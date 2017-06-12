Will Macy's Follow In Nordstrom's Footsteps And Make A Strategic Transaction To Unlock Value?

We still think a similar strategic transaction could be in the cards for Macy's and that shares and bonds in Macy's are both a great buy.

JWN has a far more aggressive valuation than Macy's, and has far less in terms of tangible real estate assets.

It was reported late on Friday that Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had considered a potential going private scenario wherein the company would be potentially taken private by the Nordstrom family. This was a rising tide that lifted all boats as most of retail performed well on Friday. In addition to the news about Nordstrom, there was simply quite a bit of sector rotation out of technology and into retail, energy and the financials to end the week last week.

But as you can also see from the chart below, Macy's (NYSE:M) was not really the beneficiary of either this sector rotation or the news coming out of the Nordstrom camp. Macy's has now fallen another 10% or 15% since it announced a couple days back that it would miss its margin guidance for the coming quarter, despite reiterating its EPS guidance for the full year.

The reaction to the company's statements about its financials during its investor day was a little bit baffling to us. While margin pressure of course is not what people look for in any efficiently performing business, it isn't the end of the world for Macy's right now. The fact that the company guided to keep its EPS in-line tells us that the effect of margin compression between the top line in the bottom line isn't extraordinarily profound. Further, at the risk of sounding like delusional shareholders, we think margin pressure now becomes an opportunity for margin expansion in the future.

The point of the matter is that we thought the selloff in Macy shares wasn't extraordinarily necessary, but did create an interesting value proposition.

What are we left with now?

We have a company whose dividend yield is now nearing 7%. There's a school of thought for cutting the dividend in order to take the excess cash and start to pay down debt. Certainly we don't think this is a terrible idea but we will collect the 7% yield if the company wants to pay it to us. After all, on absolute dollar amount terms the dividend hasn't grown substantially to a point where it's going to incapacitate the company.

We also now have a company that is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 7.1x. This is one of the lowest PE ratios in the entire retail sector, as you can see from the below chart. Macy's is cheaper than a lot of its peers and has an asset base of real estate that differentiates it from numerous other retail companies.

After Friday's bump, Nordstrom now trades at a PE of about 15x.

Nordstrom has always traded with a premium price to earnings multiple in the retail sector as it was considered one of the best in class names. But now, its price to earnings ratio is 15x while Macy's is just 7x. We're not even saying that Macy's needs to trade with the same multiple as Nordstrom but what we can say is that if it did Macy's would be priced at over $40.

On top of this, Macy's has a substantial asset base to back up its value and protect its balance sheet. In a scenario where the company would had have to de-lever or sell off assets, Macy's would create, by balance sheet standards, billions of dollars of value out of thin air. The company owns somewhere between $5 billion and $15 billion worth of real estate, depending on who you ask. This value alone is enough to handle the company's debt and account for the company's entire market cap or enterprise value at these levels.

Because of the huge asset base, it is really difficult for us to let go of the Macy's long thesis, especially when shares are priced so low. We have admittedly been wrong about Macy since the $30 range and the $40 range. In fact, we wrote an entire mea culpa on our bad calls on it just a couple of weeks ago. But now it is about the opportunity looking forward. Nordstrom has obviously seen interest that would potentially make it want to go private and we think this type of interest can carry over across the retail space. If you work in private equity or you're in the business of doing deals, you have to have Macy's on your desk. The value proposition coming from the company's real estate assets is simply immeasurable by the standards of the company's current valuation.

We continue to think that Macy's is a good buy here. Whether you are actually locking in a 7% yield or not remains to be seen but the company does continually have steady cash flow that it can use to service its debt and fund its operations.

We think company represents value at this price especially because shares have been driven down on news that we didn't really think was incredibly alarming. Finally, more sector rotation like we saw on Friday, with cash moving out of technology and into sectors like retail, may help the stock going forward.

