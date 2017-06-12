JA Solar: What To Make Of The New Buyout Offer?

It is highly unlikely that any potential value from the huge discount in share price will ever be realized with the current self-serving attitude of management.

On the 6th of June 2017, JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) released their "revised" unbinding buyout offer of $6.80 per ADS, a whopping 8.1% premium over Friday's $6.29 closing price. Considering that just one month ago shares were trading above $7.40, this is not exactly the deal of the decade for shareholders. In the announcement for the revised buyout offer, the company cited reasons for the revision being tougher-than-expected market conditions. The company also went out of their way to paint a gloomy future for the company going forward. In this article, I will break down the announcement and at the end, share some of my opinions on the matter.

The global financial markets have experienced significant volatility recently, including substantial volatility in equity securities markets and volatility and tightening of liquidity in credit markets. These developments have negatively affected our ability to raise the necessary equity and debt financing required by our Original Proposal."

On the contrary, global financial markets can be considered to be in a healthy, albeit arguably lofty state. The S&P 500 has had a YTD return of 9.19%, and the current Federal Funds rate is at 1%. In comparison, even the Shanghai and Shenzhen Composite Index did not perform as badly as the excerpt might suggest, with returns of 1.76% and -0.02%, respectively, YTD. As of May 2017, the Shanghai Interbank Offering Rate (Shibor) stands at 2.85%. Additionally, the Chicago Board of Equity Volatility Index (VIX) trades at a 10-year low. It is evident then that the current situation of the equity and credit market is not as dire as indicated by the company, which brings up questions on their intentions of making it appear so.

Outlook for the solar industry remains gloomy in the short term due to increasing overcapacity and slowing demand. In the first quarter of 2017, the Company's gross margin went down 120 and 490 basis points quarter-on-quarter and year on year due to lower average selling prices. Prices of, and demand for, photovoltaic modules and cells in China are expected to weaken after June 30, 2017, the grid-connection deadline to avoid planned tariff cuts. The Company also expects possible price and volume decline in South America and India, which are perceived to be the key markets for solar demand growth. The growth prospect of the Company is subject to increased uncertainty in trade policy and government subsidies, where changes can occur unexpectedly. For example, a U.S. solar manufacturer recently filed a minimum import price petition under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 with The United States International Trade Commission. If the United States grants Section 201 relief with a four-year minimum import price on photovoltaic modules and cells, which could be set at roughly twice the current market price, the Company's business would be negatively affected. China's GDP growth rate was 6.7% in the 2016, which was the lowest since 1990, and the economic slowdown and challenges to the macroeconomic environment in China are expected to sustain. The solar industry in China may have reached market saturation after rapid development over the past few years. The annual demand for photovoltaic modules in China is predicted to drop from 34.2 gigawatts in 2016 to 31.5 gigawatts in 2017. Coupled with overcapacity in the Chinese solar industry, the Company may face greater challenges to grow or even to maintain its market position."

Interestingly, the company has chosen to take this opportunity to educated investors on the risks it faces, going into detail on the declining margins and volume in key markets. While these risks are not new to investors of the solar industry, it is clear that they are going all out in ensuring that investors are fully aware of the risks involved in holding on to JASO shares - as if to dissuade current investors from continuing to hold their shares. As an (ex) long-term shareholder looking back at earnings calls and other press releases, I don't think I have ever seen the company go this far in warning shareholders of potential risks. If one were to base the future of the company solely on this announcement, one would be quite uncertain of the company as a going concern. This doesn't necessarily mean that the risks mentioned are unfounded. In fact, a couple of days after the announcement, Reuters reported expecting U.S. solar installations to fall by 16% in 2017, an interesting article that puts significant doubt in the solar bull case.

"In closing, we continue to be fully committed to close the Acquisition and believe that the Acquisition would provide attractive value to the Company's shareholders. We hope that the Special Committee will give prompt consideration to our revised proposal and we are prepared to move forward with the Acquisition on an expedited basis."

In my previous article, I talked about the possible motives behind Chairman Baofang Jin's previous lowball offer of $9.69 per ADS and proclaimed them to be opportunistic - with the attempt to take the company private at 0.49 price-to-book. While this new offer cements my original impression of the company's intentions, I am honestly shocked at the disrespect and insult directed towards long-term shareholders. The company clearly has no regard whatsoever about providing "attractive value to the Company's shareholders" as they claim.

What does this mean for shareholders?

Despite its valuations still being attractive, I would heavily advise against holding companies whose management is so inconsiderate to shareholders' interests. Because even if the buyout offer doesn't go through, it is very clear what kind of management you are being represented by here. As a shareholder who bought into JASO before the first buyout offer in 2015, accumulating as it declined, and up until just last month was promoting the company's strong balance sheet, I am very disappointed with the management strategies and cannot find a strong enough reason to continue to hold.

In an eight-year long bull market where growth stocks are heavily outperforming value stocks, JASO is already an outlier play. And as the outlook for solar revenue declines in conjunction with management shenanigans, the argument for investing in JASO becomes increasingly less plausible. From here, I only see two scenarios playing out from this second buyout offer. First, the buyout offer doesn't go through. While shareholders get to keep their cheap shares the bad taste of the offer will linger, dissuading new investors from coming in, hence putting downward pressure on the stock price. The stock price will continue to perform poorly as revenue and margins decline, doubts on company as a going concern increases and assets might have to be written down, making shares less valuable. And in a year or two, a third even lower buyout offer might surface.

Second, the buyout offer goes through and some very unhappy investors might consider filing a lawsuit against the company. But given that the company is domiciled in China, the prospect and potential return of such a lawsuit might not be very rewarding for investors in the end.

Can the institutional investors do something about it?

As readers may know, institutional shareholders of JASO include big name investors such as Morgan Stanley (MS), and BlackRock (BRK). Unfortunately, according to the NASDAQ website, the total combined institutional holdings for JASO comes up to only a little over 5%. Additionally, institutions that manage large and diversified portfolios do not usually engage in overly aggressive activist strategies. According to the most recent Form-20, Baofang Jin currently owns 39,752,976 ordinary shares (5 ordinary shares is equivalent to 1 ADS), which account for about 16.71% of the total share count. As a group, including Baofang Jin, all directors and officers own 41,091,126 ordinary shares or 17.28%. To compare, the largest institutional shareholder Morgan Stanley, as of 31st of March 2017 only owns 1,475,195 ordinary shares, a mere 0.62% of the total shares outstanding. BlackRock on the other hand, the 4th largest institutional shareholder, owns 712,104 ordinary shares (0.3% of total shares outstanding).

Given the small stake that institutional shareholders have in JASO, it is highly unlikely that they will take any major actions against management for their actions. Large funds such as these are usually well aware that in a portfolio of hundreds of stocks, it is inevitable that will be some losers. In this case, JASO is one of them, and I believe it would serve current shareholders' best interests to sell off their shares and cut their losses - or if you managed to buy some at $4.42, then realize your profits.

Conclusion

Expect to see significant selling pressure in the following weeks as confidence in management continues to weaken. If history is any indication, this offer will do nothing to support the share price at these levels. Personally, I sold off my investments in JASO as soon as the new buyout offer was announced. Ideally, one of the responsibilities of management is to create value for shareholders and thus increases in the share price over time. With the two buyout offers, it is clear that a higher/increasing share price goes against their objectives. In fact, it would serve their purpose for the share price to go even lower. That would force shareholders to accept the offer, or give them an opportunity to issue an even lower buyout offer.

As soon as the revised buyout offer was announced, I closed my positions in JASO and initiated long put options which go to show how poorly I think of the company now. I believe that management has every incentive to keep the share price at depressed levels. Instead of creating a support near $6.80, I also think that the offer creates a psychological ceiling for potential new investors as they might think that $6.80 is what management thinks the company is worth.

Given the current outlook for the solar industry, it is true that JASO's current economic position hasn't been its best, and their ability to generate funds for an attractive buyout might be limited. Even so, it is not necessary for them to take the company private. To truly generate maximum value for shareholders, the management should instead seek to deploy the funds they are raising for the buyout to improve their position as one of the largest players in the solar industry.

Although it will not be easy to find a buyer in the solar industry given the outlook, I wouldn't be surprised if the Chairman has arranged for a sale of the company after taking it private - or even liquidation of the company's assets. As we have discussed previously, the company is worth much more in parts and a significant amount of that value can be materialized quickly through liquidation. Because of the reasons stated in the article, I strongly believe the risks of holding on to JASO is significantly greater than the potential return on investment, and I urge investors to reduce their exposure to JASO if possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHORT TERM PUT OPTIONS IN JASO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.