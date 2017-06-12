Monetary Policy, Politics And The Markets

The global economies continued to improve last week such that we heard from both the BOJ and ECB that policy changes are afoot, signaling an end to overly aggressive monetary easing. It won't occur, however, until 2018. We have already heard that same message from the Fed, which will most likely raise rates once again this week then pause to raise rates again later in the fall.

Politics both here and abroad continued to dramatically impact the financial landscape. The Trump & Comey show reached a new level last week with Comey testifying before Congress on Thursday admitting amongst other things that he leaked confidential information. Trump followed up on Friday calling him a leaker and liar and that he would be willing to testify under oath to vindicate himself.

Prime Minister May took a chance and called for an early election in an attempt to gain a larger majority in Parliament but she surprisingly failed in her attempt. The pound and euro got crushed on Friday in response in the election and the populist movement received a blow to the head. Earlier in the week four Arab countries with apparent U.S. support cut ties with Qatar in response to Qatar's support of the fundamental extremists in the region. Finally, we heard Putin's interview on American television.

The world is a-changing. Today's successful investor must be able to filter through the noise to the basics impacting the economic and financial landscape.

As you know one of my core beliefs is that a successful investor must have a global perspective, knowing not only the facts but also the inter-relationship of all regions; how those facts impact each and every market and how each market influences each other. No longer can you invest in one region or market without complete knowledge of how the others areas of the globe impact it.

Our strength is the ability to anticipate change before it is obvious to the markets. A perfect example occurred last week with the financials. We suggested taking advantage of the recent weakness in the money center banks over the last few weeks, to add to positions, as we were anticipating changes to Dodd Frank as well as results of the new stress tests to be reported at the end of this month.

Well, the House passed major changes to Dodd Frank last week and the group rose over 5%. We expect further gains this week after the Fed hikes the funds rate and then, another leg up, after results of the stress test are reported at the end of June, permitting banks to significantly increase their dividends and stock buybacks.

It is clear that Trump, his team and the Republican Congress will turn their attention to Trump's pro-growth, pro-business as we move forward and the surprise will be that key parts will become law over the next twelve months. Unless the Republicans follow through on their campaign promises and coalesce behind Trump's agenda, the party risks losing control over Congress and their own jobs. Self-interest and preservation are huge motivators.

I expect a water-downed tax bill that will begin with corporate tax reform and repatriation of foreign earnings followed by some minor changes in individual taxes. Next the party will move to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure program, whose bones became clearer last week. It will reduce burdensome regulations, like Dodd Frank, and promote free but fair trade, which will remain on going and will not be slowed down by the recent problems in the White House. Benefits of both efforts are already visible. Look at the business confidence index reported last week. Another new high!

Energy independence remains an achievable goal of this administration too. U.S. oil production is estimated to broach 10 million barrels per day next year, a multi-year high. And I expect the administration to support reducing emissions in the air, too. Finally there is health reform. I still expect that the Democrats will join the Republicans some time next year to repeal/replace Obamacare with a much better bill that will improve the quality of care while lowering costs. Many citizens will lose their existing plans but I do expect catastrophic insurance and enhanced Medicare program to help fill the void.

The financial markets treaded water last week in the face of the actions in the Mideast, the Comey testimony, the President's response, and the surprise results of the vote in England. Friday was an interesting day as the market leadership, including the high-flying techs including FANG and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), got hit hard while value stocks led by the financials rose strongly. I thought it was fascinating that the Nordstrom family announced that it was exploring a buy out of the retailer but I would not invest in it as its box store retailers are on a slippery slope.

The bottom line is that the market remains undervalued today as earnings growth will offset any steepening in the yield curve which we expect to occur as the Fed continues on its path of slowly raising rates while remaining overly accommodative. We continue to emphasize the global reflation beneficiaries, which include industrials, financials, chemicals, special situations and the best in class commodity stocks like AA, BHP, NUE and RIO, while excluding energy.

Oil prices will remain range bound between $45 and $55 per barrel as U.S. production offsets for the most part cuts in production by OPEC and its friends. The big, pleasant surprise over the next few months is that it will become clearer that parts of Trump's agenda are moving through Congress and will get passed. Believe me when I say that no one expects this to happen and will cause a melt up in the markets some time in the fall. Remember that the markets are undervalued today, even without passage of any of Trump's agenda, so it really is just icing on the cake.

Review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; look at your capital allocation and risk controls; do independent in-depth research on each idea and…Invest Accordingly!