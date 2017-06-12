Wall Street Breakfast: GE Turns On A New Lightbulb

Stocks

It looks like the tech selloff from Friday is spilling into the Monday morning trading session after months of sharp gains. Goldman Sachs turned cautious on the sector, warning investors that they should not consider tech as a safe haven, and some fear it has become a massive market bubble. On the move premarket: AMD -2.6% ; AAPL -2.2% ; NFLX -2.1% ; NVDA -1.7% ; AMZN -1.2% ; INTC -1.2% ; FB -1.1% ; TXN -1.1% ; GOOG, GOOGL -1% ; MSFT -1% .

For the first time in history, bitcoin has crossed the $3,000 threshold, continuing this year's massive surge on increased demand from Asia-based investors. According to CoinDesk, prices reached an all-time high of $3,012.05. The cryptocurrency has now more than tripled in value since trading at $968 on Dec. 31, and has gained nearly 30% in June alone.

A sale on the horizon? Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) plans to raise its bid for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) prized semiconductor unit to 2T¥ ($18B) or more, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital. According to Reuters, Toshiba has also agreed to pay Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) $3.68B to help cover the costs of completing a half-constructed nuclear plant in Georgia.

Sony has scotched speculation that it could follow Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) into the hybrid games console market despite the runaway success of its rival's Switch. "We've always made it possible for PlayStation to be played both inside the home and outside through the PlayStation network. Is there a new market? We don't think that's the case," said Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Atsushi Morita.

Microsoft's next videogame console will go on sale Nov. 7 for $499, about $100 more than Sony's (SNE) PlayStation 4 Pro. The Xbox One X will be the company's smallest gaming machine yet in size, though it packs in more power, speed and graphical fidelity than its predecessors. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony both introduced their previous generation consoles in late 2013.

The Mummy is no match for Wonder Woman. During its first weekend in theaters, Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) monster movie debuted at No. 2, earning a tepid $32M in North American grosses, while Warner Bros.' (NYSE:TWX) film retained the top spot, collecting an impressive $57.2M. Woman has now accrued about $205M domestically and another $230.2M from foreign markets.

Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup back home to Pittsburgh for a second consecutive year, along with another MVP trophy. The Penguins topped the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 after a scoreless event with just 1:35 left in the third period. The series, which was broadcast over NBC and NBCSN (CMCSA), averaged 4.2M viewers a game (excluding last night's matchup).

AstraZeneca will face a "substantial setback" if its most ambitious foray into cutting edge immunotherapy falls flat, CEO Pascal Soriot has acknowledged. Results from the eagerly awaited Mystic immunotherapy trial is expected within weeks. Soriot also admitted that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which saw off a bid by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) three years ago, was still "exposed" to a takeover.

Competition in the U.S. grocery sector is starting to sizzle. Discount chain Aldi is expected to unveil plans to invest $5B toward opening 900 stores over the next five years, while remodeling hundreds more. The expansion puts the German grocer on track to becoming the third-largest American food retailer by store count, behind Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Iran's Aseman Airlines has finalized an agreement to purchase 60 Boeing (NYSE:BA) planes, although any such deal with the Islamic Republic will need approval from the U.S. Treasury. It's the second transaction between Boeing and an Iranian airliner since a landmark nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers went into practice in 2016.

Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of the U.K. if the planemaker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs aren't met, the Sunday Times reports. Brexit negotiations are set to begin on June 19 despite Theresa May losing her parliamentary majority last week. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) employs over 10K people across two plants in Britain.

Embattled airbag maker Takata has recommended reappointing its current board, underscoring slow progress in its efforts to clinch a financial backer to overhaul the business. U.S. auto components maker Key Safety Systems and partner Bain Capital are the frontrunners among potential suitors, but talks have dragged on since February 2016 as bidders try to identify and ring fence Takata's (OTCPK:TKTDY) liabilities.

Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann is planning to resign as General Motors (NYSE:GM) offloads the European business to PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF), Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports. Without citing sources, the newspaper said that while Neumann sees the sale to PSA as the right strategic step, he is concerned that the new owner is underestimating the growing importance of electric cars.

Uber's board has adopted a series of recommendations from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder following a multi-month investigation into the company's cultures and practices. The recommendations will be released to UBER employees tomorrow. Board members were also expected to discuss CEO Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the firm and other changes to executive leadership.