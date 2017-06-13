Why Tax Reforms Are Shifting Asset Flows Back To Large Caps

In our Advisor Talking Points for the May 2017, the X-factor we highlighted was tax reform and how its delay could affect asset classes such as US small caps - IShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM). It wouldn't be the only factor that has caused US small caps to underperform US large caps - iShares S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) - since the beginning of the year. Nor could it be blamed for US small caps being the only US asset class with negative returns last month. But it is having an effect and here is why.

The prospect of corporate tax reform is most beneficial for businesses with high current tax rates. Within each asset class, we can find high tax payers and low tax payers. But looking broadly by market cap, we see that small caps, as represented by the Russell 2000, have the highest effective tax rates at 32%, followed by mid caps and large caps.

So naturally when Trump was elected, small caps bounced on the prospect that more of their earnings would flow to the bottom line and subsequently, to shareholders. But with all the chaos surrounding the Trump administration and the inevitable delays for any type of reform, it's not surprising that in the most recent NFIB Small Business Survey, survey respondents cited the political climate as one of the main reasons not to expand. The second highest reason for being uncertain on the expansion outlook were economic conditions - some of which are impacted by failed progress on reforms, disappointing growth, and a US dollar that gave back some of its strength from earlier this year.

Source: National Federation of Independent Businesses

In regard to economic conditions, the survey revealed a dramatic drop in respondents expecting the economy to improve from 46% to 38%, the biggest negative change in any index component. No wonder, then, that we saw a pullback in small caps.

Source: National Federation of Independent Businesses

Could the situation suddenly change for the better? It certainly can and there have been many trends that have quickly reversed. But in the case of President Trump and his approval ratings - not a direct indication of his ability to push through economic reforms, but certainly something to highlight because it could indirectly point to how willing Congress would be to work with him - the trend is going in the wrong direction.

Since the beginning of the year, President Trump's disapproval rating has gone from 44 to 55.3 with a noticeable spike since mid-April. If reforms are going to make it through to law, Trump is going to have to play a bit nicer.

As it stands, there is still a majority of buy side investors that think there is a greater than 50% chance that corporate reforms will be passed before the end of the year - It is the only reform measure where over 50% of the respondents thought there are better than even odds the reforms will be passed.

Specifically, most respondents believe corporate reforms will be passed in the 4th quarter of this year or the 1st quarter of 2018.

Its no wonder then that with the probability of favorable tax reforms pushed out until the end of 2017 or early 2018, investors would prefer to reduce their exposure to small caps. After all, small caps tend to pay lower dividends than Large Caps, if at all, and have fewer sales overseas, where economic growth seems to be picking up steam.

Will small caps be favored again? I think so, but trying to time a reentry could cause investors to miss out on the initial price bounce. I expect that any indication of corporate reform being expedited would result in quick capital reallocations into small caps. And from what I've seen thus far, this administration is not short on surprises. But that is just hope and a prayer and at least for now, probably best to sit on Large Caps and collect some dividends.

