Energy Week: Darkest Before The Dawn

We are kicking off our Marketplace Roundtable Energy Week with Laurentian Research, which feels that brighter days are ahead for the sector.

It's never a dull day in the energy space, but things appear to be heating up again. Qatar has become a new hot spot in the Middle East, President Donald J. Trump has decided to pull out of the Paris climate accord, which would seem to have an impact on the sector, and oil neared a 12-month and 2017 low last week as rig counts continue to grow and inventory came in high. Natural gas doesn't look much better even as US producers continue to extend their reach. One indicator of where the sector sits: gas prices are at a 12-year low entering the summer driving season.

Given the recent news and the fact that we're approaching the 3-year anniversary of oil's sell-off in 2014, we thought it would be worth checking in with some of our top Marketplace contributors to get their take on the sector's future. We've invited five authors to join the Roundtable, and will be posting a separate interview each day of this week, as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable on Saturday.

Laurentian Research, the newest author of this group, kicks us off. Bringing decades of experience in the space to the table, Laurentian Research is taking a worldwide approach to the oil markets while building a proprietary research database on their service, The Upstream Oil Hub. The author makes the case for why oil is on the right side of the trough and why opportunities are available for investors.

Seeking Alpha: OPEC extended cuts through next March, and oil sold off almost immediately. Has OPEC lost control of the price of oil, and if so, what are the implications for investors?

Laurentian Research, author of The Upstream Oil Hub: By stepping back a little and trying to see the big picture, we think that OPEC continues to be a powerful force in determining oil prices and probably will remain so for the foreseeable future, although the way it exerts influence may have changed a little under the current oil regime.

The sell-off following the OPEC extension of production cuts is actually yet another episode of the market getting frustrated at OPEC. However, we have to remember that OPEC makes decisions on production quantity for the sole purpose of safeguarding the interest of its members. The organization has no intention to serve as the last-resort savior as the market seems to have wished it to be. Its agenda emphatically does not include pleasing the market by delivering what the market wants for now - a higher oil price.

At this point, OPEC seems to be only willing to support a certain minimum level of oil price, by tactically implementing production cuts in combination with pep talk. OPEC had to tread carefully between too much production cut, which would be helping archrival, the U.S. shale producers, and too little, which would be shooting its own foot by bringing back the oil price's collapse. In retrospect, it was inevitable that the wishfully thinking market would sell off in disappointment.

Figure, Brent oil price chart, modified after Dailyfax.com. Blue line, OPEC's willingness to support oil prices; red line, the market's buy up and selloff controlled by optimism and pessimism.

The implications to the investors are as follows:

(1) We should be patient with the industry, realizing that it takes time for it to work out of the cyclical trough; in the meantime, we should be ready to take advantage of any market capitulations to load up the truck on our high-conviction ideas.

(2) In the long term, we should stay optimistic about the future of the oil industry, which will continue to play an extremely important role in a global economy that is growing and increasingly wealthier.

SA: More generally, oil has been still stuck in the range it reached at the end of 2014, and gravity seems to be weighing on the price. Is this the new normal for oil, or a temporary sluggish period, or the sign of worse to come?

LR: We think that the oil price currently sits on the right-hand side of a cyclical trough - please be reminded that a multi-year oil industry cycle typically includes four phases, i.e., peak, recession, trough and expansion. The bottom of the trough was reached in February 2016, which is highly unlikely for the market to revisit.

Figure, business cycle. Star shows where we think the oil price currently is.

The dynamics of oil prices has always been determined by two parties, i.e., the consumers and the oil producers. What happened over the last three years was an in-fight between two groups of producers, i.e., OPEC and the U.S. shale producers, which ended up harming both badly while benefiting consumers. With a high-cost reserve base of only about 12 Bbo (billion barrels of oil), tight oil may not have so great a long-term role as many have assumed, though it can and did serve as a supplementary source of supply at high oil prices, which helps prevent oil prices going through the roof and bringing the global economy to a halt.

In the oil price regime of the near term, as oversupply is being reduced and global excess inventory absorbed, oil price may continue to fluctuate within a range, say, between $45-55/bo, with low-cost producers of OPEC deciding where the bottom of the range will be, and the manic-depressive market determining where the top of that price range will be.

The challenge at this point is to eliminate excessive oversupply so as to establish a new price regime. To investors, this is a very painful time with a lot of confusion. But in the macro scale, the challenge is being met by both demand growth and supply destruction, both of which of course take time.

Over the past few years, the industry invested little in finding conventional (low-cost) reserves. Such an under-investment is destined to reduce future capacity of low-cost oil production and lead to high prices. Strange as it may sound, facing cash flow shortfall at hand, the industry collectively ends up implementing a long-term measure (i.e., reserve reduction) to tackle a near-term problem (namely production cut).

In the long term, investors should stay optimistic about the future of the oil industry, because a period of under-investment and abysmal reserve replacement, as has happened over the last few years, tends to lead to tight supply and oil shock.

We think that this is the most interesting time for a value investor with an interest in oil companies, because much of the downside risks have been eliminated while the vast majority of the upside is yet to be realized, and because the market sentiment, which tends to project the recent history toward distant future, seems to lag behind the progress of the fundamentals.

SA: One commonality with both oil and natural gas is that there are new reports coming almost every day, as well as a large volume of data sources. How do you sort through the wealth of information on these commodities to find what's most relevant for your investing?

LR: To us at Laurentian Research, the "large volume of data" consist of two subsets, namely, the data concerning unit prices of oil and gas, and the operational data regarding the finding, developing, producing and marketing of oil and gas. We treat these two types of data differently in our security research.

The unit price data are useful to us to the extent that they help produce distorted financial filings. Falling oil prices force oil companies to register magnified asset impairments and write-downs, to which investors invariably react with active sell-off, usually indiscriminate of asset quality. We welcome an opportunity as such because we are finally able to buy high-quality assets at great discounts.

We follow a bottom-up approach to conduct security research. Typically, we start our research process by scuttlebutting around the industry circle to generate a list of interesting companies on which historical and current operational data are gathered from various sources. For a specific subject, we analyze its righ-tholding, exploratory drilling activity, reserves, field development, production, transportation and marketing, to form a historical and holistic picture of its operation and make educated projection about its future cash flows.

We then try to evaluate the business, to determine whether a sufficiently large margin of safety exists, and to assess the risk-reward asymmetry. We only invest in businesses we have high conviction in, by which we mean companies that have low-cost, high-quality assets which are expected to generate robust and growing cash flows in the foreseeable future. Such companies usually have the financial wherewithal to buy high-quality assets from distressed peers at industry cyclical troughs, a contrarian move which can add significant value for shareholders.

SA: Nat gas has remade the US energy sector with its pressure on coal and the record amount of gas that is in the market, and is extending its reach globally. Do you see natural gas continuing to grow its footprint in the US and global energy landscape, and what is the impact for investors?

LR: The U.S. nat gas is an exciting field, with multiple developments occurring in the same time.

First, nat gas is replacing coal as a result of low gas prices stemming from gas shale boom and EPA regulations related to coal environmental externalities, which raised the cost of coal-fired power. Coal-to-gas switch has been operating since late 1980s, with coal's share of electricity generation dropping from 53% in 2000 to 34% in 2015. By July 2015, natural gas generated 140 TWh, overtaking coal which generated 139 TWh. Although renewable energy now offer lower than before prices due to government subsidies, its intermittency and weather conditions-related unreliability make it unsuitable to serve as steady base load power, thus leaving nat gas as the only viable substitute for coal, unless technological breakthroughs in energy storage arise.

North American nat gas is transitioning from a regional to a global market, with budding LNG export. The U.S. gas has an advantage in the global market because of its low prices. Current bottleneck lies in pipeline construction, which may be cleared under the Trump administration. As of May 2017, there are 11 LNG export facilities approved with a total capacity of 16.44 Bcf/d, 7 of which are under construction. Since the Sabine Pass facility coming on stream in 2016, cumulative nat gas export had reached some 46 cargoes carrying the liquefied equivalent of over 200 Bcf as of March 2017, amounted to 17 LNG cargoes carrying the liquefied equivalent of 58.3 Bcf in May 2017 alone, and is projected to reach 23 Bcf/d by 2040. The U.S. is poised to become a net exporter of nat gas on an average annual basis by 2018.

These tailwinds may reinforce the long case for the U.S. gas producers. Investors keen on domestic gas producers should use operational data to identify companies, which hold a large amount of low cost and high-quality land positions, which ensures a long growth runway.

SA: What do you view as the key factor to watch in these commodities, both natural gas and oil? In other words, if you had to zero in on one aspect of the sector to spend your time on, what would it be?

LR: To watch unit price, it is convenient to rely on rig count because data are readily available - even the nat gas and oil sub-sectors are linked by drilling rigs. However, for our purpose, we prefer to look at various signs that the industry is coursing through in each phase of the cycle (peak, recession, trough, recovery), rather than just reacting to weekly rig counts or daily gyrations of oil or natural gas prices.

Our main focus is of course on the quality of assets as represented by asset cost structure, which we think is the single most important aspect of any E&P companies. From a low cost structure flows high operating netback, strong cash flows, higher profitability, especially ROIC relative to WACC, and profitable growth potential.

That said, we prefer to view a business as a living organization with constantly changing assets, debts raised and repaid, operations run by employees, challenges met and solutions found, products produced for and services provided to customers. Rarely can such an intricate system be satisfactorily described with one parameter. This is why, in The Upstream Oil Hub, for each company under coverage we maintain an Asset Report and a Company Survey, both cumulatively updated as new information comes in.

In Asset Report, we inform subscribers, in a data-intensive format, about operator-level changes in license block right-holding, field reserve revisions and hydrocarbon production. In Company Survey, we present an up-to-date, in-depth and comprehensive exposition on a company we follow. This unique product merges all available data and information, which, after synthesis, becomes the ultimate carrier of our understanding of that business, complete with quantitative valuation-based risk-reward analysis and specific entry/exit points.

SA: President Donald J. Trump announced on June 1 that the US will leave the Paris climate change accord. While it seems obvious the move will affect energy markets in the US, the magnitude and direction may not be as easy to discern. How are you factoring this announcement into your analysis?

LR: A heated debate ensues President Trump's decision to exit from the Paris Agreement*. Criticism directed at his administration came from both at home and abroad, and notably those who drive gas-guzzling SUVs or fly private jets. On the national policy level, this is certainly an important issue that goes beyond climate science. In reality, it involves various special interests representing the coal producers, the oil industry and the renewables. It depends on how to pragmatically balance economic vitality of our country and implementation of global warming counter-measures. It is related to whether and how much the developed countries should make transfer payments to developing countries to subsidize their green initiatives.

The role of the oil industry in the green movement is still largely misunderstood. A lot of people are yet to recognize that the U.S. is actually the world leader in reducing greenhouse emission over the past three decades, largely thanks to low-cost nat gas produced by the oil industry, which slowly but steadily replaced coal, a fossil fuel twice as polluting than nat gas. In the U.S., coal's share of electricity generation was reduced by nearly 20% in the past 15 years, and nat gas for the first time surpassed coal in electricity generated in April and July 2015.

Nat gas has proven to be the only viable (green, cheap and reliable) choice of "bridge energy" for the foreseeable future until technological breakthroughs eventually help make renewable energy cost competitive relative to fossil fuels under un-subsidized conditions. We believe that, over the next few decades, nat gas is destined to contribute more and more to the U.S. energy consumption, although in the longer term, the renewables are the future.

Figures, modified after EIA.

Contrary to many people's belief, the oil industry is most likely going to suffer from the Paris Accord exit. A revival of the coal industry, the clear winner in the U.S. au revoir from the Paris deal, may significantly slow down coal-to-gas switch in the U.S.

Abroad, especially in the developing countries, greenhouse gas emission is extremely worrisome. Coal consumption accelerated in recent years, with China and India leading the chorus: burn, baby, burn! According to EIA projections up to 2035, global coal consumption will continue to grow at a rate even faster than the renewables. (Now you understand why multilateral WTO agreement failed America: While the developing countries, notably China, are willing to sign on any agreement as long as you pay for them to play, they never intend to observe the signed accord anyway.)

These countries could really buy a lot more of cheap nat gas from us, in the form of LNG, and burn a lot less of their dirty coal. Coal-to-gas conversion in the developing countries may prove to be the most effective green initiative over the next few decades.

However, for our oil industry to produce more of cheaper nat gas, the Trump administration has to loosen up the anti-business regulations tied around the neck of the industry. Under the burden of governmental interference, the industry as a whole has been earning abysmal return on capital for far too long, which has been the case even before the last oil price crash. The oil industry desperately needs the Trump administration to deliver his campaign promises, including corporate tax cut, deregulation, permission to explore domestic shelf and arctic areas, building pipeline infrastructure, and promotion of U.S. nat gas export. If he keeps his promises, the domestic petroleum producers will recover; if he doesn't, the U.S. oil industry will continue to suffer. In our analysis, we try to filter out all the media brouhaha in reaction to Trump talk, and watch closely how the President will walk his talk.

* As a side note: President Trump did not completely abandon the Paris Agreement platform; he said that he intended to renegotiate for a new and better deal for America. Perhaps to him, instead of sending $1 billion, which were already paid by the Obama administration days before leaving the White House, plus another $2 billion raincheck to the Green Climate Fund overseen by career bureaucrats at the UN, the money can be deployed domestically to cutting-edge R&D at a new frontier, that is, green energy technology, e.g., efficient renewable energy storage and affordable coal-to-gas switch, so that in time, the United States will acquire a whole set of world-leading technologies in that new frontier and establish it to our national competitive advantage, which hopefully will generate many times more profits to make up for the loss in legacy energy sources. This sounds like "make America great again" than writing big checks to a bunch of bureaucrats.

Thanks to Laurentian Research for joining us to kick off our energy week!

