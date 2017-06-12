Sanderson Farms Appears To Be Peaking - It's Time To Be Thinking About The Next Down Cycle

The success of Sanderson's business model is poised to continue, but long-term investors should be patiently waiting for the next down-cycle buying opportunity.

Sanderson Farms is up 42.4 percent from its last fiscal year-end; and 35.9 percent on a calendar year basis.

Review

There are two constants for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) - first the company is poised to continue to expand its capacity and organically grow processed chicken; second, the price fluctuations of retail and big bird deboning chicken products will continue to ebb and flow.

As can be seen from the stock price chart above, Sanderson has benefited from the current chicken supply and demand cycle. Fiscal year 2015's low-point of $64.14 per share has witnessed a 100 percent increase over the previous 18 months. On a fiscal and calendar year basis, the stock price is up 42.4 and 35.9 percent respectively.

As a result, Sanderson's stock price is at an all-time high. There are multiple possibilities as to the new breakout. I find it interesting that most analysts tend to give Sanderson a "normalized" P/E ratio of 12 times earnings. This has been stated within investment reports and if investors take a look at 2018 earnings estimates versus the $119 target price, you get an exact 12 times earnings multiple.

Compared to Sanderson's larger competitors, the company is discounted by this normalized P/E multiple. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is assigned a 13.75 P/E multiple, while Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) is assigned a 12.3 times earnings multiple.

At $128.10 per share, Sanderson is currently trading 12.9 times 2018 earnings. While analysts have yet to upgrade the company's stock price since the last quarterly report, the market has looked beyond the factors for justifying a lower multiple.

I believe that Sanderson has historically been assigned a lower P/E multiple based on difference in scale (Tyson and Pilgrim's) and greater exposure to chicken price volatility (Tyson and Pilgrim's from JBS backing). The market has generally accepted the lower discount valuation historically.

But Sanderson's management team has continually emphasized the company's objective of growing market share organically; and doing this via a higher margin product mix including retail tray pack and big bird deboning. Sanderson does not compete in the small bird market, a lower margin segment.

Source: Stephens Inc., Spring Investment Conference, June 6, 2017

Sanderson is on track to process 4.2 billion pounds of chicken for fiscal year 2017. By 2020, this amount is expected to increase by another 15 percent, approaching 5 billion. Over the past 20 years, Sanderson has averaged an 8 percent increase in pounds processed per year. At just below 10 percent per year, this is a strong driver for increasing net sales and profits.

At the same time that the company has witnessed increasing organic volume growth, retail tray pack whole bird broiler chicken prices have increased greater than 30 percent from last December. Prices increased 17 and 13 percent versus last year for the national composite and eastern region, respectively.

The Georgia Dock has been suspended and has not been reinstated. Ironically, the issues surrounding the gap between spot market pricing and the Georgia Dock appears to have been remedied as pricing has surged higher.

At the same time, big bird deboning chicken parts prices have increased at an even greater pace than tray pack. Prices have increased from 11 to 55 percent from wings to breasts, while year-over-year (YOY) prices have increased from 8 to 47 percent from tenderloins to breasts.

For Sanderson, this has translated to a 15 percent increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal year 2017, a 39 percent increase in EBITDA, a 54 percent increase in diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) and an 8 percent increase in operating cash flow.

According to Sanderson's recent conference, the supply and demand balance currently suggests a healthy cycle for increasing volumes and strong pricing to continue. With an increase of 11 percent for poultry processed, the average feed cost per pound has declined by -2 percent. Sustained lower feed costs have added additional margin growth as prices have risen.

These factors have been a strong catalyst propelling the stock price higher. I am of the opinion that the market has reacted to all this news more positively pushing the P/E multiple a notch higher than what analysts remain content with.

Summary

If there is one thing that investors should be paying attention to, it is the volatility of every chart that one can pull up that relates to Sanderson. This includes cold storage, laying hens, feed costs, stock prices, cattle and hog prices, chicken prices, pullets, etc. All of the factors which are currently in Sanderson's favor today may end up working against the company at some point in the future (hopefully not all at once).

Chicken pricing can still go higher and Sanderson's stock price can still become more inflated with an expanding P/E multiple. But regardless of how much higher the stock may go and/or if positive momentum lasts through 2017, we are definitely in the "peak" area.

From a management perspective, investors are best suited to be tempering buying activities and focusing on the supply/demand balance, to begin to patiently await the next cycle yielding downward pressure on Sanderson.

Companies which are more heavily dependent upon commodity prices do not typically merit the same type of management strategies as companies which move more in-line with economic cycles. Consumer discretionary stocks typically perform well during macro-economic expansion, and falter during contraction and/or recessions. A company like Sanderson may have good/bad results in either situation, as specific events can materialize in any economic cycle.

For these reasons among others, even if the world and U.S. economies continue to expand in the near-term, investors should be considering a wait-and-see approach with Sanderson. Most of the investment returns which are made in commodity-based stocks occur within the down-cycle.

