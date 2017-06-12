Skechers Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, June 9.

Bullish Calls

Disney (NYSE:DIS): Take a long-term view on Disney. Buy some now and some when it comes under $100.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF): "I didn't like the last quarter, but the fact is the stock didn't go down after they reported, which tells me that you are OK to own Tiffany."

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Cramer likes the stock as a data company.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX): It has become an inexpensive stock now.

Bearish Calls

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): Wait till there is clarity on what the raid is about.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE): No. Axalta Coating (NYSE:AXTA) is much better.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT): Book profits. The up move is done.

