Bright Days Ahead For BP In T&T

Trinidad & Tobago is a major producer of natural gas, which the island nations export all over the world as LNG. Over the past decade, weak reserve additions and natural production declines from mature fields have put a major strain on T&T's downstream and LNG industry. Let's look at how recent updates out of BP Plc's (NYSE:BP) subsidiary bpTT, BP Trinidad & Tobago, has already begun to turn that picture around.

Overview

BP owns 70% of bpTT, which has a position across 904,000 acres in T&T, and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) owns the remaining 30%. Output from 14 offshore platforms is processed by two onshore facilities that bpTT owns a material stake in.

Dry gas is routed to the Atlantic LNG facility and domestic consumers. The Atlantic LNG plant can ship out 14.8 million metric tons of LNG per year along with 30,000 bpd of NGLs.

Considering BP owns a little more than a third of the Atlantic LNG plant and Repsol owns around a fifth of the facility, the natural gas supply issue is something that can't be ignored. Gas supplies would have to be rationed out among industries (pain already being felt) and LNG shipments would drop. This is why bpTT's upstream investments are very important.

Upstream developments

In April, bpTT completed the Trinidad Onshore Compression development "on time and on budget" according to the press release. This project will add 200 mmcf/d of dry gas (35,000 BOE/d gross) to bpTT's production base as it seeks to bolster reservoir pressure by adding another compressor at the Atlantic LNG plant. Along with other necessary upgrades.

Keeping the momentum going will be the start-up of the Juniper development later this year, adding another 590 mmcf/d of gross gas supplies (95,000 BOE/d gross). That project is bringing the Corallita and Lantana fields online by adding another platform to bpTT's operations that will service five initial production wells.

There is also the JV between EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and bpTT targeting the Sercan Field to consider. Production started up late last year and will ramp up to 275 mmcf/d gross as production wells continue to come online in 2017. EOG Resources is the operator of that endeavor.

Angelin gets green light

During a seismic survey of its acreage in the Columbus basin, bpTT was able to build off previous discoveries. The Ocean Bottom Cable Seismic Survey indicated there were more resources in the Angelin Field than first thought. The El Diablo exploratory well in 1995 and the appraisal well La Novia in 2006 found ~1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas in place at the Angelin Field. It isn't clear how much higher bpTT thinks that figure is, but the increase was enough to encourage bpTT to move forward with the development.

In early June, bpTT sanctioned the development of the Angelin Field. Drilling will start by mid-2018 with first gas expected to be reached by Q1 2019. Four wells will be drilled with an expected peak production rate of 600 million cubic feet of gas per day. By leveraging its existing infrastructure in the area, bpTT should be able to sport strong margins on this project.

Production from those wells will be routed to the nearby Serrette platform via a new subsea pipeline. 600 mmcf/d of dry gas output is a lot from just four wells, and reservoir pressure can be maintained in the future through compression and water injection projects.

Important discoveries

bpTT knows how to turn exploration results into key upstream opportunities. This is what will keep Trinidad & Tobago's hydrocarbon related industries going for a while longer. Not that long ago bpTT was happy to announce that the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells struck gold.

Source: BP Website

Two trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place was located off the coast of Trinidad. Situated not that far off from the future Juniper facility, the Savannah well hit 650 feet of net pay. Production from that prospect is expected to be tied back to the Juniper development, which offers bpTT a very economical bolt-on project to profit off of.

Over at the Macadamia well situated near the Cashima field, bpTT hit 600 feet of net hydrocarbon pay. bpTT thinks it has located enough resources to justify a new production platform when including other recent finds at the "shallow SEQB gas reservoirs." That creates a post-2020 opportunity for the firm, as additional appraisal work seems to be in order first.

Exploration success drives future value creation as these conventional operations, in light of cost deflation and operational improvements, tend to sport favorable economics even in the current environment.

Final thoughts

A big part of BP's strategy to completely revitalize its upstream asset base rests on Trinidad & Tobago. While a small island nation just north of Venezuela, this country is home to vast amounts of gas resources and tons of related infrastructure, most importantly an existing LNG export plant.

Having an LNG facility and sizeable domestic downstream industry means gas discoveries can be commercialized with ease, no need to contemplate laying down tens of billions of dollars on building an LNG facility from scratch. The ability to leverage existing production platforms, subsea pipelines, and well maintenance infrastructure drives strong economics from those upstream projects even in a weak pricing environment.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which comes with their own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

