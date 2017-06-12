VMware: A Significantly Undervalued Cloud And IoT Player

The business of VMware is very attractive, as the products and services imply exposure to the cloud and IoT industries, which are growing rapidly.

On June 1, 2017, VMware (NYSE:VMW) reported Q1 results, beating on both EPS and revenue and showing more that 9% growth YoY. However, the price of the stock responded surprisingly negatively to this news, dropping from $98 to $87.6 in just 7 trading days. I believe this provides a decent opportunity to invest in the company, since the fundamentals are strong and the business is promising. This article shows why VMW is a strong buy and values the stock using DCF model.

VMware's business state

The primary solutions offered by VMware include virtualization and cloud infrastructure. One of the main products of the company that experiences an increasing adoption by many data center providers is Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) powered by four product categories: compute; storage and availability; network and security; management and automation.

The SDDC is designed to transform and modernize the data center into an on-demand service that addresses application requirements by abstracting, pooling and automating the services that are required from the underlying hardware. SDDC promises to dramatically simplify data center operations and lower costs.

Another important set of solutions is Hybrid Cloud Computing, powered by Cross-Cloud Architecture. The primary aim of the offer is to enhance secure application management, automation and networking consistency across many private and public clouds.

The important function of the services offered by VMware is combining storage and computing tasks using software on a single device. In its nature, the technology is similar to hyperconvergence, which has been adopted by such players as Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). The CEO of the former offered a simple explanation for this software solution:

When I go travel for two nights, I rent a hotel. When I go away for a month, I will rent corporate housing. But if I move for three years, I will own a home. With hyperconvergence, companies don't have to choose between those types of scenarios in computing power, which can be bought through on-premises servers or rented through public-cloud offerings.

As the momentum in cloud offerings and cloud adoption by corporations is strong, the solutions provided by VMware is very likely to be in demand, since they make the process of digital transformation easier and more cost-efficient.

It is also worth noting VMware now has a promising exposure to IoT. The product is called VMware Pulse IoT Center and it is "an end-to-end infrastructure management solution that enables OT and IT organizations to onboard, manage, monitor and secure their IoT use cases." The solution looks promising since it implies using all the superior technologies of VMware products, enabling scalability, efficiency regarding data usage, and, importantly, security. It is claimed:

it [the solution] minimizes data exposed by creating a tunnel from data point to application by using VMware NSX as an add-on, and wipes data from devices at any time if they are exposed to security threats.

As increasing adoption of IoT induces the danger of hackability of products and entire enterprises, I find it critical more corporations apply sophisticated solutions in order to protect the data. The issue is especially relevant when it comes to data storage and cloud businesses. Therefore, as VMware seems to think about combining IoT solutions with security, the company is likely to be successful in the field. As a result, more customers and partners could be attracted to the corporation's business.

Partnerships

This leads to the question of existing partnerships. In the case of VMware, the list of strategic alliances is impressive. Thus, VMware has established relationships regarding hardware with many "large system vendors" with big names, including Cisco, HPE (NYSE:HPE), IBM (NYSE:IBM), and others. Moreover, the corporation claims to work closely with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) to advance hardware, thus enhancing virtualization experience for customers.

When it comes to services, the strategic relationships are not less remarkable. The list of partners includes IBM, Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), T-Systems, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), and many others. Furthermore, VMware is collaborating with Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) in terms of IoT offerings. However, the most important alliances are with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its AWS division and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its Azure services. Thus, the collaboration with Microsoft is described as follows:

The integration helps customers accelerate the move to Windows 10 and brings VMware virtual desktops and applications to the increasing global presence of Azure in the enterprise -- available in 38 regions globally.

Overall, such giants with huge customer bases as Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel are likely to help VMware to further scale its operations and enhance integration with widely used platforms.

Financial analysis

The financials of VMW are in good shape. The average revenue growth has been more than 11% over the last five years, which combined with solid margins, provided an average ROE of 14%.

Importantly, both services and licenses revenues have been growing steadily over the last years, while costs of licenses have been decreasing. Thus, it is claimed license bookings for NSX product, which is network virtualization solution launched in 2013, grew 50% YoY in Q1 2017. Moreover, bookings for End-User Computing (EUC) increased 20%, with "healthy growth in both Mobile and Desktop," while for vSAN, storage virtualization offering, the increase amounted to hefty 150%. As a result, VMware's management forecasts the revenue for fiscal 2018 to be around $7.61 billion, representing 8% increase, comparing to the results of 2017. This shows the corporation is able to sustain its growth rates for a whole portfolio of products and services.

Regarding comparative analysis, the company looks controversial on paper. On the one hand, its P/E ratio of 31.5 is higher than the industry average and ROE is lower. However, on the other hand, VMware's forward P/E is very reasonable at 16.5, the debt burden is much lower than the industry average and three years' average growth is significantly higher.

Overall, I believe since the corporation has a promising future for many types of businesses, especially in the cloud and IoT, such indicators as margins and, consequently, ROE are very likely to improve over time. As a result, the current valuation multiples seem to be justified.

In addition, it is worth noting VMware generates a significant amount of cash from its operations. Thus, in 2016 the company derived more than $2.3 billion in cash from operations, which enabled the total cash pile to reach $8 billion. Moreover, this allowed the company to continue its stock repurchasing program, which amounted to more than $1.7 billion in 2016.

DCF model

To strengthen the analysis, I use discount cash flow model to value the company. The model shows that under the base scenario (14x EBITDA terminal value), the fair stock price is $101.6, which is much higher than the current price level ($87.6 as of June 9). Moreover, even under the pessimistic scenario, which implies 12x EBITDA, the same level forty-years-old Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) trades at, the fair price is $91.5.

My analysis is based on certain assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of 5 years is estimated to be around 7.6%, with 8% increase in 2017 (fiscal 2018), which is taken from the management's projections. The growth will be primarily driven by the increasing number of cloud offerings and supported by partnerships with big enterprises.

2. The average EBITDA margin will be around 30%, which is higher than the result of 2016. This is because cloud business and decreasing costs of licenses will enable margins to grow over time.

3. I capitalize average D&A of around 5% for the next 5 years.

4. The after-tax cost of debt is 3.2%. The cost of equity capital (11.7%) is computed using CAPM, with 0.74 beta, 2.3% risk-free rate and 15% market return. The WACC is, therefore, 11.4%.

As a result, the model shows $41.48 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to 14 by the end of the horizon period (2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $101.6. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $96.6-106.6, which represents 10-22% upside potential.

Conclusion

Overall, VMware is a corporation with a very promising business that implies exposure to such growing industries as cloud and IoT. The financials are sound, which is evident by the average revenue growth of 11%, very low debt burden, and compelling stock repurchasing program. Therefore, the decrease in VMW stock price that has been seen over last 7 trading days seems to be unjustified.

Moreover, DCF analysis shows the fair price range for the stock to be $96.6-106.6, representing 10-22% upside potential. As a result, the current price level seems to be attractive to warrant an investment in VMW stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.