% realized return. Illogical to say the least, but emotionally we probably have all felt it at one point or another.

The British punk band The Clash has written a song that aptly defines the dilemma, when a decision nears.

Should I Stay or Should I Go

The Clash

Darling you got to let me know

Should I stay or should I go?

If you say that you are mine

I'll be here 'til the end of time

So you got to let me know

Should I stay or should I go?

Of course, your "darling" stock will never answer. Thus you are left being tormented simultaneously by the fear of loss (FOL) and the fear of missing out (FOMO).

In August 2016, I had such a bout of anxiety. Nvidia had essentially risen 300% and started to look richly valued at P/E of 24, given the slowing growth prospects in the GPU market. I pondered what to do. FOL and FOMO sat on my shoulders, whispering in my ear.

Source: Disney

If in doubt, do it half-way!

I decided to deploy the strategy of doing things "half-way." While I don't recommend that for your real life "darling," a stock doesn't know about commitment. You can partially part and still retain a friendly relationship.

I sold half my position at $56/share. The "go" side of my emotions (I got to do SOMETHING) was pleased. I just had secured a 68% gain on the entire investment made 3 years earlier. The remaining 50 shares could plummet to zero and not ever take that gain from me. With that frame of mind, you can watch your "free" shares gyrate with almost Zen-like calm. No matter what was going to happen, you did well and more importantly you voided the opportunity of ever making a loss. If the stock tanked, you felt good about selling, if the stock kept surging, you felt good about not selling everything out too early.

Nvidia going to the stratosphere

Barely 2 months later Tesla announced that it would drop its current autonomous sensor supplier in favor of a Nvidia system. Neither did I see this coming, nor did I think this would have a substantial impact on Nvidia's earnings. With the projected car volume Tesla will be producing over the next couple of years, the monetary impact on Tesla is limited. The fully self-driving option is reported to cost between $3000 and $6000 depending on the Tesla model. Even if Elon Musk achieves his ambitious goal of selling half a million cars by 2020 the revenue for Nvidia is maybe $0.5bn. That is barely 10% growth over 3 years for this $5bn revenue company.

The market disagreed with my assessment and sent the stock up to $106 by year-end.

Did I win or did I lose?

If I had sold out all, I'd certainly would have kicked myself hard. The regret of missing out would have overcome the joy of above market returns that I locked in just 2 months ago. But since I partially stayed, I declared myself a winner!

The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent

This stock is a poster child case for why I don't short stocks. Shorting more than anything else is relying on the change of emotions of investors in a stock over a pre-determined time horizon. Emotions do not succumb to logic and analysis. Short strategies might have value as a hedge, but I rather be investing like a business owner.

To be perfectly clear. My own due diligence concluded that the stock was looking richly valued in August 2016 and even more so by end of 2017. I did not consider the Tesla announcement a material enough impact on the trajectory of Nvidia. If you had bent my arm on taking a position on short vs. long, I'd probably have picked short. Shorting the stock might have been the right idea in principle, but I am sure a few short sellers lost their shirts (and more importantly their capital) on this one.

So now had my remaining 50 shares of Nvidia that looked even more overvalued and overhyped than before. Should I stay or should I go?

Well, you might have guessed the answer. I ran it right down the middle again, but this time with a twist.

Using a trailing stop loss as protection

I put a trailing stop loss (-10%) on half of the remaining NVDIA shares.

The rationale was easy:

Nvidia had appreciated almost another 100% from the last decision point. The shares looked even more overvalued now at a P/E of 36, but the stock had momentum going up a couple of percent almost daily and I had no idea whether it would continue to rocket up or plummet back down. The sincerest regret would be letting it fall below the last selling price. Since I have a day job and can't follow stocks that closely, I used a trailing stop loss. Locking a sale in at additional gain, I would be happier about the gain, than missing the last 10% on the top. But there was a solid chance that the stock could correct more than 10% and then continue its run-up. I kept half my shares yet again.

In February this year, the trailing stop loss triggered (just barely) and I sold 25 shares at $96.48 for an additional gain of $40.48 per share. Hurray! My first decision to hang on to half the shares paid off handsomely, as now I had owned a stock up 581%. And I still had 25 shares left.

Nvidia defying gravity

Since then, the stock went up another 67% to $160 at a P/E ratio close to 50. Now I own a 1000% stock, which should give me some cocktail dinner bragging rights. But I am keenly aware, that I had preciously little to do with that run-up. No brilliant insight derived from knowledge expertise or fundamental value analysis foresaw this meteoric rise in stock price. I bought a decent stock at a low valuation. The rest was luck. The only active part was my decision to keep an ever-smaller stake in the company and not sell out completely.

This is by the way the second time in the history of Nvidia you could claim a 1000% gain. See below the three years from 1999 to 2002, where P/E ratio went as high as 61. Also, see what happened next.

History might not repeat itself, but I believe we will see it "rhyme." When that happens, it might be a better time to get into this stock. The hype will have worn off, and both data center and autonomous driving, will have some more substantial sales traction to project a more realistic future earnings stream.

Should I stay or should I go?

You can probably guess by now.

I'd be interested to learn what strategies other members on Seeking Alpha deploy when their stocks get substantially overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, GOOG, ,GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a professional investment advisor. While I have done quite well in the stock market, I always recommend you do your own diligence on the stocks discussed. Investing is the art of forecasting future earnings. Forecasting turns out to be rather difficult, especially when it concerns the future