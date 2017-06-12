The Fed Has No Reason To Raise Rates This Week

Existing high levels of private debt mean there is little demand for more.

Why the Fed has no reason to raise rates.

It makes no sense to increase interest rates in the midst of a liquidity trap, if not many people are borrowing now then even less will borrow at higher rates.

A liquidity trap is when funds are cheap, there are lots of them to have, and no one wants them. You can bring a horse to water, but if he is loaded with debt and not confident about the future, he will not drink.

One thing is for sure, and that is that rates are not being raised because the demand for funds is causing inflation. See the charts below for evidence from the very people planning to raise the rates:

The chart below shows commercial and industrial loans has flat-lined since 2012 and fallen since 2015.

The chart below shows the demand for consumer loans is falling. It normally runs up shortly before an expected rate rise as consumers try to fix a lower rate now before the raise. No one is running in now to secure a lower rate. All consumer borrowers are in.

The chart below shows that the demand for auto loans is falling. No tick up as people seek to lock in lower rates now. In less than a year it has more than halved.

Final sales of autos have been flat since quarter one 2015 as the chart below shows.

The chart below shows the demand for real estate loans is falling. Autos and real estate loans make up the lion's share of the credit market. Nearly everyone needs accommodation and a car. The raise at the end of last year must have brought forward a bit of demand, but that appears exhausted now.

Existing home sales has flatlined and been the same for over two quarters as the chart below shows.

Building permits for new homes has also stalled as the chart below shows.

The supply of credit to the private sector from commercial banks has stopped growing as the chart below shows. It peaked and flatlined in October 2016.





The last two times that private credit creation rolled over and headed south were significant events as the chart below shows. Recession. What private credit creation does now is critical.

If rates go up when loan demand is strong the borrowing continues, the added loan payments flow back to earnings for the lender, and the government pays more interest, so it can all not only keep going but accelerate. However, if demand is weak, like now, and rates go up as they did late last year due to an anticipation of Fed hikes, borrowing and spending can decelerate, as the charts above show is happening.

With total bank credit just over $12.5 trillion, it’s about $500 billion less than it would have been had last year’s loan growth continued.

If this lower rate of loan growth continues and isn’t replaced by some other channel that facilitates agents spending more than their incomes, the implication is that GDP could be a full 2% less than last year, as a substantial portion of bank lending finances purchases of real goods and services.

GDP growth inflows come from three broad sources:

1. Private credit creation. [P]

2. Government spending. [G]

3. Externally from overseas trade and commerce. [X]

GDP = P + G + X

If we add the sector flows we can work out how much money is flowing to the private sector and how much the GDP growth rate is.

The chart below shows the government injecting progressively less money into the private sector, and in some quarters, drew some money out of the private sector.

The chart below shows that the external sector also drew money out of the private sector. Rather a lot. The good news is that loss is getting smaller.



The sector flows at present and for the GFC boom-bust are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2017 Now 0 % -2.5 % 3.2 % 0.7 % 2009 GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 %

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

So if demand for borrowing is demonstrably falling, as are sales of homes and autos, why would the supplier of funds consider raising the rate? Normally, in business when demand falls, one adjusts the price lower to meet demand and/or produces less until a quantity and price level are met that clears markets.

If very low rates did not result in increased borrowing, then higher rates will also not result in increased borrowing. In fact, raising rates will decrease borrowing at an accelerated rate, as more projects and plans are made less viable or attractive due to the higher cost of funds.

The information above came from the Fed so one must assume that they are aware of the declining borrowing trend. Why then is the market so sure that a raise is coming in June 2017? Such confidence is not misplaced, as the data was much the same before the raise in March 2017.

If one as the independent monetary authority makes a monetary rate decision based purely on borrowing trends then it would not be to raise rates, it would be bad business to raise the price in the face of falling demand.

Another reason not to raise is the falling growth rate in the number of employed persons shown in the chart below.

Both have been falling since 2015 and will fall at a higher rate if interest rates are raised. Less employed people means less aggregate demand, fewer sales, less production, less employment and down we go. Capitalism is based on sales and sales create income and jobs.

Raising rate further can only exacerbate the decline in loan growth and push it into negative territory.

Why the Fed will raise rates

The only conceivable reason to raise rates is a political one in that there is a "feeling" that they are too low. A feeling that they need to be higher to give the Fed future monetary space to make them lower again to meet future problems so that people can access cheaper funds in the time of the next crisis in the same way that they did not in the last one.

It comes back to there not being enough creditworthy borrowers at any price ready, willing and able to borrow. It comes back to the analogy about the horse and the water.

Another reason to raise is that the Fed is a conglomeration of private banks with a charter to act as the government's banker. Private banks profit more when interest rates are higher as their spread increases. Also, they can lend the government its money to it at a higher rate of interest to keep it under control. It is akin to you owning your mortgage debt and charging yourself more interest so that you cannot spend your money on other things.

So how can this information help me?

The main beneficiary of the prospect of higher rates is the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA: USD). Since the last Fed rate rise the dollar has paradoxically decreased in value. Over the last week, it appears to have bottomed and changed trend back upwards as the chart below shows.





The dollar could reverse and go back up. The value of the dollar is a measure of the nation's asset backing. That asset backing is GDP and the number of people working and making things. GDP and employment growth are decelerating and it is hard to make out an argument for a stronger dollar when the fundamentals underpinning the dollar are weakening. The monopoly supplier of the dollar is putting the price of lending money upwards is not a good reason.

Other less obvious investment opportunities with a longer-term horizon are:

REITS have already fallen over the last months in the face of the rising dollar and interest rate prospect. REITs could rebound nicely if rates do not move up as has already been baked into the price and needs to be baked out. (DRN), (REZ), (REM), (ROOF), (XHB). Long if rates stay the same. Commodities will increase as most trade in U.S. dollars. Long commodities (DEE) if the dollar goes down and short if it goes up. Other currencies, particularly those from commodity-based countries like Russia, Australia, and Brazil, will fall if the rate goes up and rise if not, (FXA) (BZF) (NYSEARCA: ERUS). Long if rates do not rise. U.S. companies with substantial overseas earnings will make more in U.S. dollar terms. This will disproportionately affect the S&P 500 as this index is overweight with mega cap export earning companies. (SPY). Long if the dollar goes down, and rates stay the same or go down. On the other hand, mid-cap U.S. companies with domestic earnings will be largely unaffected but will have to pay less for their import of goods and materials. This sector has enjoyed much of the "Trump Rally" of late and can only benefit more. (IWD), (IWS). Long if the dollar goes up with rates. Financials have also rallied since the election and mostly on the prospect of a rise in interest rates, which they will glibly pass onto their customers and make higher margins all around. This situation could unwind, and one could short this (NYSEARCA: FAZ). In the other direction (NYSEARCA: FAS). Long if rates go up and short if not.

I am a realist and believe the FOMC will indeed raise in June 2017, but whichever way it goes, the trades above apply even if that means simply staying the course for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.