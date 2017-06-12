GameStop: Dividend Review

GameStop's (NYSE:GME) shares continue to tumble as the pressures of brick-and-mortar retail pessimism weigh. The video game dealer's shares are down more than 20% from a year ago and less than 5% from its 52-week high. The stress in share prices has brought GameStop's dividend yield to over 6.9%. If the company's dividend yield is sustainable, income investors would be hard-pressed to find a better stock for their portfolio.

GameStop handily beat first-quarter earnings expectations (63 cents per share versus 51 cents) back on May 25th. The report marked the sixth consecutive quarter that earnings met or exceeded expectations. While the company's payout ratio has slowly risen over the prior twelve months, the ratio remains slightly under 40%. This indicates that with its current earnings, GameStop can "earn" its dividends more than twice over.

While GameStop has performed well against the marketplace's expectations, the company's earnings trends are more challenging. For five consecutive quarters, earnings have declined by around 1%. Revenue declined for four consecutive quarters. While revenue finally grew in the first quarter, more sales growth will be needed to stabilize earnings.

The earnings headwinds are making analysts nervous. Earnings for fiscal year 2018 are projected to decline by more than 10% and rebound by only 3% for 2019. Over the prior three quarters, analysts have revised GameStop's forward earnings noticeably downward. This casts doubt into whether the retailer will be able to achieve earnings growth within the next three years. Despite the performance challenges and outlook, its payout ratio should remain under 50% through the end of 2019.

The most optimistic indicator of GameStop's dividend sustainability is its free cash flow. Over the trailing four quarters, the company has generated $523 million in free cash flow. This is the best performance of free cash flow (TTM) in seven quarters and easily covers the projected $154 million in dividend obligations over the next twelve months.

While not necessarily attractive to income investors, value investors may see opportunity in GameStop. On a price-to-book value basis, the retailer is trading almost at book value. A 52-week chart of the P/B ratio's decline clearly demonstrates that the balance sheet is outperforming the share price. From a price-to-earnings ratio standpoint, it is trading at an unbelievable 6 times trailing and 6.5 times forward earnings. These are the largest P/E discounts among its specialty retail peers.

GameStop's lucrative dividend and low valuation make it a compelling choice for investors. The unwelcome retail problems appear to be "baked" into the shares. This would indicate that any degree of bullish news should send prices much higher. Until then, investors can sit back and enjoy the income payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.