Altria To Light Up Another Dividend Hike

Now, if I were to teach a class in dividend growth investing, the prime example I would use would be Altria (NYSE:MO). This company keeps pumping increasing amounts of cash into its investors' pockets year after year, decade after decade.

Currently, it is working hard to get to the status of Dividend King - that is 50 years or more of continuous dividend hikes. It now stands at 47 years, and in August, it will be at 48. I have no doubt that in a little over two years, it will reach that goal of 50 years.

MO data by YCharts

That's what I call a nice chart! After a bit of a slow start back in 2012 and 2013, the stock has had a pretty nice 45-degree angle since then. Over the last five years, it is up from around $34 to around $75, which means it's up approximately 120%. That's before dividends, mind you. Adding in the approximate 4.5% dividend this company has offered over this period, we arrive at a total average annual return in the neighborhood of 21.5%. I should have bought more.

This stock has offered something to a lot of different investor groups. It has given income investors, dividend growth investors and defensive consumer staples investors everything they could possibly want - steady dividend growth, steady capital appreciation, and shallow pullbacks. It's hard to hate this stock. That is unless you are opposed to investing in tobacco in the first place. If you're willing to give up such performance for that, be my guest, please just transfer the shares to me!

Historical Dividend Growth

As historical dividend growth and Altria are pretty much synonyms, no lengthy detail about this matter is needed. Even so, a little peek at the dividend and payout ratio is in order, just to see how things have developed.

MO Dividend data by YCharts

What's up with the payout ratio? Well, as most readers would know, last year was the year of the SABMiller transaction, which led to EPS increasing by a whopping 723%. That's a one-off obviously, so I will disregard that last drop in the payout ratio in my analysis.

Apart from the one-off, the payout ratio seems to be quite stable at around the 80% mark. That, of course, is no coincidence as its dividend policy is to pay out approximately 80% of adjusted EPS.

As for the historical dividend, it keeps rising at a nice step-wise trend year after year. It would be difficult to make that line more predictable than it already is.

Predictable seems to be the mantra of the Board of Altria. Last year, the dividend was increased by 8% from $0.565 to $0.61. Maybe the Board did a wise thing - namely reading my prediction article last year. The year before it was hiked by 8.7%, and 8.3% the year before that. If you like your dividend cash flow to increase by somewhere between 8% and 9%, I'll give you a free tip: Altria is the stock for you!

August Dividend Hike

What I really like about the timing of the dividend hikes at Altria is that as the summer is approaching its end and all you have to look forward to is a long fall, Altria has a little treat for you. Just to make the transition into fall a bit easier.

So it will be this August too. The only question is how nice it will be to its loyal shareholder base this year. After a stellar year last year and a first quarter that admittedly had some headwinds, fundamentally no real hiccups are on the horizon. It reaffirmed its full-year EPS growth guidance of 7.5% to 9.5%.

For the low end of the potential dividend increase, we have some history to guide us. In recent years, it has not hiked its dividend by less than 8%. Given that its EPS guidance is actually a tad higher this year than last year - 7.5-9.5% versus 7-9% - an 8% increase would be the absolute minimum for my prediction range.

For the upper limit, I believe that the best case is that the company reaches 9.5% EPS growth. However, that will not be known before after the year is over. As such, it is unlikely that the Board will go so far so early in the year. It would rather have a slight positive surprise and have some more leeway for the next increase. Even so, if the second quarter turns out well, it might be brave enough to go for 9.0%.

As you can see, the range between minimum and maximum is quite narrow. I would be very surprised if the dividend hike is either below or above this range. Consequently, my prediction for the August dividend hike at Altria is for an increase of 8-9% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.66-0.665. Decimal-obsessed readers will note that a $0.66 dividend will imply a hike of 8.2%. As the Board is likely to shy away from a freaked-out number in terms of quarterly dividends, the real range is more like 8.2-9%.

Risk Factors

Believe it or not, even a steady company like this is facing several risk factors. Even though it doesn't have the same currency risk as Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), it does have a lot of regulatory risk. Plain packaging is expanding worldwide and might eventually come to the American market as well. Innovation is emerging as a new threat with e-cigs on the rise as well as reduced risk products. Litigation risk is always there, though the worst should be over. Competition is a threat as well even though I would argue that this space is less competitive than most others.

Current Valuation

If there is one thing that concerns me with the nicely rising blue line in the chart at the beginning of this article, it is that the stock valuation might have gotten out of whack. To sense check the valuation, I will look at some key metrics as well as compare it to two competitors.

There are not that many listed U.S. based tobacco companies left, which in one way makes the choice of peer group easy. Only Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) in addition to Altria, of course, are remaining among the listed U.S. centered tobacco companies, at least of any size. On the other hand, it's complicated, as British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) agreed back in January to buy Reynolds American. However, as Reynolds is still listed and the transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter, I choose to include it, as investors can still buy the shares of the company.

Altria Reynolds American Vector Group Price/Sales 7.6x 7.4x 1.6x Price/Earnings 10.2x 28.3x 60.6x Yield 3.2% 3.0% 7.0%

Source: Morningstar

Certainly, the Price/Sales ratio seems quite high for both Altria and Reynolds with both being way above Vector Group. Altria loses this category with Reynolds close behind.

As for the Price/Earnings category - this is clearly a bit screwed up. As we have touched upon already, Altria enjoyed some nice one-off earnings, which of course impacts its earnings ratio. It is more prudent therefore to look at the forward P/E. This ratio, according to Morningstar, sits at 22.9x. Sounds more reasonable. It is below Reynolds' P/E ratio, both trailing and forward. It is also way below the ratio of Vector Group, again both when looking at trailing and forward. Altria therefore wins this category.

When it comes to the dividend yield, Altria is slightly ahead of Reynolds, but both of these are far behind Vector Group. Even though I have not studied it carefully, I know the cash flow of Vector Group is not all that good. Consequently, its dividend might not be fully sustainable over the long term. Even so, it wins this category clearly.

In all, none of these look particularly cheap as tobacco stocks generally have been trading at a discount to the market. The S&P 500 trades at a Price/Earnings ratio of 21.2x, below all of these. Still, in a market hungry for sustainable yield, it might be more enticing with 3%+ rather than the 2.1% offered by the S&P 500.

The analyst community expects Altria to keep chugging along, generating an annual average EPS growth over the next five years of 7.9%. If we assume no change to the multiple and add in the dividend yield, we arrive at an expected total shareholder return of 11.1%. That's OK considering the defensive nature of this stock but not exactly something to start getting too excited about. Not that long ago, this company was trading at $65. Market corrections always come along, so I would wait until I could get it at $70 or below before adding this stock to your portfolio.

Conclusion

Altria is only a few years away from attaining a Dividend King status. The company just keeps chugging along. Though some quarters are inevitably better than others, there are no real hiccups on the horizon for this company. As such, investors can expect more of what they have been fortunate enough to get for years - that is a dividend hike this August of 8-9%. The stock has been a dividend growth investor's dream for decades. Even so, given the recent run-up in the stock, I would wait for a correction before adding Altria to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.