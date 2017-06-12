General Mills Inc: Avoid As It Continues To Shrink

Everyone likes a bargain, but often times cheap stocks are cheap for a good reason. Such is the case for General Mills, Inc (NYSE:GIS). General Mills is a classic dividend grower. It has grown its dividend every year since 2004, and has paid a dividend for far longer than that. Many long-term investors like General Mills because of its name-brand recognition and long history.

Unfortunately General Mills has been behind the curve with North American millennials and the emerging food trends behind them. Revenue has been declining since 2014, and if last quarter's results are any indication, there isn't much relief coming. This article takes a look at the direction General Mills is going, along with its valuation.

Declining top line

As you can see from the chart above, General Mills' revenue topped out in 2014 and has been declining since then. This has been offset by share buybacks and cost reductions, but a declining top line is exactly why shares are as cheap as they are. While EPS has continued to rise over this time, most of the company's free cash flow is spent in dividends, so heavy buybacks cannot continue forever.

Why has revenue been declining? I believe that it is because General Mills has been behind the curve in understanding the wants of the Millennial generation in North America (where most of its revenue still is). For Millennials, "eating healthy" isn't just a fad, nor are Millennials the type of generation to go from one 'healthfood fad' to another, as their Baby Boomer predecessors were more prone to doing. Millennials tend to want food with low carbs, low to no sugar, few artificial preservatives, sourced locally and ideally organic. In other words, everything General Mills is perceived not to be.

Some of that is General Mills' fault. They were very late from the switch from regular, high-sugar yogurt to Greek yogurt, which has far less sugar and more protein. This has allowed other yogurt brands to intrude on territory where Yoplait (General Mills' yogurt brand) once dominated. Today, Chobani and Danonne have both eclipsed General Mills in Greek Yogurt sales. The switch to Greek yogurt from 'normal' yogurt is a microcosm of the changing eating habits of Americans, who are looking for fewer carbs and less sugar.

Looking at some of General Mills' latest performance, this trend shows itself multiple times. North America retail sales were down 7% year-on-year last quarter, and leading the way were declines in prepackaged meals, Pillsbury baking dough, and yogurt, the latter of which saw double-digit declines. This drove global revenue down 5% in constant currency.

There are a number of bright spots, specifically the company's areas of focus: Snack bars, Old El Paso, Haagen-Dazs ice cream products and Annie's organic snacks. General Mills does have several good organic products now, including not only Annie's but also several snack bar brands such as Bison and Larabar. Fibre One isn't exactly organic, but it is a popular health bar packed with dietary fiber. Altogether snack bars are expected to grow by 3% compounded. Old El Paso, half of whose sales come from outside the US, is expected to grow sales at 3%, compounded as well. Haagen-Dazs has been growing its top line by 5% compounded, driven mostly by impulse buying in convenience stores. General Mills has successfully repackaged this premium ice cream brand into some very good products that perform well at convenience stores. There are definitely some points of light, but as of yet this is not enough to offset the top line declines in frozen dough, prepackaged meals and yogurt.

Valuation

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of General Mills are indeed near their 52-week low, and the yield is now a solid 3.16%. Over the last ten years General Mills has averaged 17.4 times earnings according to data from FAST Graphs. All things considered, I even think that 17.4 times earnings is expensive in this case. Even so General Mills today trades at 18.6 times trailing earnings, which is a premium of 7.5% to the average ten-year valuation.

With that in mind, I think General Mills has quite a bit more downside, and little upside until revenue can stabilize. I could easily see General Mills trading a good bit below its average valuation, especially if the top line continues to decline and the buybacks ease off. I would not consider buying General Mills until it traded at somewhere around 15 times earnings, which would be a noticeable discount to the average valuation and a reasonable place to start adding shares.

