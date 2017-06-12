FOMO Momo Nomo

What the past can tell us about what to reasonably expect from the tech sector going forward.

Friday was a warning shot if not a signal that the trade is over for tech shares.

Investors should have no more fear of missing out on the technology momentum trade.

Investors should have no more fear of missing out on the technology momentum trade. On Wednesday, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha detailing how momentum had seized control of technology shares and that risks were rising that it may soon come to an end. And just two days later, on Friday, we may have seen the first important signal that this momentum trade is coming to an end.

POP!

Could the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) find its footing and continue to float higher in the near term? Sure. But the damage was done on Friday. We've seen this script too many times over the past two decades. And today's technology trade on Friday was revealed for what it is: nothing more than a high octane momentum trade that appears poised to come to an abrupt end. If past precedence is any guide, tech investors - including those enamored with the so called "FANG", "FAANG", "FANTA", or "FAAMG" stocks, depending on your favorite flavors from the sector - may be in for a frustrating stretch over the next few years as tech stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) undergo a long overdue consolidation of recently strong gains.

What Was So Bad About Friday?

OK. So the tech sector had a tough few hours on Friday. What exactly is the big deal? Shouldn't stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) like those in the recently high flying technology sector be expected to undergo a periodic correction every now and then? Wasn't Friday actually a healthy thing even if the pullback continues into the upcoming week?

Perhaps Friday will end up not being a problem in retrospect. Perhaps it was nothing more than investors taking profits as part of entering a healthy consolidation phase. And if recent history is any guide, the dip may last all of a few trading hours before all of the losses have been recouped and more.

But here is what was so bad about Friday for the technology sector.

Consider the losses that were sustained across the sector, which got started just after 10:30 AM on Friday after all of these stocks had been trading flat to higher on the trading day:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): -3.30%

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): -3.88%

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): -3.16%

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): -4.73%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): -2.27%

Alphabet (nee Google) (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): -3.41%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): -3.43%

Given the fact that the above list includes the five largest companies in the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) with a combined market capitalization of $2.9 trillion, these declines had meaningful significance for the broader market (NYSEARCA:DIA).

So what was the catalyst for this sudden and staggering decline on Friday for this still intrepid group of tech sector leaders that have been primarily responsible for the broader market's advance in 2017?

Was it a major earnings miss by one or more of these companies that included a downward revision to their outlook? Nope. Nothing fundamental like that.

Was it revelations on the fiscal policy front of major regulatory changes that are going to have a material impact on revenue and profit generation going forward? Nope again.

Instead, the primary catalyst of the major tech market sell off on Friday was the release of an analyst report by Goldman Sachs suggesting that a "valuation air pocket" had formed under the sector and that the fact that such a high percentage of the broader market's year to date returns are concentrated in the select few names highlighted above, investors may become nervous and look to rotate out of tech and into different opportunities. The note also provides reasons why recently low volatility in tech shares may not persist but also provides points on why the sector should be expected to continue to outperform in the long term.

Really? While I do not disagree with a number of points put forth in the analyst note, is any of it news to anyone at this point? Put simply, the Goldman note stated nothing that any investor doing their homework should not have already known. Yet the sector was absolutely obliterated on Friday.

A Needle In A Balloon Store

It is precisely here where the problem lies for the technology sector. Tech shares have been flying higher for years in general and since December in particular on a hopped up momentum trade. And what does it look like when a frothy momentum trade is finally starting to come to an end? When on some random trading day an otherwise benign or perhaps even silly report or news event suddenly sparks a fire in the hall and has investors rushing to the exits in size.

This is exactly what happened to tech stocks on Friday. Whether the downside continues into next week or if shares quickly find their footing and rally higher, the damage has been done. The tech trade has been revealed for what it is, and this is likely the first of many episodes going forward where tech stocks find themselves returned to the woodshed for equally benign reasons.

Recall The Biotech Bloodbath

It is worthwhile to consider a recent example of what it looks like when a momentum trade goes bust. And this is a relatively constructive outcome, for often when a momentum trade draws to a close, the subsequent downside is often relentless and downright ugly.

Consider the biotechnology sector (NASDAQ:IBB), which enjoyed a similarly long five and a half year momentum fueled rally from 2010 to mid-2015. But then came Monday, September 21, 2015. Granted, biotech stocks had recently pulled back marginally from their highs heading into this fateful day, and the excesses that had accumulated were already evident for some time, but the uptrend was still intact and support was still holding at the 200-day moving average on the IBB.

So what happened on September 21, 2015? Biotech stocks as measured by the IBB plunged by more than -4%. This included meaningful declines among some of the largest names in the sector:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): -2.89%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): -2.32%

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): -2.49%

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): -5.56%

What was the cause that sent the industry and all of its leading names from trading higher in the early morning hours to sharply lower by the end of the trading day?

Was it a series of earnings warnings from the major biotech companies? No.

Was it a blockbuster treatment that failed in phase 3 trials? Nope.

Was it some major regulation being implemented by the FDA? Uh-uh.

Instead, it was the following tweet by then likely Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Price gouging like this in the specialty drug market is outrageous. Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on. -H"

Once again, really? It was a quick tweet from a person that was more than a year away from even starting to hold the highest office in the land, assuming she were to actually win the presidency, which of course she did not, that took biotech stocks down by nearly -5% that day.

Put simply, this is how momentum trades often end. Biotech stocks plunged that day not because of what Hillary Clinton tweeted, but instead because the sector had gotten so far ahead of itself for so many years that all it took was a random spark to finally get the fire started.

How have biotech stocks done in the time since the momentum trade finally drew to a close in mid-2015? They dropped on the IBB by nearly -40% from peak to trough over the next year through late 2016. And through Friday's close, they are still down by more than -26% from their 2015 peak nearly two years ago now.

The Bottom Line

It may end up being nothing more than a brief intraday correction. But then again, it may be the start of something more pronounced. Regardless, the technology sector has enjoyed a remarkable momentum driven run to the upside over the past five and a half years. If nothing else, Friday's price action in tech shares and the underlying reasons why are a warning shot across the bow of investors that the path forward may soon become very different relative to what they have seen in the years leading up to today.

Looking ahead, the past experience in biotech provides an important reminder of the downside risks facing investors that remain all hopped up on the tech trade today. For even under a fairly positive case scenario like what we have seen in biotech over the last two years, this segment of the market is still down more than a quarter from its peaks and dropped by as much as two-fifths along the way. Perhaps some investors are perfectly comfortable with weathering these types of declines for an extended period, but for many, they would like to steer clear of riding out these downside storms if possible.

As a result, the downside risk averse investor in the technology sector should watch developments closely in the coming week. For if losses continue to accumulate in the coming trading days, it would suggest that the momentum trade is winding up sooner rather than later. And even if momentum picks back up, Friday provided an important warning to investors to keep a closer eye on the technology sector than they may have recently to protect against the downside.

Time to think more about selected profit taking in the sector than before? Absolutely. Time to consider shorting tech? Still not yet.

Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.