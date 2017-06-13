Digital Realty - Full Report: Still The Best REIT In The Sector

On a price multiple basis, the share price is reasonably valued, but using a Dividend Discount Model results in a share price that is well above current levels.

Summary/Introduction

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is one of the largest data center REITs by market capitalization with a market cap of $18 billion with over 145 properties and 23 million rentable square feet. Its portfolio consists of infrastructure that supports operations requiring large amounts of data, including social networking, mobile communication, and cloud computing. It is the 12th largest publicly traded REIT and was added to the S&P 500 index in May 2016.

Digital Realty targets three different types of customers: those operating within the digital economy, IT service companies, and financial services and other large users of data. Overall, they provide data housing needs for over 2,000 customers. Its data centers are extremely flexible which allows DLR to cater to both small and large customers - with services from turnkey data centers at economical prices to providing a shell that customers build out to their own specifications.

As the map below shows, the company's operations are globally dispersed, which we highlight as a strength below. Even though 77% of its base rent is generated in North America, many of DLR's customers have global operations.

Investment Thesis

On a YTD basis, the company's stock is up 17% and with the continued demand for data - which drives the demand for tech-related real estate - the company is poised for additional gains, in our opinion. The big caveat is valuation, and with the stock currently trading near its 52-week high, we highlight that as a risk. But we are long-term bullish on the data demand story and believe that FFO is solid and growing, which will lead to continued dividend growth. The company has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 13% and we think that the potential for high single to low double digit increases are still possible, but are underwriting our thesis on more conservative estimates.

Furthermore, industry consolidation and the economies of scale enjoyed by DLR should enable the company to maintain or expand market share, maintain pricing power, and adapt to the ever-changing data needs of its current and future customers.

Industry Analysis

The macroeconomic environment remains broadly supportive for data centers even if the future effects of changes in policies are largely unknown. Even though GDP growth has remained positive but muted, growth of many data-consuming activities show no signs of slowing. As we approach the implementation of 5G networks and ever-faster internet speeds, companies will need to invest in or utilize the backbone that allows for data transfer and delivery, including data centers.

Economic Drivers

Regardless of the results of broad macroeconomic factors, both domestically and globally, the critical driver for data center demand is based on data storage, data transfer, and data consumption. As the chart below shows, global internet traffic is expected to increase by 23% annually between 2014 and 2019, and it is quite telling that there is no sign of slowing.

During the same period, the amount of data center traffic is expected to increase from 3.4 zettabytes to 10.3 zettabytes (a zettabyte=1 billion terabytes=1 trillion gigabytes). That is a 33% increase and most of it, which is highlighted below, will be cloud-based.

Mobile data traffic is growing at an even faster rate and is expected to reach 31 exabytes per month by 2020 - a 45% increase from 2014. Converting that to the more recognizable gigabyte metric and we have 33 billion gigabytes of mobile data traffic flowing through mobile devices in 3 years.

Looking at more broad indicators confirms the direction of data and data related activity, albeit at a more modest pace. For example, IT spending growth is expected to grow at 2.6% in 2017 while server shipments are expected to increase by 6.4%. Not very impressive compared to the growth numbers we shared above but we highlight that IT spending is a very broad measure - and evaluating that alone belies the underlying dynamics of data center and cloud IP traffic. When we factor in the data needs for the much-talked about Internet of Things (IOT), we estimate that even some of the forecasts below may be on the conservative side.

There are other trends in global markets that will also benefit data centers, including the secular shift to IT outsourcing and the elevated levels of M&A activities, which essentially raise barrier to entry for new entrants and solidify the positions of the larger, more experienced survivors.

Porter's 5 Forces

Competitive Landscape

One of the largest wholesale data center providers in the world is Digital Realty with an estimated market share of 20.5%*DATACENTER KNOWLEDGE, but there are niche players throughout the world that offer compelling value propositions to customer segments that may benefit more from a specialty provider than a consolidated data center provider such as DLR.

In the colocation space, for example, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is the market leader with a market share of 10.5%. The colocation space has become a hybrid service serving both enterprises and the cloud and the race to gain market share has been highlighted by the acquisition spree in the industry. Well-known providers are increasingly looking for additional colocation companies to acquire and fewer players are emerging as the top players in the industry.

Customers

As the table below shows, DLR's customers range from mega-cap technology and internet service companies to telecommunications and financial services. In some cases, competitors may also be customers, such as Equinix, which is the third largest customer with 3.4% annualized base rent. While the list below is specific to DLR, it provides a reasonable cross-section of the typical customer base for data centers - although smaller data centers are more likely to service small and mid-size companies as their top customers.

Despite the high demand for data centers, there has been a recent shift in bargaining power of customers, however, who are increasingly finding more leverage in flexibility and scalability while negotiating terms. This makes sense considering that many of the customers are themselves leaders in their respective industries and have the resources to find alternative options if pricing became excessive.

While the larger data center providers will still retain some leverage, competition and the possibility of bringing a data center in-house could lead to softness in pricing going forward - but we think this is a very gradual process and may never evolve as large data center providers continue to lower their operating costs.

DLR's customers are some of the largest companies in the world and span a wide variety of industries. Their one common trait is that they all are big users of data. 95% of the top 20 customers operate in multiple regions and 40% are investment grade.

Substitute Products

The only reasonable alternative to using an outsourced data center for many large companies is the possibility of building a data center in-house, whether on current premises, or new premises specifically allocated to the function. Rough estimates for the cost of building a data center range from $200 to $1000 per square foot depending on the size and needs of the company building it - and there is still a risk that a company could outgrow a data center and be forced to build additional space or expand on existing space. A 1,000 square foot data center would cost anywhere between $200,000 to $1MM and will depend on the number of servers and storage units, software licenses, power, network connectivity, and cooling used in the center. For big data users like LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), therefore, a data center might cost upwards of $500MM if not more. For this reason, we think companies will increasingly make the decision to outsource instead of build.

Barriers to Entry

As interest in hyperscale sites goes up with faster and better technology, users are becoming less likely to trust newcomers to the scene, which when combined with the vast amounts of capital needed to build these centers, is making it increasingly challenging to compete against the larger players. For smaller customers, a smaller data center might make sense. But scalability and connectivity becomes challenging as small businesses grow and expand into other geographic areas. The amount of time and capital required to replicate the network that a company like DLR has created could take decades if it is even possible to replicate.

Peer Comparison

The table below summarizes key data for peers within the data center REIT group. While we highlighted earlier that valuation seems to be a concern among many sector analysts, we think there is an attractive opportunity to invest in the premier data center REIT at average valuation levels relative to peers. The one drawback is that while the dividend yield is also comparable, dividend growth expectations are on the low end, with only a 6% expected growth in dividends in 2017.

Business Description/Business Model

DLR owns real estate that is leased out to customers for the placement and operation of data equipment. This equipment requires a great deal of space as well as immense power capabilities while being kept in a secure environment. Because of the large amounts of capital required to build and maintain these facilities, many companies opt to lease space from data centers such as those provided by DLR and some of its peers instead of building and operating these facilities in-house. A typical data center will consist of the outer shell, raised floor HVAC and mechanical systems, electrical systems, and an area for entering and collaboration. See diagram below.

DLR is primarily responsible for the day-to-day maintenance and operations of the facility and the expenses for providing electricity, power, and internal infrastructure to support the equipment. Its strategy is to provide a variety of options so that customers have the flexibility to contract for the space and services they need and adapt as their needs change.

The recent acquisition of both Telx and European assets has increased the number of colocation properties for the company, an area of rapid growth and increased interest from other players - and which pits DLR up against the colocation leader Equinix. These acquisitions also tripled the customer count for DLR which we see as additional risk mitigation driven by higher customer diversification.

A point to highlight is that the data center business is lumpy from quarter to quarter and DLR's results are no exception - so it shouldn't be surprising to see revenues spike up and down from quarter to quarter. The chart below shows the annualized base rent (ABR) for each quarter since 2009 and it shows how ABR can fluctuate over short periods of time. Even though the 4Q 2016 was the third year in a row of comparable ABR declines, we note that 3Q 2016 resulted in the highest ever ABR level.

Digital Realty's portfolio is concentrated in some of the top-tier data center markets in the world and within those markets, key performance indicators show it is outperforming the market. In Northern Virginia, for example, where DLR has almost 12% of its portfolio, occupancy is at 98% while the market has a still impressive 96% occupancy rate. The same comparisons can be drawn in markets from Dallas to Chicago.

The absorption rate in each of these markets is outpacing construction by at least 2 to 1, so we expect demand and pricing in these markets to remain strong.

Portfolio concentration: New York 11.8%, Northern Virginia 11.7%, London 11.3%, Dallas 10.3%, Silicon Valley 8.7%.

Management/Governance

6 out of 10 directors have joined the board in the past four years and it remains destaggered. Most of the directors are paid in stock and each director maintains a sizable investment in the company. In our view, this provides ample incentive for directors to focus on driving shareholder value.

SWOT Analysis

Financial Statements Analysis

Financial Stability

The company's financial stability remains strong and it expects to generate an additional $200 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets as well as $400 million of cash flow from operations.

Leverage metrics remain favorable with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.8x and a fixed coverage ratio of 3.9x. Even though debt has increased over the years, we think DLR has additional capacity to borrow if the need arises.

Balance sheet

The company boasts a strong balance sheet with assets growing consistently over the last 10 years. Debt has kept pace with DLR's growth but there was a slight decrease in LT debt from 2015 to 2016.

Debt Maturity

We like DLR's debt maturity schedule which does not have any material maturities until 2020 and has a weighted average coupon of 3.6%. We think the interest rate environment will be less favorable in 2020-2021 but note that after an 8-year economic expansion, there is a possibility of a recession within the next few years. If that were to occur, it is likely that rates will remain subdued or begin to be lowered from levels slightly higher than where they are today.

Credit Rating

Credit Rating Agency Rating Outlook S&P Global BBB Positive Fitch BBB Moody's Baa2

Earnings/Cash Flow Stability Income Statement

Ten consecutive years of FFO/share growth.

Even though the long-term forecast remains positive, DLR expects the run rate to dip during the second and third quarters due to a combination of factors, including tax accruals, higher promotional expenses, salary increases, timing of stock grants, and a charge for the redemption of the Series F Preferred stock in early April. The outlook for the remainder of the year remains intact and the low end of guidance was raised by $0.05.

Cash Flow Statement

FFO/share growth has averaged an annualized rate of 13.4% over the last ten years, a considerable level above other large REITs across sectors. A point to highlight as we enter our 8th year of a bull market and inch closer to the next recession - DLR actually grew FFO from 2008 to 2010 as other REITs struggled to maintain or surpass the previous year's FFO levels.

Ratio Analysis

Comparing DLR to peers in the table below, we highlight the favorable comparisons across all major categories and many of the specific metrics within each category. Some of the metrics listed below are not optimal for analyzing REITs so we will highlight those that we think are most compelling for our thesis.

We already highlighted the financial stability of the company and all of the metrics under the Financial Stability section confirm that DLR is on solid footing both on an absolute and relative basis. We also highlight the high level of CAPEX relative to revenue for DLR compared to peers. Even though CONE and DFT have higher proportions of revenue going to capital investments, keep in mind that DLR is much larger than both of those companies.

We have already mentioned the dividend yield for DLR and although not exceptionally high, it compares favorably to peers and the payout ratio is at levels that could drive further dividend increases.

Finally, from a valuation perspective, we will ignore all of the price multiples except for the price/FFO measure which, although high relative to its own long-term average, compares well with peers.

Key Performance Indicators

The lag between sign to commence remained at less than 3 months, which is below the historical average of 6 months and a positive sign even if analysts voiced concerns for the lack of flow through to revenue. Management responded during the earnings call that the low sign-to-commence lag should translate to revenue growth in the longer run but that revenue was affected briefly by unexpected customer churn. That being said, management has highlighted some of the churn as an opportunity to reposition space and make incremental returns - which led to management's increased forward guidance on FFO by $0.05 on the low end.

Tenant retention also suffered during the quarter, dropping to 42% (from 80%) due to two unique move-outs. A gaming company in Silicon Valley whose needs had decreased and a single tenant customer in Atlanta with whom the company could not come to terms on a renewal. The former space has been re-leased, while the latter space may require time and resources to prepare but which provides an opportunity to refit the Powered Base Building into a fully built-out facility at favorable rates.

Same-capital occupancy - highlighted above - was at 89.4%, with same capital portfolio occupancy improving 40bps from the previous quarter - still slightly below the 2016 average of 92% but solid in our view. We expect retention rates to remain elevated due to the high levels of demand for data center space and the high costs of building and operating a facility.

Lease expirations are also favorable in that they provide both stability and opportunity to drive rates. While the average lease term is almost 13 years, the average remaining term is closer to 5. In our view, expiring leases could provide the opportunity to increase rates at a time when interest rates may be much higher than current levels. Furthermore, current lease terms contain 2%-4% annual cash rental rate increases, which, at least for the moment, are slightly above inflation and are adequate in the current environment. Re-leasing spreads were 3% cash on cash and 5% based on GAAP (led by 18% re-leasing spread on Powered Base Buildings) and we expect these re-leasing spreads to continue.

Capital Allocation

Being one of the largest REITs has its advantages when it comes to accessing the capital markets and/or generating cash to reinvest. The most recent capital allocation summary for DLR is below. We like that the majority of the capital is being sourced from cash flow from operations and low cost debt and is being deployed primarily to development capex. In an industry dependent on technological innovation and rapid shifts, constant reinvesting is required and will further solidify DLR's leading market share position.

Dividend Sustainability and Growth

We mentioned briefly in the Peer Comparison section and Cash Flow section the historical growth of FFO and dividends over the last 10 years (see chart below.) We think that 13% growth going forward would be unrealistic but are confident that both FFO and dividends will continue to grow at rates above 5% and that the dividend sustainability remains strong. The current payout ratio, which is at about 62%, is at the median among peers and provides DLR with the flexibility to continue to grow dividends even if FFO lags over short periods of time. We don't think that will be the case, but this flexibility gives us a level of comfort that the dividend is solid for years to come.

Risks

Optimism in the data center market is high that any results that fall short of expectations could put downward pressure on data center stocks. This may even hold true despite the outperformance of some companies over others as the market may view an earnings miss by one company as a harbinger of a slowdown in the space. Business is dependent on demand for technology-related real estate, which is dependent on the continued growth in demand for data. If forecasts for data demand turn out to be too optimistic, future data center needs may lag market expectations which would have an adverse impact on the stock prices of data center providers. Companies may also choose to develop and operate their own data centers. While we do not think this risk is prevalent, a sudden or gradual reduction in the costs of building and operating facilities may skew some companies to choose to build when they otherwise found it more cost-effective to lease. Because many properties are single-tenant properties, a decision by any one company to build their own, switch providers, or otherwise reduce their business with DLR, this could have an adverse effect on short-term results and could be viewed negatively by the market.

Capital Structure

As mentioned earlier in this report, DLR is well-capitalized and well-positioned for what will eventually be a rising rate environment. 71% of the enterprise capital of the company is equity and of the debt portion, 99% is unsecured and 90% is on fixed rate terms.

Securities Evaluated

Security Ticker Common Stock DLR Series G Preferred Stock DLRPRG Series H Preferred Stock DLRPRH Series I Preferred Stock DLRPRI

As previously mentioned and as we highlight in the valuation section below, we are keeping an eye on valuation and constantly evaluating whether the market has put a disproportional premium on DLR stock. We don't think so yet, but we also looked at the three outstanding preferred shares to determine if our capital would best be deployed in a safer, higher yielding part of the capital structure.

Our analysis convinced us that our best option for investing in DLR continues to be the common stock but we will remain vigilant for any opportunities to reallocate capital along the capital structure if the fundamentals shift.

Equity Valuation

DDM

Based on our Constant Growth and Two-Stage Dividend Growth Model valuation, we estimate the price of Digital Realty should be between $136 and $144 per share, an 18% and 24.5% premium, respectively, to where it trades now.

We assumed a dividend growth of 6.5% for 2017, which results in a dividend of $3.96 - on the low end of DLR guidance - and a constant growth rate of 5%.

$136

Multiples

Despite the runup in share price on a YTD basis, DLR has either underperformed or been in line with peers in the data center space. This has resulted in a slight premium price/FFO multiple compared to its long-term average but in line with the relative historical comparison to peers. At a recent price of $115.21, DLR trades at a 19.8 Price/FFO multiple which is slightly above its long-term average of 18.4 going back to 2005. It is also in line with both the average and median for the peer group, which stands at 20.1 and 19.8, respectively. Historically, DLR has traded as high as a 13% premium to its only peer at the time in 2008 and up to an 8% premium relative to a group of 5 other peers in 2014. At current levels, DLR is trading at par with the peer group average and median, which as the industry leader seems to be attractively priced.

Based on an estimated FFO of $6.00 for 2017, which we think is on the low end, our valuation of DLR using a 19.5 multiple is $117, with risks skewed to the upside.

$117

Summary

DLR is currently trading at a slight premium to its long-term average P/FFO but in line with comparable peers. We believe this constitutes a discount because of its competitive advantage in the space, economies of scale, and top management. Using a dividend discount model, we highlight that the shares look even more attractive as we peg the valuation at $136 using that method.

In any case, our thesis for DLR is also based on the attractive industry fundamentals and our expectations that demand for data will continue to grow, which will lead to sustained demand for data centers. That DLR is the market share leader in many of the data center offering categories and carries with it the benefits of scale only adds to our conviction that the share price will remain stable and the dividend will continue to grow at anywhere between 5% and 6.5% in the near term.

