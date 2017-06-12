Is The U.S. Flirting With A Recession?

For the first quarter of 2017, the US reported that its GDP grew by 1.2 percent. This was revised upwards from the first reading of .9 percent. According to the Fed, the weakness in the first quarter was " transitory". In fact, they are now estimating that second quarter GDP is going to come in at 3 percent. I personally think that the most recent data shows that this forecast of second quarter GDP showing up at three percent is way too rosy, and that the first quarter growth of 1.2 percent wasn't an outlier, but the beginning of a new trend.

The most recent data supports my forecast, as construction spending reported on June 1rst came in at negative 1.4 percent, much lower than the estimates of .5 percent. The trade deficit was reported wider than expected at $47.6 billion dollars, which was more than the expected number of $46.1 billion dollars, and the prior estimates were revised upwards to $45.3 billion dollars from the first report of $43.7 billion dollars. Not only that, but last week productivity did not grow, factory orders declined by .2 percent, and wholesale inventories declined by .5 percent, which was much lower than the consensus range of negative .3 percent to .4 percent This shows that the robust GDP numbers the Fed branches are anticipating will more than likely not come to fruition.

Over the past couple of years, the jobs number has been strong (headline strong) but the remaining data has been weak. But in my opinion, that's about to come to an end. The most recent jobs report reported that only 138 thousand jobs were created. This is lower the expected consensus of 140 to 231 thousand jobs to be created Now most people dismissed the weak economic data because of the strong jobs report, the "experts" even say that soft data should be ignored. I always thought that the jobs number was more of an outlier, and that the weak economic data was more of reflection of the true US economy. But now I think the economy is getting so bad that the BLS is now unable to manufacture a good jobs reports. I wrote in the past why the unemployment rate was always a big lie, if you want to read that click here But another reason I think that GDP is starting to decline is because of its relationship to the money supply. As the money supply contracts in this fiat based money system, GDP always declines, as that is deflationary

Now I personally think that the Fed will continue to raise rates over the next year. The main reason is because the academic group think believes that if people are less confident in the economy that they will stop spending, and start saving money. Because of these actions, the economy will not grow, and layoffs will start to occur, and recession will come to fruition. Personally, I vehemently disagree with this theory. But it doesn't matter what I think, it's what the market thinks, and when it comes to the Fed, raising rates is now a confidence game. The Fed will continue to raise rates until a recession occurs. So, it's obvious now, they will raise rates, while ignoring the weak data, until there is two negative GDP quarters in a row are report, thus a recession hits.

In closing, the Fed will continue to raise rates thus ignoring the bad economic data that will be coming out in the future, and in 2018 or 2019 the US will be in recession, because as the money supply contracts, so too does the GDP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.