Another Specialty Retailer Has Its Shares For Sale

Recently, I wrote an article about Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), stating that Foot Locker is a retailer that may appeal to both value investors and to dividend growth investors. Another company for consideration along these lines is Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). This article will review the fundamental and the technical merits of investing in the company.

Tractor Supply is a specialty retailer to recreational farmers and ranchers, people in rural communities, and to do it yourselfers. There are currently over 1,600 retail locations in 49 states to go along with 2 e-commerce websites. Tractor Supply also owns Petsense, a specialty retailer of pet supplies and services that it acquired in late 2016. Petsense operates 136 stores in 25 states. Like many specialty retailers, Tractor Supply's stock price has declined in 2017. However, like Foot Locker, Tractor Supply has some excellent metrics that make it appealing to own. See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Tractor Supply Yearly Metrics

Source

I like what I see in Table 1. Revenues have been growing at a steady clip. The operating margin has held steady. Net income, earnings per share, and dividends per share have grown nicely. The payout ratio remains below 30%. Shares outstanding have declined. Return on assets, while having declined, is still greater than the industry average. Return on equity has also improved. What I see in Table 1 is a company that is well managed and is still growing.

Tractor Supply Co has three strategic initiatives moving forward.

The first is the Neighbor's Club loyalty program which was rolled out in April, 2017. It already has over 1.5 million members and it has exceeded management's expectations so far. It is designed to strengthen Tractor Supply's relationships with its customers and to also serve as a data mining tool.

The Buy Online Pickup in Store initiative is tied to its e-commerce strategy and was fully rolled out in May, 2017. Tractor Supply is seeing a higher average order value from these transactions. It is also noticing that when customers pick up their order they are adding purchases to their order at the store.

Lastly, Tractor Supply expects is New York distribution center to be completed in 2018. This will greatly improve Tractor Supply's expansion into the Northeastern United States.

In terms of capital allocation, Tractor Supply sees investing approximately $250M - $300M annually for growth. Management's objective is to build to about 2,400 Tractor Supply stores and to about 450 Petsense stores in the next decade. Management targets a dividend payout ratio of 30%, which Table 1 shows for the trailing twelve months. Lastly, Tractor Supply targets a 2.5% - 3.5% net reduction in shares outstanding annually. Also noteworthy is that Morningstar gives Tractor Supply's management an exemplary rating for stewardship.

On a technical basis Tractor Supply is not looking too good. The stock price has fallen considerably and is below its falling 10 week and 40 week exponential moving averages. On the positive side Chart 1 below shows an oversold company based on the weekly Relative Strength Index. Tractor Supply is also showing the beginning of a positive divergence between price and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator.

Chart 1 - Tractor Supply Weekly Chart

The risks involved with investing in Tractor Supply are as follows. The first risk is that the name of the company is not Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I think that Tractor Supply, Foot Locker, Autozone (NYSE:AZN), and other specialty retailers suffer from the fate that many people believe that Amazon can be the only successful retailer. However, as Table 1 shows revenues have been growing. Also, is it not cheap to ship a generator, tractor, welding machine, and other items that Tractor Supply sells to its customers. Tractor Supply has made inroads into e-commerce and online revenues are increasing. I think that the product mix that Tractor Supply sells to its customers insulates Tractor Supply from the full effects of competing with Amazon. However, the risk of not executing well in e-commerce could be critical for Tractor Supply.

Other major competitors include Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). However, Tractor Supply caters to the more rural customer which lives outside of the majority of Home Depot and Lowe's store locations. Tractor Supply builds its stores generally outside of major metropolitan areas.

Due to Tractor Supply's customers often being recreational farmers and ranchers weather is a risk in investing in Tractor Supply. The weather influences the timing of spring planting and fall harvesting. As a matter of fact, Tractor Supply's management team prefers to discuss the operating business in terms of halves instead of quarters because of the effect the weather can have on quarterly revenues.

Another risk is of course the economy as that affects all retailers. However, Tractor Supply is also at risk due to commodity prices. Management stated that some revenues have fallen off due to the recent economic downturn in the oil and gas sector.

In summary, Tractor Supply is a specialty retailer whose stock has fallen on hard times of late. Based on the metrics shown in Table 1 it is a quality retailer. Tractor Supply also has serious growth plans ahead expecting to open another 800 Tractor Supply stores and about 300 or so Petsense stores in the next decade. The three strategic initiatives that Tractor Supply has are already starting to pay off and will be in full force by the end of 2018. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for seven straight years and has the free cash flow to continue to do so. Tractor Supply is well managed and its shares have taken a beating. Investors who are looking for value or for a growing dividend should consider Tractor Supply at its current price.