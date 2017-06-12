Acushnet: Is This A Value Trap?

Acushnet (NASDAQ:GOLF) is among the global leaders in golf products, a sport that is targeting countries with a sizeable middle-class population driven by the generation X (age of 30 and above) as well as baby boomers who have time and money to spend.

There are currently 50 million golfers worldwide, representing a global commercial market size of approximately $85 billion annually. The golf market is mostly comprised of equipment, wear and gear sold primarily in the United States (the largest market), followed by Japan and Korea. Golfer spending in the U.S. is expected to grow as a significant number of baby boomers have yet to retire, a period of life where the number of rounds played per year almost double to 29 compared to 15 for golfers in the age range of 18 to 34. A new type of beginners is emerging with the rise of millennials (age 18 to 29), junior golfers (from 6 to 17 years old) as well as women which guarantees a robust growth catalyst for the golf market in the short to medium term. However, there has been a decrease in the number of avid golfers, those who play more than 25 rounds per year and pay the extra dollar to purchase products that help them perform better, as their population came down to 6.2 million in 2015 compared to 6.5 million in 2014 (according to the National Golf Foundation).

We will discuss in this article how golfers demographics is impacting Acushnet's results, how the company has progressed compared to competitors and whether we believe today's valuation is attractive?

1. Quick takeaways from latest quarterly results.

Q1 revenues were down -1.5% at $433 million compared to $440 million in the same period last year. The decrease in sales was due to a double-digit slowdown in Titleist golf clubs, which represents 23.5% of sales. This news is a surprise as Titleist golf clubs were up 11% in 2016 compared to 2015. At the opposite, Titleist golf balls which were down 4% in 2016 compared to 2015, managed to increase by +3% in the first quarter 2017 at $134 million. The largest revenue generator, Footjoy golf wear, was also down by 1.7% at $142 million. Operating income by segment was also negatively impacted by the deterioration of Titleist golf clubs performance, edging down 600 basis points from 17% to 11%. The negative performance did not offset the improvement of the remaining segment's operating income as it grew 70 basis points to 14.7%. However, adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was flat at 18.1%. On the balance sheet side, accounts receivables almost doubled to $320 million from $177 million a quarter ago while accounts payables slightly increased by +9% to $95 million which means the company was not able to cash in during the quarter while it was not able to delay its payments to suppliers. Also, debt levels have increased during the quarter while cash and cash equivalents have decreased. By having a closer look at the statement of cash flow, Acushnet has burnt more cash for its operating activities due to accrued expenses and liabilities. Cash from investing is also disappointing as it remained flat at $4 million which demonstrate that the company has not used debt for additional investments to secure future growth.

2. Comparing Acushnet financial metrics to sector competitor.

We will focus on Acushnet's main competitor, Callaway Golf, which has much less intangible assets compared to its total assets at roughly 15%. Acushnet's intangibles reached a critical level as they represent 40% of total assets. Looking at the current ratio (current assets less current liabilities), Acushnet's is risky at 1.4 times while Callaway Golf has a much conservative multiple at 2.4 times. As a rule of thumb a quick ratio above 2.0 times is considered defensive. Acushnet's days of receivables are lower than Callaway at 41 against 54 days which means it's able to cash in from customers at a faster pace while paying suppliers at the same pace (41 days). However, the days of inventory on hand are 10 days longer at 153 for Acushnet, inventories also represent a higher percentage of current assets at 49% versus 41% for Callaway. GOLF's gross margin is the highest in the industry at 51%, double digit EBITDA margins are one of the best in the industry but the net income margin is low at close to 3% (which did not prevent the company to declare a dividend for fiscal year 2016). Consequently, profitability ratios are the lowest in the industry with a ridiculously low return on invested capital at 2% while Callaway's reached a new peak of 30% in 2016. Finally Acushnet's cash metrics are not attractive with the free-cash-flow representing half of the EBITDA (more than 110% for Callaway) and cash conversion rates at 75% while Callaway reached 175%.

3. Discussing whether its undervalued or a value trap.

Looking at Acushnet's valuation, it's tempting to initiate an investment or overweight your exposure but some metrics has drawn our attention. First, we think this company is value as it's trading at levels lower than sales (we consider a company being value when its price to sales is below 1.0 time). Secondly, 1-year forward price to earnings at 15.6 times is attractive compared to Callaway's which is trading at 35.7x. However, Acushnet's price to book value per share at 14 times is much higher than Callaway which share price trades at 2.5 times book value. Also, Acushnet's price to earnings growth (the price you are paying for future growth) is expensive at 3.8 times while Callaway is only 1.2 times, as a rule of thumb a PEG ratio above 2 times is expensive.

In conclusion, we believe Acushnet is more a value trap than a value company as the underlying business difficulties discussed above more than justify a lower valuation than sector peers. We think Acushnet should continue to trade at these levels as long as management does not fix worrisome indicators from segments that represent an important economic weight for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.