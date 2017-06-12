Introducing The Weekly Fund Spotlight: 13% Yield From This Emerging Market Bond CEF

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

I am excited to introduce a new feature to the Cambridge Income Laboratory: the Weekly Fund Spotlight. I aim to profile one CEF or ETF each week, which will usually be a fund that I own, am considering owning or have owned in the past. I can also take fund requests.

This week's Spotlight is on the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF). Basic details about the fund and its relevant benchmark, the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) are provided in the table below.

Fund EDF EMB Inception Dec. 2010 Dec. 2007 AUM $263m $10.98bn Avg. volume 91k 2.2m Yield 13.08% 4.67% Adjusted yield 10.57% 4.67% Leverage 30.16% 0% Premium/discount 11.32% n/a Expense ratio 2.17% 0.40% Active expense ratio 1.02% 0% Morningstar rating ** ***

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Description of fund

According to the fund website,

[EDF]'s primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans.

More simply, EDF is a fixed-income fund that invests in the emerging market space.

Management and expense ratio

On its website, Stone Harbors describes itself as being "100% employee-owned" and that "many team members have been together for almost 20 years". Besides EDF, Stone Harbors also runs the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI). EDF has six managers who all joined the fund at its inception in 2010.

EDF's expense ratio is 2.17%, consisting of 1.76% in baseline expense and 0.41% in interest expense, the latter of which is used to maintain the fund's 30% leverage. Among all "Emerging Market Income" funds listed in CEFConnect ((NYSE:TEI) (NYSE:MSD) (NYSE:EMD) (NYSE:EDD) (NYSE:LBF)), EDF has the second-highest baseline expense ratio.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF, in this case EMB. The active expense for EDF is calculated to be 1.02%, which is moderately high.

Portfolio

According to the latest factsheet, about 85% of EDF is invested in sovereign debt, with a breakdown of 29.54% in local currency and 55.03% in external (i.e. "hard", typically USD) currency. A further 12.96% are in corporate debt and 1.53% in equities.

(Source: Stone Harbor, Mar. 31, 2017 factsheet)

In general, it is thought that hard currency debt is more desirable for U.S. investors because the value of the bonds will not be dependent upon fluctuations in interest rate. For example, if a Mexican government bond is issued in the Mexican peso, then any depreciation in the value of the peso will adversely impact the NAV of a USD-denominated fund. Of course, the reverse is also true: if the peso appreciates, then the value of the bond portfolio goes up.

On the other hand, if a Mexican bond is instead denominated in USD, then any changes in the peso-dollar rate would have no effect on the notional value of the bond. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the perceived value or safety of the bond won't be affected. For example, if the peso were to suffer a massive crash, the Mexican government would suddenly find it very difficult to repay the interest of a USD-denominated bond as they would need many more pesos to equate to each dollar as compared to the situation before.

Meb Faber has stated (in the context of a global equity portfolio) that currency hedging doesn't make much difference in the long run, so he does not hedge much himself. Personally, I like the diversification that comes from having some of the portfolio in local currency and some in hard currency.

The region breakdown shows that the fund is very concentrated in Latin America, with over 50% of the portfolio in that region. The top 3 country weights are all from that region: Argentina (13.21%), Brazil (11.96%) and Mexico (9.99%). In comparison, the benchmark EMB has a more evenly distributed portfolio, with the top 3 country weights being Mexico (6.22%), Indonesia (5.06%) and Turkey (4.60%). Running a concentrated portfolio carries more risk, although the rewards can be greater as well.

(Source: Stone Harbor, Mar. 31, 2017 factsheet)

EDF's average duration is 3.38 years, which is relatively short. In comparison EMB has an effective duration of 6.95 years.

I was not able to locate overall credit profile information from EDF's website, factsheet or annual report.

Distribution history

EDF pays a massive 13.08% distribution (a whopping 14.56% on NAV), which is paid monthly. EDF has the highest distribution yield among all peer group CEFs.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Remarkably, the $0.18 monthly distribution has held steady since inception, although back then the distribution rate was "only" 9.06% on NAV.

How sustainable is this distribution? In a nutshell: not at all. The latest annual report shows that in the year ended Nov. 2016, the fund paid out $34.1m in distributions, of which only $5.5m (about 16%) came from net investment income [NII] and the remainder from return of capital [ROC]. Of course, a fund may deliberately characterize its distribution as ROC for tax purposes, so a fairer comparison might be the ratio of the actual total NII earned to distributions. Here we see that the fund earned $22.5m in NII last year, which means that only 66% of the current distribution is actually covered.

(Source: Stone Harbor, 2016 annual report)

The management did not discuss the possibility of a distribution cut in its latest annual report, but the numbers suggest that one is coming sooner rather than later.

We can see that the outsized distribution is eating into the fund's NAV. The inception NAV of $23.83 dipped to less than half during last year's oil-related credit slump, before recovering to its present value of $14.84 today.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Performance

EDF's total return performance on NAV over the past 1 year has been strong, which at +20.50% is the second-highest out of the peer group (and very close to the top performer, EDI at +20.63%). The benchmark EMB is also shown for comparison. Note that the performance figures are not adjusted for leverage.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Over the past 3 years, EDF has exhibited an average of +3.30% return, which is towards the bottom of the peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

EDF's 5-year average NAV total return is +3.82%, which again places it in the bottom half of its peer group.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Valuation

EDF currently exhibits a premium of +11.32%. Its 52-week average premium/discount value is +3.74%, giving it a 1-year z-score of +1.80. This indicates that it is significantly more expensive relative to its recent history.

In fact, as the chart below shows, EDF's current premium is at all-time highs since inception of the fund 6.5 years ago.

(Source: CEFConnect)

EDF's premium of +11.32% is also the highest amongst its peer group, with EDI coming second in +7.09%. There is a wide dispersion of premium/discount values, as can be seen from the fact that there are at least 3 CEFs having discounts of 10% or more.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of 1-year z-score, EDF comes in third with a z-score of +1.80. The highest z-score is exhibited by MSD (+2.30) and the lowest by TEI (-1.00).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Verdict (each category is out of 5 stars)

Management and expense ratio: **

Stone Harbor only runs two CEFs, both being emerging market income funds, and neither have shown particularly inspired performances. On the 3-year time frame, EDI and EDF are the second and third-worst funds respectively, trailing only EDD. The fund's sub-par performance also does not justify its 1.76% baseline expense ratio, which is the second-highest of its peer group. Having six (presumably well-compensated) managers run a single fund also seems excessive. 2 stars

