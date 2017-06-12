Insys: Continued Subsys Fallout As Endo's Painkiller Pulled By FDA

With continued negative headlines surrounding Subsys breaking as recently as last week, we're still firmly on the skeptical side of the equity and don't think INSY is investable.

Bulls think the company's pipeline is promising and argue there will be a coming cash flow stream that could make shares attractive at this level.

Fallout from Insys's (NASDAQ:INSY) repeated abuse of its former cash cow opioid, Subsys, continues to paint the company in a very bad light. News was just released last week that kept this wound open and fresh as it was reported that another ex-employee of the company was pleading guilty to charges of defrauding insurers. On top of this, news out of the Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP) camp should also be alarming to INSY investors moving forward.

We are writing today to again postulate that INSY will continue to be a victim of its past and these news items may impair the business going forward.

What is new in the world of INSY? Last week Reuters reported the following,

Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc <INSY.O> say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities. Elizabeth Gurrieri, a former manager of reimbursement services for Arizona-based Insys, will plead guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy, prosecutors said in a letter filed in Boston federal court on Monday. The filing is part of the criminal case against six ex-Insys executives and managers including former Chief Executive Michael Babich, who prosecutors say participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe the drug, Subsys. Gurrieri would become the second former Insys employee nationally to plead guilty in connection with Subsys, an under-the-tongue spray containing fentanyl, a highly addictive and regulated synthetic opioid.

We have written several times in the past about INSY and the potential difficulty the company may have going forward, given its past transgressions with kickbacks and fraud related to its opioid, Subsys. In the past we have made an argument that INSY shares may not see a resurgence from these low levels as the company's history may tarnish its future.

Sometimes, your brand or your business simply can't recover. In the case of INSY, bad news and ugly headlines continue to plague the company, leading us to reaffirm our past conviction that the company remains uninvestable and a poor place to allocate capital.

Given that Guerrieri could be the centerpiece of insurance fraud at INSY, it could make it likely that the feds will move forward with a criminal complaint against the company and attempt to recover the fraudulently induced reimbursement to CMS. Commercial insurers could then follow suit, creating even more risk. From our vantage point, we don't think there has never been a more obvious case of systematic insurance fraud than Insys. Pick your numbers: a $200m fine by the DOJ and possibly another $200m in recovery of fraudulently induced reimbursement to CMS. After another $200m claw-back by commercial insurers, Insys becomes insolvent on paper and Liz Gurrieri's guilty plea could very well seal their fate.

On top of this news, ENDP was asked to remove their painkiller from the market last week, a move that we believe is appropriate for INSY as well (especially given the new guilty plea). WSJ reported,

About a month after being confirmed as the new Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb is already making his presence felt. Shares of Endo International PLC Friday plunged about 15% to $11.70 Friday, following a request from the FDA to voluntarily remove its Opana ER painkiller from the market amid abuse concerns. Thursday's request was the first of its kind and could be a telling sign for other painkiller producers. The FDA said, "the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks" given the country's opioid crisis. Drug companies have already been facing pressure given President Donald Trump's goal of increasing generic drug competition and lowering prices. Mr. Gottlieb's latest action now could pose another threat. "We will continue to take regulatory steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risks outweigh its benefits, not only for its intended patient population but also in regard to its potential for misuse and abuse," Mr. Gottlieb said in a statement Thursday.

We know that INSY has tried to move in another direction with Syndros and we don't really get emotional about our investments. In other words, if we thought there were real potential for the company turning around and we that was undervalued here because of everything that it happened in the past, we may have considered an investment.

As deep value investors and contrarians what we look for are situations where the public may have a misconception about a company that is making it a significant value. We are relatively simple with our checklist on how we invest. We don't like companies with a lot of debt, which INSY has always kept under control. And we like companies with a sustainable and predictable cash flow stream that we will be able to forecast out for several years. We look at those metrics, we try and discount them accordingly and we look to invest when we believe the market has undervalued such a company.

With INSY we got a lot of nasty comments and emails from people who assumed that because we were writing about the company that we were short sellers. Not only are we not short the stock, but we actually did try to consider INSY as a potential long at one point - but we couldn't do it for a couple reasons.

First, the risk profile is just too intense right now. We do believe there's going to be continued legal ramifications and fallout from the company's sordid past. We don't know what shapes or sizes these regulatory risks are going to continue to look like but as long as headlines like the above one continue to hit the wire, we believe that doctors and insurers will not be able to cozy up to INSY, its sales people or drugs under the company name. We think from a PR and public perception standpoint that this will make it difficult for the company to ever see any type of aggressive valuation or optimistic multiple.

Second, we have a very difficult time forecasting the company's cash flow stream going forward. As you can see from the chart below the company's cash flows have been declining quickly and the entire future of the company is going to depend on newer drugs or additional pipelines that the company is going to have to acquire.

Most of these situations are anything but sure things when it comes to forecasting what that cash flow stream will look like.

We know that the company is looking to strike gold with Syndros and that lots of people think of INSY as a good investment because of its potential going forward. We have been a little bit more skeptical and as a reminder, we have also written about Syndros' launch and labeling in the past in a skeptical manner.

Given the continued negative news flow and potential uncertainties arising from any future regulatory action, part of INSY very much remains a black box. This is the opposite of what we look for in a convection investment going forward. For these reasons we continue to believe that INSY is a poor place to allocate capital going forward.

